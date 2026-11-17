Anthropic’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) could draw greater investor attention to the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry. For India, however, the more immediate opportunities may come from the company’s growing local presence, partnerships with Indian businesses and demand for professionals who can build AI-powered products.

Anthropic, the developer of Claude, filed an amended registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10. It proposed offering 825 million Class A shares at $70-$78 a piece. The price range implies a valuation of up to $1.404 trillion.

The company has already expanded in India through a Bengaluru office, partnerships with local businesses and projects involving Indian languages and public services.

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In an announcement on February 16, 2026, Anthropic said India was its second-largest market. It added that its revenue run rate in the country had doubled since it announced its expansion in October 2025.

The development comes as Indian companies look to strengthen their AI capabilities. Reuters reported on November 16 that Fractal Analytics was in talks with 20 to 25 AI startups about potential acquisitions, particularly in healthcare, agentic AI and AI engineering.

How could Anthropic’s IPO affect Indian AI startups?

A successful IPO could give Anthropic greater access to capital for developing its AI models, expanding computing infrastructure and entering new markets. Indian businesses that build products using Claude could benefit if the company continues to invest in its technology and local operations.

However, the IPO does not mean Anthropic will automatically invest in Indian startups or finance their expansion. Its SEC filing does not announce a dedicated investment fund or acquisition programme for Indian AI companies.

The more immediate opportunity lies in the partnerships Anthropic has already announced in India.

When it opened its Bengaluru office on February 16, the company announced partnerships across enterprise technology, education, agriculture and public services. It said its India team would work with enterprises, digital businesses and startups to help them develop and scale AI-based solutions.

Anthropic cited several Indian companies and startups that use Claude in its February 16 announcement about opening its Bengaluru office and expanding partnerships across India. The examples below are based on information shared by the company:

Air India: Anthropic said the airline uses Claude Code to help developers build custom software faster and at lower cost as part of its wider effort to adopt agentic AI across its operations.

Anthropic said the airline uses Claude Code to help developers build custom software faster and at lower cost as part of its wider effort to adopt agentic AI across its operations. CRED: According to Anthropic, the fintech company achieved twice as fast feature delivery and 10% better test coverage with Claude Code.

According to Anthropic, the fintech company achieved twice as fast feature delivery and 10% better test coverage with Claude Code. Cognizant: Anthropic said the IT services company was deploying Claude to 350,000 employees globally to modernise legacy systems, accelerate software development and support AI adoption among its enterprise clients.

Anthropic said the IT services company was deploying Claude to 350,000 employees globally to modernise legacy systems, accelerate software development and support AI adoption among its enterprise clients. Razorpay: Anthropic said the fintech company uses AI in its risk systems, decision-making processes and business operations.

Anthropic said the fintech company uses AI in its risk systems, decision-making processes and business operations. Rocket: According to Anthropic, the startup uses Claude to help non-technical teams build production-ready applications and websites.

According to Anthropic, the startup uses Claude to help non-technical teams build production-ready applications and websites. Enterpret: Anthropic said Claude powers the startup’s AI assistant, while its engineering team uses Claude Code. Enterpret has also developed an MCP integration that brings customer insights into Claude.

Anthropic said Claude powers the startup’s AI assistant, while its engineering team uses Claude Code. Enterpret has also developed an MCP integration that brings customer insights into Claude. Emergent: Anthropic said the AI-powered software development platform was built entirely using Claude. The company claimed Emergent reached $25 million in annual recurring revenue and two million users in less than five months.

These examples show how startups can use existing AI models instead of spending heavily on building their own large language models from scratch.

This approach could help smaller companies develop products faster and focus on specific customer needs. Potential areas include financial technology, software development, healthcare, customer support and enterprise automation.

But access to an advanced AI model does not guarantee a successful business. Startups still need paying customers, reliable products, data security and a business model that can cover the cost of using AI.

Why could Indian AI talent become more important?

India’s large pool of software developers and technology professionals could become an important part of the country’s AI expansion.

