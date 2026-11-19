Anthropic has raised $81.31 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), overtaking SpaceX to record the biggest stock market debut in history, Reuters reported.

The artificial intelligence (AI) company priced its shares at $83 apiece on Wednesday, November 18, above its earlier target range of $70 to $78. The pricing puts Anthropic’s valuation at around $1.5 trillion.

The company had initially planned to sell 825 million shares but raised the offering to 980 million shares. Anthropic is also raising another $26 billion through a private placement at the same price as its IPO, according to regulatory filings.

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On a fully diluted basis, which includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock, the IPO values the company at approximately $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic is the first major developer of advanced AI models to go public. Its listing follows SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO in June, as investors look for ways to invest in the fast-growing AI industry.

However, the listing comes at a time when questions are growing over the huge cost of developing and running AI models.

Anthropic IPO comes at a difficult time for AI stocks

Anthropic is entering the stock market just months after SpaceX’s record-setting IPO. However, the mood around AI stocks has become more cautious in recent weeks.

Chipmakers and cloud computing companies, which play a major role in the AI business, have faced pressure over concerns about their high valuations and rising infrastructure costs.

The sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as CEO of chipmaker Nvidia has added to the uncertainty. Nvidia remains one of the key companies supporting the industry’s growth.

Despite these concerns, Anthropic’s IPO attracted several times more demand than the number of shares it was offering during its investor roadshow, Reuters had reported earlier.

The strong demand came even as investors raised questions about how long the company can maintain its rapid growth, particularly as competition in the AI industry increases.

Anthropic’s closest rival, OpenAI, is also expected to explore a stock market listing as early as next year.

ALSO READ Can Indian investors buy Anthropic shares on listing day today?

Claude demand pushes Anthropic’s revenue higher

Anthropic’s growth has largely come from rising demand for its Claude AI models. According to its IPO filing, Anthropic’s annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31. This was $10 billion higher than the figure recorded on September 30.

The company also reported a sharp increase in the number of large customers using its products.

As of September 30, Anthropic had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue over the previous 12 months. At the end of last year, the number stood at more than 1,500.

The figures show how quickly Anthropic has expanded its business and attracted large companies to its AI products.

Huge AI infrastructure costs raise concerns

Anthropic’s rapid growth is also bringing huge costs. The company spent nearly $9 billion on computing and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, almost four times the amount spent a year earlier, followed by another $5 billion in the third quarter. While revenue rose 47% to $16.96 billion, it reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with an operating profit of $974 million in the previous quarter. Its net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion.

Anthropic has also committed nearly $900 billion in computing spending with partners such as Amazon and Google. It warned that funding problems faced by these partners could delay or reduce the computing capacity it needs. The company must also balance its business ambitions with AI safety, with CEO Dario Amodei previously warning that AI development could move faster than society’s ability to manage its risks.

When will Anthropic shares start trading?

Anthropic shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO, which has a total underwriting group of 22 banks.

Both banks also served as the lead underwriters for SpaceX’s IPO earlier this year.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.