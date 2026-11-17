Anthropic vs SpaceX Stock: After Elon Musk’s SpaceX went public in June 2026, raising billions of dollars in what became a record-breaking IPO. Now, artificial intelligence company Anthropic is preparing to enter the stock market with an offering that could challenge that record.

The two companies operate in very different businesses. SpaceX makes rockets, runs the Starlink satellite internet service and has expanded into artificial intelligence. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, makes AI models and sells its services mainly to businesses.

Both companies are asking investors to put money into technologies that could change the way people live and work. However, their financial positions, business models and risks are different.

Advertisement

The timing of Anthropic’s IPO is also important. Investor interest in AI stocks has cooled in recent months, raising questions about whether the company can attract the same excitement that surrounded SpaceX’s listing.

IPO size and valuations: How do the two compare?

SpaceX went public in June 2026, raising $75 billion and securing a valuation of around $1.77 trillion, according to Reuters. SpaceX IPO raised a total of $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised the “greenshoe” overallotment, as per CNBC.

SpaceX priced its shares at $135 a piece. The IPO attracted strong interest from individual investors. According to Reuters, retail investors alone requested $100 billion worth of shares.

Anthropic has filed to sell 825 million shares at a price range of $70 to $78 each. According to CNBC, the company plans to price its IPO on November 18 and begin trading on Nasdaq on November 19 under the ticker symbol ANT.

At the upper end of the price range, Anthropic could raise around $64.35 billion through the public offering. This would value the company at approximately $1.405 trillion.

On November 10, 2026, Anthropic kicked off the roadshow for its US initial public offering (IPO), with the company and selling shareholders seeking to raise up to $64.4 billion (AI generated)

The company is also raising another $26 billion through a separate private sale of shares to seven technology companies. These include Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The public offering and private sale could bring in more than $90 billion.

Anthropic’s proposed valuation is lower than the $2 trillion figure it had previously considered. Some investors have also questioned whether the company can achieve a valuation of $1.5 trillion, CNBC reported.

There is also a difference in how the two companies have priced their IPOs. SpaceX fixed its share price at $135, while Anthropic has set a price range of $70 to $78

“Anthropic is doing a more conventional roadshow and when you set the IPO price based on institutional demand that makes it less likely to trade below the IPO,” said Harrison Rolfes, a senior research analyst for late-stage company research at Pitchbook, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Andy Tang, a partner at venture capital firm Draper Associates and a former technology investment banker, said Anthropic appeared to be taking a more careful approach to pricing.

“It seems like they really are listening to the market,” said Tang, as quoted by Bloomberg. “They are bringing the IPO at a more conservative level.”

ALSO READ How seven OpenAI defectors built Anthropic into a trillion-dollar AI contender

Business models: What do the two companies sell?

The biggest difference between the two companies is their business. Anthropic makes artificial intelligence models under its Claude brand. Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei and a group of former OpenAI researchers, the company mainly sells AI services to businesses.

Its products include paid Claude subscriptions, tools for software developers and services that allow companies to use its AI models in their own applications.

The company’s future growth will depend on how many businesses adopt AI and how much they are willing to spend on these services. It will also have to compete with companies such as OpenAI and Google.

Anthropic calls for coordinated slowdown as AI races toward new frontier (Bloomberg)

SpaceX has a range of businesses. It earns money from rocket launches, satellite services and Starlink, its satellite-based internet service.

The company also has ambitions in AI following its merger with Musk’s AI company xAI earlier in 2026.

This means investors buying SpaceX shares are investing in more than rockets and space travel. They are also getting exposure to satellite internet and AI. Unlike Anthropic, SpaceX already has several businesses that bring in revenue.

Financial performance: Revenue growth versus profits

The financial numbers show another major difference between the companies. Anthropic has reported strong revenue growth as more businesses start using its AI products. According to its IPO filing, the company earned $33.24 billion in revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Its third-quarter revenue stood at around $16.8 billion, compared with $11.6 billion in the second quarter, according to figures disclosed to investors.

Anthropic also reported an annualised revenue run rate of around $81 billion at the end of October, up $10 billion from the previous month.

However, the company is yet to turn this growth into profits. It reported a net loss of $104 billion during the first nine months of 2026. CNBC reported that most of this loss came from changes in the value of convertible notes and other financial liabilities.

SpaceX, on the other hand, has reported both revenue and profits. Its third-quarter 2026 results showed revenue of $14.6 billion, net income of $4.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 billion.

The numbers show that SpaceX is already making money from its operations. Anthropic is spending heavily to expand its business.

