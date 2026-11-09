Anthropic’s proposed IPO valuation is facing another round of cuts, with investors now discussing a figure of $1.2 trillion to $1.3 trillion, against expectations of around $2 trillion just a few weeks ago. Some investors believe the valuation could be closer to $1 trillion, raising questions about the pricing of what could become one of the biggest stock market listings.

The newly elected Democratic majority in Congress has changed the landscape for the data center build-out and AI. Not only have the specific build-out stocks been impacted, but Anthropic’s upcoming IPO seems to be badly hit too.

The valuation has crashed from $2 trillion talks to around $1.5 trillion, while some are even putting a figure around $1 trillion. According to Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, investors are now eyeing a potential market valuation of between $1 trillion and $1.3 trillion for the AI startup, reports Yahoo Finance. The Wall Street Journal has separately reported that some major potential investors believe the company may be worth closer to $1 trillion.

Advertisement

Why is Anthropic’s IPO valuation falling?

The changing valuation expectations come amid a broader reassessment of the AI investment boom.

Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections, which gave the party control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, has raised concerns about tighter scrutiny of the AI industry. The party is expected to take control of Congress in January 2027.

So, what exactly worries investors? They are particularly concerned about what greater political and regulatory scrutiny could mean for the rapid expansion of data centres. Democratic lawmakers and several state leaders have raised concerns about the electricity requirements, environmental impact and costs associated with large-scale data-centre construction.

ALSO READ Anthropic IPO: 9 key red flags in the prospectus that investors cannot ignore

Anthropic IPO valuation and fundraising

Parameter Details Earlier valuation expectations Around $2 trillion Earlier valuation discussions $1.4 trillion-$1.5 trillion Latest investor valuation discussions $1.2 trillion-$1.3 trillion Valuation suggested by some investors Around $1 trillion Expected fundraising $80 billion-$100 billion Earlier target valuation range reported by FT $1.25 trillion-$1.75 trillion

Source: Yahoo Finance

How badly did the market react?

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.56% on Thursday, November 5, marking its steepest one-day decline in 19 months. The selloff reflected concerns that tighter oversight could slow the AI infrastructure expansion that has supported a significant part of the market rally.

The impact has not been uniform across the technology sector. Data-centre operators and infrastructure-linked stocks have faced pressure, while some of the largest technology companies have shown greater resilience.

Is the IPO running late?

The listing date is now the big question. After publicly filing its S-1 in October and then an amended S-1/A, Anthropic was expected by the market to list in mid-November.

Reuters had previously reported, citing sources, that Anthropic’s public market debut, through roadshows, could be likely pushed after the November US midterm elections. Now, Reuters reports that according to four sources, investors are concerned about the company’s ability to complete a roadshow this week in time for a November offering.

There seems to be a delay in the entire IPO process. Still, there is no new development, and the details of the IPO are awaited.

A decision to postpone the IPO may fuel further concerns regarding the AI ecosystem’s health, particularly if states start restricting data center development. Concerns about Anthropic’s ability to secure funding could impact the overall stock market, particularly affecting large technology firms whose valuations are closely tied to investor sentiment in the AI sector.

What happens next?

The next few days could be important for Anthropic’s IPO plans. Investors will be watching for confirmation of the roadshow schedule, updated valuation expectations, and the amount the company ultimately intends to raise.

According to some industry experts, the company aims for a listing on November 26, just before Thanksgiving. However, prediction markets are reflecting the uncertainty. According to reports cited by Yahoo Finance, the odds of Anthropic going public before December 1 on Polymarket and Kalshi have fallen from around 80% to nearly 50%.

The central question is no longer just how much Anthropic can raise through its IPO. It is whether investors are prepared to accept the valuation the company is seeking in a market that has become considerably more cautious about AI spending.

A listing at a lower valuation, a smaller fundraising target or a delay could all have implications for how the public markets assess the next phase of the AI boom.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice. IPO details are subject to change, and investments in shares are subject to market risk. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.