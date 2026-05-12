The US CPI data for April will be released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday. After a dramatic increase in consumer inflation in March, fueled by high oil prices due to the ongoing conflict between the United States (US) and Iran, the April CPI numbers are expected to show another notable spike in inflation. The Consumer Price Index for April 2026 is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2026, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Why the April CPI data is Important for Markets

The market is closely following Middle East developments after President Trump’s remark that the US-Iran ceasefire was on “massive life support,” following his dismissal of Tehran’s peace proposal. Additionally, Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, with trade and artificial intelligence as key discussion topics.

If April CPI data indicate a significant increase compared to March, it could deter the US Fed from aggressively cutting rates this year. A softer report may, however, signal a rate cut sometime at the fag end of 2026.

“If both prints ( headlines and core inflation) come in hotter than expected, forget rate cuts. The conversation will immediately shift to “higher-for-longer”. The rate-cut crowd may have to fold their cards completely. Bonds should sell off, yields spike, and the red-hot tech sector may get hit the hardest.

A cooler-than-expected print and the market will likely start pricing in a potential December cut again. Equities should rally with rate-sensitive names like homebuilders and small caps leading the charge. Most importantly, it would give the Fed and its new Chair a little breathing room,” says Woods.

The FOMC meeting is set for June 16-17, featuring a Summary of Economic Projections and the ‘dot plot’ indicating expected rate movements in 2026. Meanwhile, US stock market indices are at record highs, driven by rallies in AI-driven stocks, with many approaching a $5 trillion market cap after Nvidia’s lead.

US CPI Data in March

How were the inflation numbers in March? The March CPI report made it clear that rising oil prices are affecting consumer prices. The annual inflation rate rose to 3.3% in March 2026, the highest since May 2024, up from 2.4% in January and February. And, the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.9% month-over-month in March 2026, marking the largest increase since June 2022, after a 0.3% increase in February.

The only silver lining in the March US CPI data was the core inflation numbers. The all items less food and energy index rose 2.6 percent over the year, following a 2.5-percent increase over the 12 months ending February. Monthly, core inflation rose 0.2 percent.

While headline inflation is expected to rise, core inflation numbers for April will show if rising energy costs are affecting the broader economy and increasing prices of other goods and services.

“The Consumer Price Index drops Tuesday, and the Street is penciling in a headline CPI gain of around 0.6% month-over-month, with the core (ex-food and energy) coming in at roughly 0.4%. This would push the year-over-year rate up to approximately 3.8%, the hottest reading since September 2023,” says Jay Woods, Chief Market Strategist, Freedom Capital Markets.

Crude Oil prices increased by over 50% from February 28 to the end of April amid the Middle East conflict, and despite a correction in early May, they remain approximately 40% higher than pre-war levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. CPI data, inflation forecasts, and interest rate projections cited are based on information available at the time of writing. Market reactions to economic data are inherently unpredictable. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions based on US inflation data or Federal Reserve policy outlook.