Anthropic said nearly half of Claude usage in India involved computer and mathematical tasks. These included building applications, updating existing systems and developing production software.

Anthropic said nearly half of Claude usage in India involved computer and mathematical tasks. (Picture credit: Reuters)

This suggests that developers are using AI for technical work, rather than only for writing or answering general questions.

Anthropic’s Managing Director for India, Irina Ghose, said the country had strong technical talent and digital infrastructure.

“India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises,” Ghose said in the company’s February announcement.

She added that India had “extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale, and a proven track record of using technology to improve people’s lives”.

As more businesses adopt AI, demand could grow for professionals who can develop, integrate and manage these systems. Relevant roles include:

AI and machine learning engineers

Software and data engineers

Professionals who can integrate AI models into business systems

Specialists in AI infrastructure and model deployment

Professionals who understand how to apply AI in sectors such as banking, healthcare, education and agriculture

However, competition for experienced AI professionals is already intense.

In its SEC filing, Anthropic said there was a limited pool of researchers, engineers and technical professionals with experience in designing, training and operating advanced AI models. It also said it had faced difficulties hiring and retaining qualified employees at the pace required by its business.

The company warned that well-funded AI firms and large technology companies were competing for the same talent. It may have to offer higher salaries and stock-based rewards to attract and retain skilled workers.

This could create opportunities for experienced Indian professionals, particularly those with skills in AI engineering, software development and enterprise applications. However, Anthropic has not announced a specific hiring target for India or disclosed how many jobs its Bengaluru office will create.

The broader opportunity will depend on how quickly Indian companies adopt AI and invest in employees who can use the technology effectively.

Can local language AI create opportunities for Indian startups?

One area where Indian startups could find opportunities is the development of AI products for regional languages and local needs.

Anthropic said AI models often perform better in English than in other languages. To address this gap, it began work to improve the quality and representation of training data in 10 widely spoken Indian languages:

Hindi

Bengali

Marathi

Telugu

Tamil

Punjabi

Gujarati

Kannada

Malayalam

Urdu

The company said this work had already improved its models and that it would continue to improve their fluency.

Anthropic is also working with Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to test AI performance on tasks relevant to India. The work covers areas such as agriculture and law and involves experts from organisations including Digital Green and Adalat AI.

The company said it intended to make these evaluations publicly available. This could help developers understand how well AI systems perform on tasks relevant to Indian users.

For startups, gaps in regional language performance could create opportunities to build:

Voice-based services for people who are more comfortable using local languages.

Education platforms and personalised learning tools.

Agricultural advisory services for farmers.

Legal assistance and document-related services.

Customer support tools for regional-language users.

The opportunity is not simply to translate English-language products. Startups could build applications around local information, customer needs and workflows that global AI companies may not address directly.

Anthropic has also announced projects in education and public services.

Its partnership with Pratham includes an AI-powered testing platform being piloted with 1,500 students across 20 schools. The company said it planned to expand the programme to 100 schools by the end of 2026.

It also partnered with the Central Square Foundation to support organisations developing AI-based tools, including personalised tutors, teacher coaching systems and assessment platforms. Anthropic said it would provide technical expertise, mentorship and API credits.

In the public sector, the company partnered with the EkStep Foundation to explore AI applications in areas such as agriculture. It also supported Adalat AI, which uses Claude to provide case updates, translations and document summaries through a WhatsApp helpline.

What does Fractal’s acquisition strategy tell us about India’s AI market?

Indian technology companies are also looking to acquire specialist AI businesses rather than build every capability themselves.

Reuters reported on November 16 that Fractal Analytics was in talks with 20 to 25 startups about potential acquisitions. Fractal is India’s first publicly listed pure-play AI company, according to Reuters.

The company is looking to strengthen its capabilities in healthcare, agentic AI and AI engineering. It also wants access to specialised engineering talent and relationships with cloud computing companies and advanced AI laboratories.

