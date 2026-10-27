Political events, especially unexpected election outcomes, significantly affect a country’s stock market. They shake investor confidence and cause sharp market movements. This was seen in Brazil’s election this week. Brazilian stocks and the real currency suffered heavy losses after the unexpected reelection of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

How Bad Was the Fall?

The IBOVESPA, Brazil’s major stock market index, tracks around 50 of the most liquid stocks. It plunged 13.88% to close at 176,608, its biggest daily drop since March 2020. At one point, the index was down by 30% before a recovery happened. One of the biggest ETFs tracking the index, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), closed 19% down as all major index heavyweights plunged sharply. The real fell over 11% against the US dollar in early trading, marking one of its largest intraday declines.

What Triggered the Crash?

What led to this dramatic fall? The Brazil stock market crash of October 2026 came on account of President Lula’s victory over Flávio Bolsonaro in the presidential runoff, even after losing the first-round. Lula, a prominent member of the Workers’ Party, secured victory in the second-round vote against right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who was viewed as a more business-friendly candidate. This marks Lula’s third term as president.

Why Did the Market Swing So Wildly?

The results reversed the market reaction seen earlier. Flavio defeated Lula in the first round on October 4, marking Lula’s first defeat since 1998. After that, Brazil’s stock market surged by over 8%, and the real rallied by 4% against the dollar on the same day.

The latest decline wiped out those gains. Investors viewed a Bolsonaro administration as more likely to curb public spending. That was seen as key to lowering interest rates. Markets are now reassessing fiscal risks, including persistent primary deficits and rising public debt, alongside institutional uncertainty around the election.

Brazil stock market crash after election

Indicator Performance IBOVESPA fall 13.88% Intraday decline 30.00% iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) -19.00% Brazilian real against US dollar Down over 11% intraday October 4, 2026, first round IBOVESPA surged over 8% ; Real rallied 4% against the dollar October 2026, runoff result IBOVESPA plunged 13.88% ; Real fell over 11% intraday

Source: Yahoo Finance

Is Brazil’s Debt Pile a Worry?

Brazil’s public debt has surged more than 10 percentage points during Lula’s current term to over 82% of GDP, driving up borrowing costs. The root cause of the fiscal challenges is rising mandatory spending, which limits the adjustable federal budget to under 8%.

Lula has shown mixed responses to debt issues, sometimes downplaying them while claiming that economic growth will resolve the situation. His team has committed to maintaining current budget rules that limit spending growth and set primary balance targets. This comes despite promises to increase the minimum wage and enhance welfare benefits.

Inflation Is Running Above Target

Brazil’s annual inflation stands at 4.6%, exceeding the central bank’s tolerance range of 1.5% to 4.5%, despite interest rates of 13.75%. The central bank has made five consecutive rate cuts amid signs of economic slowdown. Inflation is anticipated to remain above the 3% target until at least 2029.

Elections and Markets

Not just Brazil, many other major global economies have faced severe stock market shocks from unexpected election results. Indices can swing violently within a single trading day when outcomes differ from market expectations.

India, June 2024: When Exit Polls Got It Wrong

Closer home, a similar event happened during India’s June 2024 General Election. The Nifty 50 dropped sharply in one day, wiping out several lakh crores in investor wealth. Exit polls had indicated a significant victory for the ruling BJP. The actual results showed the party lost its standalone majority, and that led to panic-selling among investors.

Mexico and Argentina Saw It Too

In the same month of 2024, Mexico saw a similar impact. The Mexican Stock Exchange’s benchmark index declined over 6% after the election results were announced. It was the worst single-day drop since the early COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, in 2019, the Argentine stock market dropped 35%, and the peso lost 25% of its value against the US dollar. This followed unexpected primary election results, where President Mauricio Macri underperformed significantly.

Can an Election Result Also Spark a Rally?

The reverse is also true. When political uncertainty clears or a highly pro-business government wins a decisive mandate, global stock markets can see explosive, historic rallies.

18 May 2009 remains one such day for Indian stock market investors. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) secured a strong majority in 2009, and that led to significant market enthusiasm. The Nifty 50 hit its 20% “upper circuit limit,” and the National Stock Exchange of India suspended trading shortly after opening.

Should Long-Term Investors Worry?

An election-day rally or crash is generally a one-day event, and markets take a more balanced view over time. For long-term investors, such events need no panic reaction. Political parties drive a nation’s economic policies, and the mandate they receive on results day paves the path for future reforms. History shows that no such one-day event has shaped the outcome for equity markets over the long term.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Readers should consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.