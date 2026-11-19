Could Anthropic’s IPO make it bigger than Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway on its Nasdaq debut? On paper, yes. But the number that gets it there needs a closer look.

With a proposed valuation of up to $1.41 trillion, the AI company could rank among the world’s most valuable listed companies from day one. It could potentially overtake Berkshire Hathaway in market capitalisation.

At the top of its proposed IPO price range ($70 to $78 per share), Anthropic is targeting a fully diluted valuation of roughly $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion ahead of its scheduled Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT on November 19, 2026.

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What does ‘fully diluted’ mean? It counts shares that could exist in the future, not only the shares in circulation today. At the top of the range, Anthropic would be valued at about $1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis, which includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock. On a non-diluted basis, excluding those securities, Anthropic’s market value would be about $1 trillion.

ALSO READ Why Indian investors cannot apply in Anthropic IPO but can buy shares after listing

Anthropic’s proposed IPO terms

Metric Detail Ticker and exchange ANT, Nasdaq Expected Listing November 19, 2026 IPO price range $70 to $78 per share Base offering size Up to $64.4 billion Fully diluted valuation Roughly $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion Non-diluted valuation About $1 trillion

Source: Anthropic prospectus

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Where would Anthropic rank among the giants?

At roughly $1.3 trillion to $1.4 trillion, a Day 1 valuation puts Anthropic right around the 12th most valuable company in the world or closely comparable to giants like Eli Lilly and Berkshire Hathaway, which sit just above or around the $1.25–$1.3 trillion mark.

At the top of the price range, Anthropic would be valued at about $1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis, which includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock. On a non-diluted basis, excluding those securities, Anthropic’s market value would be about $1 trillion.

Global market cap rankings change dynamically based on market swings, and giants like Apple ($5.1T), Nvidia ($4T), Microsoft ($3.9T), and Alphabet ($3.6T) comfortably dwarf that valuation, placing Anthropic closer to the top 12–15 range depending on exact opening-day prices.

“There could be a strong opening, but I would be cautious about predicting a specific percentage gain. The proposed valuation is already substantial, and the stock’s performance will depend on the final IPO pricing, institutional demand and broader technology market sentiment.

It is also important to remember that the IPO price and the price at which retail investors can actually buy shares may be very different. A strong listing does not necessarily mean the stock will continue rising over the following weeks or months,” says Viram Shah, Founder, CEO, Vested.

Jefferies research spanning more than two decades of IPOs shows that companies worth $10 billion or more when they go public average a 26.5% return in their first week. The problem is that over the first 12 months following their public debut, the average share price gain is just 3.5%, says the research report.

Anthropic is targeting a public market debut on the Nasdaq (under the ticker ANT) with an IPO pricing range of $70 to $78 per share, aiming to raise up to $64.4 billion in its base offering and hitting a fully diluted valuation of roughly $1.4 trillion (or about $1 trillion based strictly on immediate shares outstanding)

If Anthropic debuts at its target fully diluted valuation of $1.4 trillion (or even its base market cap target around $1 trillion), it would rank around the 11th to 14th most valuable company in the world on Day 1.

Macrotrends data as of November 13 put Berkshire Hathaway at $1.27 trillion and Eli Lilly at $1.36 trillion. At $1.41 trillion, Anthropic would sit above both. At about $1 trillion, it would fall just below Walmart ($1.02 trillion).

At the $74 midpoint, Appreciate founder and CEO Subho Moulik says Anthropic is valued at about 12 times its $81 billion October revenue run-rate. That is close to Nvidia’s 13 times revenue after its recent correction. In his view, the price assumes the pace of growth becomes durable booked revenue.

Where Anthropic would rank among mega stocks

Rank Company Market cap 1 Apple $5.13T 2 Microsoft $3.85T 3 NVIDIA $3.76T 4 Alphabet $3.49T 5 Amazon $2.79T 6 Space Exploration Technologies $1.87T 7 Meta Platforms $1.60T 8 Broadcom $1.59T 9 Tesla $1.50T 10 Eli Lilly $1.35T 11 Berkshire Hathaway $1.27T 12 Walmart $1.02T

Source: Macrotrends, As of November 16

Will the stock pop on day one?

Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested, says there could be a strong opening. But he would be cautious about predicting a specific percentage gain. The proposed valuation is already substantial, and the stock’s performance will depend on the final IPO pricing, institutional demand and broader technology market sentiment.

Shah adds that the IPO price and the price at which retail investors can actually buy shares may be very different. A strong listing does not necessarily mean the stock will continue rising over the following weeks or months.

What does history say? Jefferies research spanning more than two decades of IPOs shows that companies worth $10 billion or more when they go public average a 26.5% return in their first week. The problem is that over the first 12 months after the debut, the average share price gain is just 3.5%, says the research report.

Who is the supply and who is the demand? Moulik notes that Anthropic is selling 6.3% of its shares, so late buyers may compete for a small float. He also says Bloomberg reported orders about six times the shares offered. The average US IPO has gained 19% on day one, and SpaceX rose 19% before falling back near its IPO price within five weeks, he adds.

Another factor to watch is selling pressure. Employees, who own about 15% of the equity, can sell some holdings on the first day. The $26 billion private placement also carries no lock-up.

Why does valuation get tricky once the stock lists?

Shah shares an important point on valuations and the price investors are willing to pay for a share. A company’s private-market valuation and its public-market valuation work very differently. Private valuations are set through relatively infrequent funding rounds involving a smaller group of investors. Once listed, the stock is priced every trading day by the broader market. This means Anthropic could experience considerable volatility, says Shah, even if its underlying business continues to grow.

What should Indian investors keep in mind?

Indian investors could not apply in the IPO. They can buy only after Nasdaq trading begins, says Moulik. He suggests a small allocation, and sees patience through the first few weeks as often giving better entry prices than buying into day-one excitement.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. The historical performance of US stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and gains should not be viewed as an offer or solicitation to buy. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.