Elon Musk’s IPO went public in June (Reuters)

However, the two companies operate in different industries, and their financial performance cannot be compared without looking at their different business needs.

Capital expenditure: How much are they spending?

Both companies need large amounts of money to expand their businesses. For Anthropic, a major expense is the computing power needed to develop and run AI models. This requires advanced chips, data centres and cloud computing services.

According to Investing.com, Anthropic has around $70 billion in spending commitments due within the next 12 months. The company has also said it needs to secure computing capacity 12 to 18 months in advance.

Its spending could rise further as it develops more advanced AI models and competes with other companies.

SpaceX has different spending needs. It has to invest in rocket development, satellite manufacturing, Starship and the expansion of Starlink.

Its capital expenditure stood at $19.6 billion in the third quarter, compared with revenue of $14.6 billion, according to the financial figures provided in its results. The company’s Super Intelligence segment accounted for $16.4 billion of this spending.

This shows that both companies need to spend heavily to stay ahead of competitors. Investors will have to consider whether the money being spent today will lead to enough revenue and profits in the future.

Investor appetite: Is interest in AI stocks cooling?

SpaceX went public when investor interest in technology stocks was strong. Its IPO attracted large numbers of individual investors.

Anthropic, however, is entering the market at a time when investors are becoming more careful about buying AI stocks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that individual investors had reduced their stock purchases after months of heavy investment in technology companies. Data from Vanda Research cited by the publication showed that net retail turnover fell around 40% between the beginning of May and the end of September.

Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda, said investors were becoming more cautious about AI. “People are questioning AI in general,” said Patel to Wall Street Journal. “They’re just not buying as aggressively as they have been. An Anthropic IPO last summer would have been very different.”

However, investors are not necessarily losing interest in AI. They are becoming more careful about the prices they are willing to pay.

“I don’t think retail is falling out of love with AI,” said Gav Blaxberg, a 28-year-old investor who runs a financial media company geared towards young retail investors, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal. “I just think they’re falling out of love with paying any price for it.”

Regardless of these concerns, Anthropic has attracted strong interest from institutional investors. CNBC reported that demand for its shares had already covered the available allocation at the proposed price range.

The company is also planning to reserve around 20% of its IPO shares for individual investors. This is higher than the usual retail allocation of 5% to 10%, according to CNBC.

Another factor that could support Anthropic shares is their planned inclusion in major stock market indices.

Reuters reported that Anthropic is expected to be added to at least six major indices, including the Nasdaq 100, the S&P Total Market Index and FTSE’s USA index, within five to 15 days of its listing.

Funds that track these indices will have to buy Anthropic shares after the company is included. London-based index analytics firm Intropic estimates that this demand could account for around 28% of the shares offered in the IPO, or approximately $19 billion.

This could support the share price during the first few days of trading, as happened with SpaceX.

“Anthropic is a mirror image of the SpaceX IPO. In that regard, it has the same index-related drivers over the first 15 days of trading,” said Carsten Hesse, head of index events at Berenberg, as quoted by Reuters.

Ruben Pathmanathan, an equity analyst at Intropic, said several factors had helped SpaceX shares gain value after listing.

“What makes SpaceX a potential blueprint is how several market forces came together around the listing: index inclusion, passive demand and a tightly held float. Together, they shaped how the shares were priced and how they traded in the early days,” he said, according to Reuters.

However, Anthropic’s trading pattern could be different because the company is allowing some employees to sell shares on the first day of trading, Reuters reported.

Risks and the road ahead

Both companies face risks regardless of their strong growth prospects. Anthropic faces competition from OpenAI and Google. It also has to deal with high computing costs, questions about future profits and possible government restrictions on AI development and data centre construction.

SpaceX faces risks linked to rocket development, satellite launches and its Starship programme. It will also have to keep investing in Starlink and other new businesses.

The two IPOs therefore offer investors different opportunities. Anthropic is a bet on the growing use of AI by businesses and the possibility that AI models will become a regular part of everyday work. SpaceX is a bet on commercial space, satellite internet and new technology infrastructure.

SpaceX has already shown that it can generate revenue and profits. Anthropic, meanwhile, has reported faster revenue growth but continues to record large losses and faces heavy spending requirements.

The key question for investors is whether Anthropic can turn its rapid growth into profits and justify its proposed valuation. SpaceX has set a new benchmark for large IPOs. Anthropic’s listing will show whether investors are still willing to put large amounts of money into companies that promise to shape the future of technology.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

