Share markets slid in Asia on Monday and the dollar firmed as the United States and Iran traded escalating threats and Israel planned for “weeks” more fighting, sending oil prices on another roller-coaster ride. Iran said on Sunday it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through with a threat to hit Iran’s electricity grid in 48 hours, extinguishing any hope of an early end to the war, now in its fourth week. Trump on Sunday said Iran had 48 hours to open the vital ⁠Strait of Hormuz, ​which is effectively closed for most vessels with little prospect of naval protection for shipping.

Stock markets in Australia and New Zealand were down 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively, in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei futures were trading down at 50,850 compared to a cash close of 53,372 on Friday.

On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.2% as investors weighed risks posed by the ​conflict ​and its impact on energy prices.

“The war could still go on ⁠for many weeks yet and see oil prices rise say to $150 a barrel,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP. “And the steady destruction of energy infrastructure means it will ‌take longer to get supply back to normal.”

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“It’s also worth noting that past oil shocks unfolded over many months in terms of the rise in oil prices as the full impact became clearer – it was over about 4 months in 1973 and a year in 1979.”

Oil prices were again choppy in Asia with early gains quickly lost, leaving Brent down 0.3% at $111.82 a barrel, but still up 55% on the month so far. U.S. crude slipped 0.2% to $98.01.

Analysts at HSBC noted Singapore jet fuel was up 175% this year to a multi-decade high, while Asian liquefied natural gas had climbed ⁠130%. Bunker fuel used in shipping ⁠had blown out, raising the cost of transporting goods, while surging fertiliser prices will make food more expensive.

Say goodbye to rate cuts

The inflationary pulse had seen markets ⁠abandon hopes for further monetary easing globally ‌and swing to pricing in rate hikes across most developed nations.

Futures have wiped out expectations for ​50 basis points of easing from the Federal Reserve this year, with even ‌a small chance the next move could be up.

The hawkish sea change has hammered bonds and sent yields climbing, adding to borrowing costs for many governments already struggling with deficits and debt.

The prospect of higher costs ‌and softer consumer demand has clouded ​the outlook for ​corporate profits, while ​the jump in yields made equity valuations look ever more stretched.

The energy shock, combined with pressure on fiscal budgets from higher defence spending, saw double-digit increases in bond yields globally last week.

Ten-year ​U.S. Treasury yields were at 4.3856%, having climbed 42 basis points since the ⁠war began.

The heightened volatility in markets has tended to benefit the U.S. dollar as a store of liquidity. The U.S. is also a net energy exporter, giving it a relative advantage over Europe and much of Asia, which are net importers.

The dollar ‌was trading 0.2% firmer ⁠at 159.44 yen, just off a 20-month top of 159.88, with investors wary in case a break of 160.00 triggers intervention from Japan.

The euro was a shade lower at $1.1545, threatening a breach ​of major supports at $1.1409 and $1.1392.

In commodity markets, gold was 0.4% firmer at $4,511 an ounce, having lost ground last week as investors wager on higher interest rates globally.