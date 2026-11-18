The big names behind Anthropic’s proposed stock market debut are no surprise. The Amodei siblings and their co-founders, each holding around 240 million Class A shares, are expected to draw much of the attention. However, the company’s IPO prospectus has another story. Among the insiders listed are two Indian-origin individuals, including, CFO Krishna Rao and board director Vas Narasimhan.

Their shareholdings may be nowhere near those of the founders, but the filing shows exactly how many shares they hold, what makes up their investments and what changes when Anthropic goes public.

The numbers behind the offering

Anthropic reports 6,626,640,437 Class A shares outstanding before the proposed offering. It plans to issue another 801,351,354 Class A shares through the IPO. Anthropic PBC has set an IPO price range of $70.00 to $78.00 per share.

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In the prospectus, the company’s beneficial ownership table provides details of the shares held by its insiders before and after the offering. It also lists the number of shares each individual is selling.

Krishna Rao: Nearly 95 lakh shares

Krishna Rao, who has served as Anthropic’s chief financial officer since April 2024, holds 9,497,900 Class A shares, according to the IPO prospectus.

The beneficial ownership table lists the same number of nearly 95 lakh shares before and after the offering. His percentage ownership is marked as less than 1% at both stages.

However, his holding is spread across different categories. A footnote in the prospectus shows that only 153,960 shares are held of record by Rao.

Another 7,843,940 shares are subject to stock options exercisable within 60 days of September 30, 2026. A further 1.5 million shares are subject to options held through a trust.

The company’s compensation disclosures provide additional details about his stock options. His May 2024 option grant carries an exercise price of $1.30 per share.

The prospectus also records that Rao exercised 76,980 options and realised $385,285.

His association with Anthropic’s financial operations extends beyond his current role. Before joining the AI company, Rao served as CFO of Fanatics Commerce and Cedar. He also held several positions at Airbnb between 2015 and 2021.

Rao has also participated in an earlier share sale. He was among the insiders who sold shares during Anthropic’s April 2026 tender offer, which was priced at $25.9 per share.

Vas Narasimhan: 1.76 lakh shares

The other Indian-origin figure named in the prospectus is Vas Narasimhan, chief executive officer of pharmaceutical major Novartis.

Born in Pittsburgh to parents from Tamil Nadu, Narasimhan has been CEO of Novartis since February 2018. He joined Anthropic’s board in April 2026 as a Class T director nominated by the Long-Term Benefit Trust. He also serves on the company’s compensation committee.

According to Anthropic’s beneficial ownership table, Narasimhan holds 176,050 Class A shares, or approximately 1.76 lakh shares.

As with Rao, the number remains unchanged before and after the proposed IPO. His percentage ownership is also marked as less than 1% at both stages.

The prospectus provides a breakdown of his holding. Of the 176,050 shares, 169,770 are held of record by Bodhi LLC, over which Narasimhan has sole investment and voting control. The remaining 6,280 shares are issuable upon the settlement of restricted stock units.

The prospectus’s related-party section separately discloses an investment made by Bodhi LLC. The company, which is wholly owned by Narasimhan and his wife, purchased 16,977 Series H-1 preferred shares for $9,999,614.

What changes before and after the IPO?

The shareholding disclosures for both executives show that their reported number of shares will remain the same after Anthropic’s proposed public offering.

Rao holds 9,497,900 Class A shares before the offering and will hold the same number afterwards. Narasimhan’s holding stands at 176,050 shares before the offering and remains unchanged after it.

Neither executive is listed as a selling shareholder in the IPO. Anthropic’s proposed issuance of 801,351,354 additional Class A shares will increase the total number of shares outstanding from 6,626,640,437 before the offering. However, the prospectus does not provide exact ownership percentages for either executive. Instead, it marks both their pre-offering and post-offering ownership as less than 1%.

For both Rao and Narasimhan, the shares offered for sale are not marked. This means neither is selling shares in the proposed IPO. Their reported share counts remain unchanged after the offering.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

