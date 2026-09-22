Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has added to its stake in homebuilder Lennar Corp, according to a Form 4 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 21, 2026.

Why The Timing Of This Buy Is Interesting

What makes this buy interesting is its timing. Lennar’s third quarter results landed on September 16, a day before Berkshire’s Form 4 purchases began on September 17.

Despite the weaker year-on-year earnings, narrower margins and softer order volumes in that report, Berkshire went ahead and added to its stake anyway, a timing pattern that suggests the numbers, even on a weak quarter, didn’t change the underlying long-term thesis for Buffett’s team.

Buffett Steps Back As Chairman

On September 18, Warren Buffett, founder of Berkshire Hathaway, stepped down as Chairman and has been named Chairman Emeritus. As Chairman Emeritus, Buffett will remain a member of the Board of Directors. His son, Howard G. Buffett, is the new chairman, and the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is Gregory Abel.

What The SEC Filing Shows

The filing, covering transactions from September 17 to September 21, 2026, shows Berkshire steadily buying up Lennar shares across both share classes.

Class A holdings rose from 21,318,186 shares to 23,719,109 shares over the period, purchased in tranches at prices ranging roughly between $74.49 and $79.79 per share. Class B holdings also climbed, from 462,155 shares to 528,217 shares, over the same window.

Berkshire’s interest in homebuilders isn’t new. The conglomerate has held stakes in both Lennar and DR Horton for some time, a position widely tied to a long-running US housing shortage thesis.

Homebuilder Stocks Have Had A Rough Year

In the last 12 months, the stock price of Lennar (LEN) has fallen by 36% and is under pressure since the start of the year. D.R. Horton (DHI) also trades lower by 16% during the same period.

Lennar Corp. CEO Stuart Miller highlighted that rising mortgage rates are impacting housing affordability, affecting homebuilder performance. During the Q3 earnings call, he noted that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased from approximately 6.4% to 6.5%, to about 7%, while the 10-year Treasury yield stayed around 5%.

Who Else Is Holding Lennar Stock

Investors including Greenhaven Associates, Brave Warrior Advisors, Oakcliff Capital Partners, Eagle Capital Management, Berkshire Hathaway, and others have historically held positions in Lennar.

The 5 top investors (holders) owning LEN, by percent of portfolio, are Edgar Wachenheim III, Greenhaven Associates (11.82%), Glenn Greenberg, Brave Warrior Advisors (4.68%), Bryan R. Lawrence, Oakcliff Capital Partners (3.98%), Eagle Capital Management (2.95%), and Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway (0.40%), as of their latest 13F Filings, according to Valuesider.

Lennar: Berkshire Hathaway and Top Investors

Investor % of Portfolio in Lennar Edgar Wachenheim III / Greenhaven Associates 11.82% Glenn Greenberg / Brave Warrior Advisors 4.68% Bryan R. Lawrence / Oakcliff Capital Partners 3.98% Eagle Capital Management 2.95% Warren Buffett / Berkshire Hathaway 0.40%

Source: Valuesider and Form 4 filing of Berkshire Hathaway

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Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. The holdings data referenced in this article are drawn from public filings and third-party research and do not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.