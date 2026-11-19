Anthropic shares are set to make their Nasdaq debut today, November 19. The listing has drawn considerable attention from investors looking to gain exposure to one of the world’s most closely watched artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Indian retail investors were largely unable to participate in the Anthropic IPO. But that does not mean they have missed the opportunity entirely. Once the shares are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, Indian investors can buy Anthropic shares through overseas brokerage accounts and international investing platforms.

However, there’s a twist. The Nasdaq stock exchange opens at 8 pm IST, but investors may have to wait for the stock’s opening auction to be completed before regular trading begins.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Anthropic IPO: 7 key things investors need to know before Nasdaq listing

Can Indians buy Anthropic shares after listing?

Indian investors did not get access to the shares during the IPO process. Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested, says, “There is no equivalent domestic IPO allotment mechanism through which Indian residents can directly subscribe to US IPO shares. As a result, the more practical route for most investors is to wait until the company lists on a US stock exchange.”

Subho Moulik, Founder and CEO of Appreciate, also says Indian investors who could not apply during the IPO can buy the stock after Nasdaq trading begins.

Indian investors looking to buy Anthropic shares after listing can explore overseas brokerage accounts and international investing platforms. Options include US brokers such as Interactive Brokers and India-based platforms that facilitate overseas investments under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Investors should check whether their chosen platform has enabled trading in Anthropic shares, the applicable charges and the process for funding their international account before placing an order.

Anthropic IPO and listing details

Particulars Details Company Anthropic Stock ticker ANT Stock exchange Nasdaq IPO price $78 per share Listing date 11/19/26 Indicative US market opening time in India 8 pm IST Indicative first-trade window 8 pm to 11 pm IST

Source: Anthropic prospectus

When will Anthropic shares start trading in India time?

The entire IPO process in the US is different from what we have in the Indian markets. Newly listed stocks go through an opening auction on Nasdaq, during which the exchange matches buy and sell orders to discover the opening price. The timing can depend on the order imbalance and the lead underwriter’s instructions.

Therefore, although the US markets will open at 8 pm IST, investors should not assume that Anthropic shares will start trading at exactly that time.

Moulik says Nasdaq opens new stocks through a single auction, with the timing controlled by the lead underwriter. As a result, Anthropic shares may begin trading well after 8 pm IST.

The first trade could take place between 8 pm and 11 pm IST, although this is an indicative window rather than a confirmed trading time.

Investors who intend to buy Anthropic shares should prepare their overseas investment accounts and arrange funds before trading begins.

Moulik advises investors to ensure that the required funds are available in their US brokerage account before the opening auction. They should also decide the maximum amount they are willing to invest in advance.

He recommends using a limit order instead of a market order. A limit order allows investors to specify the maximum price they are willing to pay. This can help prevent an order from being executed at an unexpectedly high price when a newly listed stock experiences sharp price movements.

Vested’s Shah also advises investors to decide how much exposure they want before trading begins. “Investors should study the prospectus, understand the valuation and have their investment accounts funded in advance if they intend to participate. More importantly, they should decide how much exposure they want before trading begins. There is no need to deploy the entire allocation on the first day. Building a position gradually can help manage the volatility that typically accompanies major listings,” says Shah.

Should investors rush to buy Anthropic shares on Day 1?

Both experts caution against making an investment decision simply because Anthropic is a high-profile AI listing.

Shah says investors should assess the company’s revenue growth, profitability, computing costs and valuation before deciding whether to buy the stock.

“There is no question about the demand for AI, but at a valuation approaching $1.4 trillion, the market is already factoring in significant future growth,” he says.

Moulik points out that Anthropic is offering about 6.3% of its shares in the IPO, leaving a relatively small portion of the company available for public trading initially. Bloomberg has reported that orders were about six times the number of shares offered during the IPO process.

However, strong demand does not guarantee that the stock will keep rising after its debut. Moulik notes that the average US IPO has gained around 19% on its first day, but this is a historical average and not a forecast for Anthropic. He cites SpaceX as an example: its shares rose 19% on debut before falling close to the IPO price within five weeks.

A strong company does not necessarily make a good investment at every valuation, Shah says. Investors should examine the company’s financial disclosures, competitive position and long-term growth prospects before deciding how much exposure is appropriate.

“Thursday’s IPO will draw huge attention, and rightly so. One listing is a single moment in a much longer trend, though. AI spending will run into trillions of dollars over the coming decade and flow through thousands of companies. Those investors with exposure across that whole chain, built around a solid core of leaders, are best placed to capture it,” says Nigel Green, CEO, deVere Group.

Still, missing the first few minutes or even the first day of trading does not mean missing the entire investment opportunity. Investors can take time to assess the price and avoid buying simply because of the excitement surrounding the listing.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Views expressed are those of individual experts and do not reflect the editorial position of Financial Express. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.