Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, above its earlier price range, after attracting far more investor interest than the company had expected. The strong demand has helped the AI company raise $81.3 billion, making it the biggest IPO in stock market history and putting it ahead of SpaceX‘s $75 billion offering.

The company priced its shares on Wednesday, November 18, above the earlier range of $70 to $78 per share. The final price is also higher than the $78 upper limit of the range, marking a roughly 6.4% increase.

Anthropic shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19, under the ticker symbol ANT.

Anthropic IPO sees nearly seven times more demand than shares on offer

Investor demand for Anthropic shares was several times higher than the number of shares available. The IPO was reportedly oversubscribed nearly seven times, with some reports putting the demand at around six times the shares on offer.

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The strong response led the company and its underwriters, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to consider raising the final share price above the original range. Reports from CNBC and the Financial Times also suggested that investor interest could have reached nearly $500 billion in subscription intentions before the final price was announced. However, this figure has not been confirmed by Anthropic.

The company has also kept a part of its IPO aside for individual investors. According to CNN, around 20% of the share offering has been reserved for retail investors. Earlier reports had put the share of retail investors between 15% and 20%.

Anthropic raises $81.3 billion, beats SpaceX IPO record

Anthropic increased the number of shares it planned to sell after seeing strong investor demand. The company initially planned to offer 825 million shares, but later raised the number to 980 million.

At $83 per share, the offering will bring in around $81.3 billion, according to figures reported by Reuters. This takes Anthropic past SpaceX, which raised $75 billion in its IPO, making the AI company’s offering the largest stock market listing on record.

The deal also includes separate private investments from some of the world’s biggest technology companies. Nvidia, AMD, Google and Microsoft have agreed to buy shares through private placements worth a combined $26 billion at the IPO price.

However, comparisons with SpaceX can vary depending on whether these additional private investments are included in the total.

ALSO READ Can Indian investors buy Anthropic shares on listing day today?

Anthropic valuation reaches $1.5 trillion after IPO

With its shares priced at $83, Anthropic has reached a valuation of around $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

This is a sharp increase from its $965 billion valuation in May, when the company raised $65 billion in a private funding round.

However, the valuation is lower than some of the figures discussed earlier this year. Reports said Anthropic had initially considered a valuation in the $2 trillion range in early October, before bringing its target down to around $1.5 trillion ahead of the IPO roadshow.

Amazon and Google to remain major shareholders

Anthropic’s cloud partners will continue to hold a large share of the company after its stock market listing.

According to the company’s latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Amazon will hold around 15% of Anthropic’s outstanding shares, while Google will own about 14%.

Together, the two technology companies will hold roughly 28% of the company’s outstanding shares, making them its biggest shareholders after the offering.

Anthropic shares could open above $100, but early signals are unofficial

Early trading activity suggests that Anthropic shares could see a strong start when they begin trading on the Nasdaq.

Before the IPO pricing was announced, grey-market trading indicated that the shares were changing hands at an 18% premium, putting their price close to $100. Trading on the crypto platform Hyperliquid also suggested a possible price of around $96 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, these are unofficial market indicators and do not guarantee where the stock will open once regular trading begins. The actual opening price could be very different from the prices seen before the listing.

Anthropic IPO puts focus on the growing AI market

Anthropic’s record-breaking IPO comes at a time when investors are closely watching the money flowing into artificial intelligence companies.

The company is among the few major AI model developers that public market investors can directly invest in. OpenAI, another major player in the AI industry, has reportedly pushed back its own IPO plans.

For some investors, the strong demand for Anthropic shares shows that interest in AI and its potential to improve productivity remains high. They see the company’s listing as a sign that investors are still willing to put large amounts of money into businesses developing advanced AI models.

However, the scale of the IPO has also raised questions about whether AI company valuations are growing too quickly. Some market watchers have compared the current excitement around AI with the internet boom of the late 1990s, which eventually ended in the dot-com crash in 2000.

Anthropic’s first day of trading will offer an early indication of how investors value the company after its record-breaking IPO.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Views expressed are those of individual experts and do not reflect the editorial position of Financial Express. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.