Fractal Group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni told Reuters that acquisitions and partnerships were major drivers of the company’s growth. “There is no lower floor for (acquisitions). Our sweet spot is between $50 million and $100 million (for) what we would spend,” he said.

Velamakanni added that Fractal was open to acquisitions worth up to 10 billion rupees. The company had evaluated around 800 potential targets over the previous 12 months.

The interest in AI acquisitions is part of a wider trend. According to research by Crisil Ratings cited by Reuters, nearly half of the mergers and acquisitions deals involving Indian IT and technology companies over the previous two financial years involved AI and related technologies.

Companies have used acquisitions to gain specialised talent and reach customers faster.

This could benefit Indian startups with specialised AI products, experienced engineering teams or technology designed for particular industries. Larger companies may prefer to acquire an established product or team rather than develop the capability themselves.

Anthropic’s expansion could create opportunities, but Indian startups will also face several challenges. (Picture credit: Reuters)

However, acquisition interest does not guarantee that every startup will find a buyer or secure a high valuation. Businesses will still need strong technology, customers, revenue and a clear business model.

Velamakanni told Reuters that AI’s ability to handle longer tasks and solve more complex problems, along with falling usage costs, had increased demand for enterprise AI solutions.

He also said Anthropic’s proposed IPO could benefit AI companies, including Fractal, if it succeeds.

“The upcoming IPO of frontier AI model company Anthropic will be a major tailwind for AI companies, including Fractal, if it succeeds,” he told Reuters.

At the same time, he warned about the debt US companies had taken on to build AI infrastructure and the risks of the US economy becoming increasingly dependent on AI investment.

What are the risks for Indian AI startups?

Anthropic’s expansion could create opportunities, but Indian startups will also face several challenges.

1. Dependence on one AI model provider

Startups that build their entire product around a single AI model may be exposed to changes in pricing, features or access rules. A rise in usage costs could affect their profit margins.

2. Competition from global AI companies

Anthropic’s SEC filing identifies OpenAI and Google among its direct competitors. It also faces competition from specialised AI firms, large technology companies and open-source model providers.

These companies could introduce features that compete directly with products developed by smaller startups. Businesses offering generic AI tools may find it difficult to stand out.

Startups could have a stronger position if they focus on specialised industry knowledge, local data, customer relationships and workflows that are difficult to replicate. Supporting multiple AI models could also reduce dependence on a single provider.

3. Computing costs and infrastructure

Advanced AI models require substantial computing resources. Startups must ensure that their revenue grows fast enough to cover the cost of using these models.

Anthropic’s filing itself lists access to computing resources, electricity, data centre capacity and specialised workers among the risks to its business. These pressures could affect smaller companies competing for the same resources.

4. Data protection and security

Startups working with financial, healthcare, education or government information will need to protect sensitive data and meet relevant regulatory requirements. A failure to do so could damage customer trust and expose companies to legal and financial risks.

What could Anthropic’s IPO mean for India?

Anthropic’s proposed listing could bring more attention to India’s AI ecosystem, but it should not be seen as a guarantee of funding, acquisitions or new jobs.

The more immediate opportunities are likely to come from:

Indian businesses adopting Claude and other advanced AI models.

Startups building specialised products using existing AI technology.

Demand for AI engineers, software developers and model integration specialists.

Local language applications and AI tools for sectors such as education, agriculture and healthcare.

Acquisitions of startups with specialised technology, customers or engineering talent.

For Indian startups, the challenge will be to turn access to advanced AI models into products that customers are willing to pay for. For professionals, basic familiarity with AI tools may not be enough. Technical skills and the ability to apply AI to real business problems could become more valuable.

The success of Anthropic’s IPO may improve investor sentiment towards the sector. But the long-term opportunity for India will depend on whether local companies can build sustainable businesses around AI, rather than simply use technology developed elsewhere.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, company announcements, regulatory filings and agency reports available at the time of publication. Statements about potential business opportunities, hiring trends, acquisitions and the impact of Anthropic’s proposed IPO are based on current developments and may change. The views and projections cited are not guarantees of future performance and should not be treated as investment advice.