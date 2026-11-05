Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO) details, such as the stock price, listing date and valuation, are not out yet. But the revised prospectus released earlier this week sheds light on several areas that every investor should know about before buying the shares. So what should you watch out for?

Anthropic reported a big jump in revenue for the third quarter, with a smaller net loss than the quarter before, according to an amended filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The AI company reported revenue of $16.96 billion for Q3 2026, up from $11.56 billion in the previous quarter. Its net loss fell to $23.29 billion from $66.3 billion in Q2. But it posted an operating loss of $567 million, against an operating income of $974 million in Q2.

Advertisement

This is an early phase for the company, and revenues are crucial for Anthropic, as they must support the company’s substantial ongoing spending. A decline in revenues could hurt the stock’s performance after listing, and the company also needs to reduce its losses.

The prospectus lists what could go wrong. Here are the risks, as per the company’s revised prospectus.

But first, investors need to know what Anthropic does. That helps in understanding the risks it carries.

Anthropic is an AI research company founded in 2021 that builds advanced AI models, including Claude. Claude was first launched publicly in the first quarter of 2023. The company earns its revenue mainly from Claude models and applications built on the Claude Platform. These include Claude Code, Claude Cowork and Claude Science.

ALSO READ Top US stock picks by Indian investors: How AI chips and ETFs are reshaping portfolios

1. What if Anthropic loses its edge?

The prospectus says its success depends in large part on its ability to keep developing the most advanced and capable AI models. Any failure to do so, it says, could adversely affect the business.

The filing says “there is no guarantee that any given training run will succeed.” It adds that such runs may span weeks or months and cost many millions of dollars.

So, what’s the risk: A failed run means lost money and lost time.

2. Anthropic is not the only one hunting for compute

The market for compute is intensely competitive. And Anthropic is not the only company in its space.

The prospectus states: “We compete for access to compute with some of the world’s largest and most well-capitalized technology companies, many of which develop their own competitive AI models and have significantly greater financial resources than us.”

Many own and operate cloud computing data center infrastructure, maintain captive chip manufacturing or design capabilities, and have long-standing strategic relationships with key hardware suppliers.

The filing also warns that if Anthropic is unable to secure adequate compute, or fails to direct it effectively across its workloads, it may be unable to train models that stay competitive or adequately serve its customers.

So, what’s the risk: Compute is the fuel for AI and bigger rivals can outbid Anthropic for it.

3. Why does Taiwan matter to Anthropic?

The prospectus points to a supply chain risk. The majority of the world’s most advanced chip manufacturing capacity is concentrated in Taiwan, primarily at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). This geographic concentration, it says, creates significant risks.

The filing adds that efforts to build enough advanced chip capacity outside Taiwan, including in the United States, remain in early stages. They may not produce adequate compute to materially reduce these concentration risks within the foreseeable future.

So, what’s the risk: One region, one main chip maker. Any disruption there could hit Anthropic’s ability to scale.

4. Is $895.4 billion of compute spending too big a bet?

As of September 30, 2026, Anthropic has entered into purchase commitments and lease agreements, with an aggregate committed spend of approximately $895.4 billion, substantially all of which is related to compute and infrastructure.

Management says it must grow its customer base and expand revenue rapidly to generate the cash flows needed to satisfy these commitments.

Here’s the risk, according to the company itself. “These expenditures and investments may be more costly than we expect and may not result in increased revenue or growth in our business. If we are unable to successfully address these risks and challenges as we encounter them, our business, financial condition, and results of operations could be adversely affected,” the prospectus says.

So, what’s the risk: Customers can cut usage when they want, impacting revenues, profits and cash flows.

5. Revenue is surging, but so are the losses

The company has a history of net losses and may not generate enough revenue to achieve or sustain profitability. The prospectus shows net losses in each year since its beginning. These were $1.5 billion, $8.3 billion and $42.0 billion for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the net loss was $104.0 billion.

The company says plainly that it may not turn profitable. “We do not expect our revenue will continue to grow at comparable rates, and we cannot assure you that it will continue to grow at all,” the prospectus states. “We may not achieve or sustain profitability in the future,” it added.

There is a caveat. Most of the nine-month loss, $94.3 billion, came from fair value changes on convertible notes.

Quarterly numbers, Q2 vs Q3 2026

Metric Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Revenue $11.56 billion $16.96 billion Net loss $66.3 billion $23.29 billion Operating income/(loss) $974 million income $567 million loss

Source: Anthropic’s revised prospectus (Form S-1/A)

6. Five customers bring in a quarter of the revenue

No single customer represented more than 10% of revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. But the top five customers represented approximately 25% of it.

The prospectus says: “Our top customers may vary spend levels period to period, and there can be no assurance that our large customers will continue to spend at levels similar to prior periods.”

It adds that a substantial portion of revenue and accounts receivable is driven by a limited number of customers and distribution channels. A significant cut in spending from one or more top customers, or disruption through those channels, could hurt the business.

So, what’s the risk: A few big clients carry a lot of weight. If one leaves, the numbers will show it. After listing, stock analysts will keep a close eye on this number and management conference calls will help investors make decisions.

Net losses over the years

Period Net loss 2023 $1.5 billion 2024 $8.3 billion 2025 $42.0 billion Nine months ended Sept 30, 2026 $104.0 billion Of the nine-month loss, $94.3 billion came from fair value changes on convertible notes.

Source: Anthropic’s revised prospectus (Form S-1/A)

7. Rivals with deeper pockets

The prospectus says the AI market is rapidly evolving and intensely competitive. Anthropic faces competition from a wide range of companies across multiple categories.

It names Alphabet’s Google and OpenAI as its primary competitors among frontier model developers. Many competitors, it says, have substantially greater financial, technical and marketing resources.

Failing to compete effectively could hurt the business, its finances and its results, the company says.

8. What happens if the AI acts on its own?

Here’s one of the big fears in the AI industry. The prospectus discloses that Anthropic’s models may behave in unintended, misaligned or autonomous ways. That includes taking harmful actions that no user or third party directed. This could hurt its reputation and brand, business, financial condition and results of operations.

“Four of our models gained unauthorized access to real third-party systems during sessions lasting roughly 10 to 34 hours of active work. The affected parties were notified,” the prospectus states.

9. The Pentagon fight is still not over

The face-off with the Trump administration, the Pentagon in particular, over the use of its models, is still in the courts.

Back in February this year, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated Anthropic a “supply chain risk to national security” after talks broke down over Anthropic’s refusal to remove usage policies prohibiting fully autonomous weapons and domestic mass surveillance.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had refused to let the military use its AI for mass surveillance of Americans or fully autonomous weapons with no human in the loop.

In March, Anthropic challenged the “supply chain risk to national security” designation, a label that was previously reserved for foreign adversaries only.

The court ruled that the Pentagon’s designation of Anthropic as a “supply chain risk” was unlawful. But this was not a full resolution, and the “supply chain risk” story was not fully closed.

In April, the court of appeals denied Anthropic’s request for a stay, effectively undoing the lower court’s protection.

On September 25, 2026, in a 2-1 split decision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Anthropic’s petition for review. It ruled that the Department of War’s Section 4713 supply-chain risk designation was proper. It also ruled that the company’s rights under the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment were not violated.

“We filed a petition for rehearing and asked the full D.C. Circuit to review the panel’s decision. We cannot predict the ultimate outcome of these lawsuits,” the prospectus states.

Government contracts brought in under 2% of revenue. But the filing says the fallout can also reach commercial customers and partners.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. It is based on the revised prospectus (Form S-1/A) filed by Anthropic with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is meant for information only. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.