Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, above its earlier target range of $70 to $78. The listing is expected to raise around $79.3 billion, with the Claude chatbot maker’s valuation estimated at approximately $1.5 trillion.

The listing comes at a time when investors are increasingly looking at artificial intelligence companies

potential long-term investment opportunities. It also puts Anthropic at the centre alongside its biggest rival, OpenAI, which is targeting a stock market debut in 2027, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which completed a record-breaking IPO in June 2026.

Though all three companies are attracting investor interest, they represent different investment opportunities. Anthropic and OpenAI are competing for leadership in artificial intelligence and SpaceX offers exposure to space exploration, satellite internet and AI infrastructure.

Advertisement

Their valuations, financial performance, funding requirements and business models also are totally different . Here’s how the three companies compare.

IPO valuations: How much are investors willing to pay?

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share on Wednesday, November 18, above its earlier target range of $70 to $78. The company had initially planned to sell 825 million shares, but increased the size of the offering after attracting strong investor demand.

The company is also raising another $26 billion through a separate private placement of shares to strategic investors, including Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The IPO and the separate private placement could together generate more than $100 billion.

Anthropic’s proposed valuation is higher than the $965 billion valuation it secured during its May 2026 fundraising round.OpenAI, meanwhile, announced in March 2026 that it had secured $122 billion in committed capital at a post-money valuation of $852 billion. Its investors included Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank and Microsoft.

The company is currently finalising another, smaller funding round that could value it at $1.25 trillion, according to CFO Sarah Friar, who spoke at Semafor’s Silicon Valley and the World event on November 16.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has also joined over thousands others in signing an open letter, relaying potential risks of AI to the US government. (Image: Reuters)

SpaceX has already set a benchmark for large technology listings. The company went public in June 2026, raising $75 billion at a valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion, according to Reuters. Its total fundraising increased to $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised the overallotment option, CNBC reported. SpaceX priced its shares at $135 apiece, with retail investors alone requesting $100 billion worth of shares, according to Reuters.

Business models: What are investors actually buying?

The three companies operate in different segments of the technology industry. Anthropic makes artificial intelligence models under its Claude brand. Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei and former OpenAI researchers, the company earns money through paid subscriptions, software development tools and AI services sold to businesses.

Its growth depends on companies adopting AI tools and continuing to spend on advanced models. Claude has gained traction in software development, coding and business workflows.

OpenAI has a consumer presence through ChatGPT, alongside enterprise products, developer tools and its API business. Its products allow individuals and businesses to use AI for tasks ranging from writing and research to software development.

SpaceX has a more diversified business model. It generates revenue through rocket launches, satellite services and Starlink, its satellite-based internet service. Its merger with Musk’s AI company xAI in 2026 has also expanded its exposure to artificial intelligence.

Investors buying SpaceX shares are therefore investing in more than space exploration. They are also gaining exposure to satellite connectivity and AI infrastructure.

Revenue and profits: Which company is financially stronger?

Anthropic has reported rapid revenue growth. According to its IPO filing, revenue increased from $41 million in 2023 to $386 million in 2024 and $4.59 billion in 2025.

The company reported revenue of $33.24 billion during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $2.55 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. This represents year-on-year growth of around 1,206%.

SpaceX set a fixed IPO price of $135 per share, valuing the company at roughly $1.8 trillion and aiming to raise about $75 billion through 555.6 million new shares (AI generated image)

Its third-quarter revenue stood at approximately $17 billion and its annualised revenue run rate reached around $81 billion at the end of October.

However, rapid growth has not eliminated concerns about profitability. Anthropic reported a net loss of $104.04 billion during the first nine months of 2026. A large part of this loss, around $94.32 billion, came from non-cash accounting charges linked to changes in the value of convertible notes and other financial liabilities.

Its adjusted operating income was $4.1 billion during the first nine months of 2026, compared with an adjusted operating loss of $3.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

OpenAI has also reported strong growth. The company said in March 2026 that it had reached $2 billion in monthly revenue. Reuters reported in October that OpenAI was pitching investors on annualised revenue of $50 billion and expected this figure to reach $70 billion by the end of 2026.

However, OpenAI has not disclosed an equivalent set of detailed financial statements, making a direct comparison of its profitability with Anthropic difficult.

SpaceX, on the other hand, has reported both revenue and profits. Its third-quarter 2026 results showed revenue of $14.6 billion, net income of $4.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 billion.

The figures suggest that SpaceX has an established revenue-generating business, while Anthropic and OpenAI are investing heavily to expand their AI operations.

Spending and infrastructure: The cost of staying ahead

Artificial intelligence companies need enormous computing power to train models and respond to customer requests. This requires specialised chips, data centres, electricity and cloud infrastructure.

Anthropic’s IPO filing showed aggregate purchase commitments and lease agreements of around $900.9 billion as of September 30, 2026. Around $70.7 billion of these commitments is expected to fall due within the following 12 months.

The company also reported liquidity of $146.6 billion before proceeds from its proposed IPO and private placement.

OpenAI has similarly identified computing capacity as a major competitive advantage. In its March 2026 funding announcement, the company said, “Durable access to computers is the strategic advantage that compounds across the entire system.”

Anthropic is set to price one of the largest initial public offerings in history on Wednesday (Picture credit: Reuters)

SpaceX has different infrastructure requirements. Its investments include rocket development, satellite manufacturing, Starship and Starlink expansion. Its capital expenditure stood at $19.6 billion in the third quarter, compared with revenue of $14.6 billion.

All three companies need substantial capital to maintain their competitive positions, but the returns on these investments will depend on future demand and their ability to generate revenue.

Investor appetite: Is the AI boom losing momentum?

Anthropic’s IPO comes amid questions about whether investors are still willing to pay high valuations for AI companies.The Wall Street Journal reported that individual investors had reduced their stock purchases after months of heavy technology investments. Data from Vanda Research cited by the publication showed that net retail turnover fell around 40% between the beginning of May and the end of September.

Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda, told WSJ, “People are questioning AI in general,” adding, “They’re just not buying as aggressively as they have been. An Anthropic IPO last summer would have been very different.”

Anthropic has attracted strong institutional demand, with CNBC reporting that demand for its shares had already covered the available allocation at the proposed price range. The company also plans to reserve around 20% of its IPO shares for individual investors.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and CFO Sarah Friar have also played down concerns about competition from Anthropic. Speaking at Semafor’s November 16 event, Altman dismissed the suggestion that OpenAI could become the Lyft to Anthropic’s Uber.

“That is not a worry,” Altman said. Friar said Anthropic’s IPO could benefit the entire AI ecosystem, including OpenAI. She also reiterated that OpenAI was targeting a 2027 IPO.

What should investors watch?

The three companies give different opportunities and risks. Anthropic is a bet on the growing adoption of AI by businesses, but investors will have to assess whether its revenue growth can translate into sustainable profits.

OpenAI offers exposure to a large consumer AI business and an expanding enterprise market. However, its planned 2027 listing will depend on its financial performance, infrastructure commitments and ability to maintain investor confidence.

SpaceX has an established revenue-generating business and exposure to multiple technology segments. Its risks include the costs of rocket development, satellite launches and the expansion of Starlink.

Ultimately, the comparison is not simply about which company has the highest valuation or the fastest revenue growth. Investors will have to examine how much each business earns, how much it spends, the competition it faces and whether its valuation reflects realistic future growth.

Anthropic’s listing will be an important test of investor appetite for AI companies. OpenAI’s planned public debut will provide another opportunity to assess the sector, while SpaceX has already demonstrated the scale of investor demand for companies promising to shape the future of technology.



Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

