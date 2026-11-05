US chip stocks witnessed a sharp sell-off today, with major semiconductor companies losing billions of dollars in market value as investors grew concerned about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major chipmakers, plunged nearly 11%, putting it on course for its worst single-day performance since the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020. Nvidia, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm, Micron Technology and several other semiconductor companies were among the biggest losers.

At 12.35 PM ET, Nvidia shares fell more than 6% and Broadcom also declined around 6%. AMD dropped nearly 12%, Qualcomm lost around 13.5%. Micron Technology shares also fell around 10%. Meanwhile, technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.9% during the session, S&P 500 declined more than 3%. The sell-off wiped out more than $2 trillion in market value from the S&P 500, according to Yahoo Finance.

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The sharp decline came a day after US stocks rallied following the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections. However, investors moved their attention to what the election results could mean for the country’s artificial intelligence industry, particularly the construction of data centres that support AI services.

Increased concerns on AI infrastructure

The latest sell-off also shows concerns around rapid expansion of AI infrastructure in the US could slow down following the election results.

The AI industry depends heavily on semiconductor companies, which supply the processors and memory chips needed to train and operate AI models. Companies such as Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom are among the key players supplying technology for this infrastructure.

Data centres also require large quantities of memory, storage, networking equipment and computing systems. This has benefited companies such as Micron, Western Digital, Seagate and Marvell Technology.

However, investors are now concerned that political opposition to the rapid expansion of data centres could affect future investments in the sector.

Reuters reported that election victories for Democrats in several key states, including states important to data centre development, have raised questions about the pace of future AI infrastructure projects.

“Investors appear to be recognizing that some newly elected members of Congress and governors are looking to slow the pace of AI infrastructure development,” Melissa Brown, global head of investment decision research at SimCorp, told Reuters.

“While it seems unlikely that they will be able to stop it altogether, any slowdown would raise concerns because the AI growth story has largely depended on the rapid buildout of supporting infrastructure,” she added.

The concerns are not limited to chipmakers. Companies operating data centres and providing cloud computing services also came under pressure. Nebius shares fell around 13%, CoreWeave declined nearly 9%. Data centre operators IREN and Applied Digital also recorded steep losses.

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Memory and storage companies among the biggest losers

So far today, Memory and storage stocks are among the worst performers during Thursday’s trading session. SanDisk shares fell around 15%, Western Digital declined 13%. Seagate Technology lost around 12%, and Micron Technology dropped approximately 10%.

These companies are important to the AI infrastructure ecosystem because data centres need large amounts of storage and memory to process and retain information.

The expansion of AI services has increased expectations for demand for high-performance memory and storage products. However, concerns about the sustainability of AI-related investments have made investors cautious about companies that have benefited from this spending.

Other semiconductor and technology hardware companies also suffered heavy losses. Marvell Technology and Arm Holdings fell around 10% each, while Intel declined around 9%.

The decline extended to companies supplying equipment and networking technology for data centres, showing that the extent to which concerns about AI spending have affected the technology sector.

Qualcomm outlook adds to pressure on chip stocks

Qualcomm’s earnings report also added to the pressure on semiconductor stocks.

Although the chipmaker reported earnings above Wall Street expectations, its outlook for smartphone chip sales fell short of market estimates.

Qualcomm shares declined around 13.5% after the company reported that fourth-quarter smartphone chip sales were weaker than analysts had expected, Reuters reported.

The fall shows another concern for investors. Apart from uncertainty surrounding AI infrastructure spending, chipmakers also face questions about demand in their traditional markets, including smartphones.

This means that the semiconductor sector is facing pressure from both concerns about future AI investments and company-specific business outlooks.

Analysts warn that AI stock correction could continue

The latest losses have also raised questions about whether the correction in AI-related stocks is over.

Investment strategists at Macro Research Board warned that the decline in AI-linked stocks could continue, pointing to concerns about high expectations for future profits.

“The shakeout in A.I.-related stocks has much further to run,” the firm said in a Thursday note to Reuters.

Researchers at the firm also said that “investors are beginning to question excessive forward profit estimates.”

The strategists recommended that investors diversify their portfolios away from technology stocks.

Nasdaq Composite was trading more than 10% below its October record, putting it in correction territory. The Nasdaq-100 had already entered correction territory earlier in the week.

A correction is generally defined as a fall of at least 10% from a recent market peak.

Investors await US jobs data

Investors are also keeping an eye on upcoming US economic data, particularly the October non-farm payrolls report scheduled for Friday.

The jobs report could provide fresh clues about the health of the US economy and influence expectations about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

Reuters reported that Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack and Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin indicated that further interest rate increases could be possible, as inflation remains elevated.

Higher interest rates can make borrowing more expensive for companies, including those investing heavily in data centres and other AI infrastructure.

For semiconductor companies and the wider AI industry, the combination of political uncertainty, concerns about infrastructure spending and changing interest rate expectations has created fresh pressure on stock prices.

The coming sessions will be important in determining whether Thursday’s sell-off is a short-term reaction to the election results or a deeper reassessment of the growth expectations surrounding the AI industry.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.