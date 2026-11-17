Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, is preparing for one of the biggest stock market listings in history. The company will set the price of its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 18, before its shares begin trading on the Nasdaq a day later.

The stock will trade under the ticker symbol ‘ANT’.

The IPO has attracted strong interest from large institutional investors. However, several well-known investors and market experts are warning ordinary investors against rushing to buy the shares.

The listing comes at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) companies are facing growing pressure from investors. While Anthropic‘s revenue has increased sharply, its spending commitments are also enormous. This has raised questions about whether the company can turn its rapid growth into lasting profits.

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There is also a difference of opinion over how much Anthropic is actually worth and whether its proposed valuation leaves enough room for investors to make money.

Anthropic IPO attracts strong demand, but investors have questions

Despite concerns over its valuation and spending, demand for Anthropic shares has been strong.

According to Reuters, the IPO order book was six times oversubscribed by the end of Thursday. This means investors had placed orders for six times the number of shares available.

The demand was also ahead of the early pace seen during SpaceX‘s IPO roadshow.

However, Reuters reported that bankers had told investors that Anthropic would give priority to its existing backers. This could leave some other investors with smaller allocations than they had expected.

The figures were shared by people familiar with the matter, who also cautioned that the details could change.

Institutional investors have raised two major questions about Anthropic’s future. The first is whether the company can maintain its lead as Google and other AI rivals continue to catch up.

The second is whether Claude can grow beyond its popularity in coding and attract a much larger market of knowledge workers.

One investor who attended an Anthropic roadshow meeting told Reuters that the company did not provide detailed answers to some of the questions raised. The investor also said that one group meeting did not have a dial-in option for investors.

Michael Burry, other investors warn against buying Anthropic shares

Several well-known investors and analysts have questioned whether Anthropic’s proposed valuation makes sense.

Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor known as ‘Mr IPO’, told TheStreet that investors should focus on the company’s total valuation rather than the price of an individual share.

He explained that if investors buy Anthropic at a valuation of $1.33 trillion and the company eventually grows to $4 trillion, the potential return would be around 200%.

However, reaching that valuation would require Anthropic to generate roughly $200 billion in annual profits, he said.

Ritter also warned that the AI industry could end up looking like the aircraft manufacturing industry, where Boeing and Airbus dominate the market but do not necessarily earn unusually high profit margins.

“Great companies, great technology, but are they going to be able to convert this into big profits?” he asked.

Michael Burry, the investor made famous by The Big Short, has also expressed doubts about the IPO.

In a Substack post, Burry described Anthropic as “priced for optimism” and said the company was staking its existence on that optimism, according to Inc.

He also said he had no plans to buy its shares.

Jack Selby of venture capital firm Copper Sky raised another concern. He told Bloomberg that around 80% of Anthropic’s revenue was non-recurring, Inc reported.

Selby said the business was real but argued that its early stage made a trillion-dollar valuation difficult to justify.

He also warned that if the IPO fails to perform well, the end of restrictions on employee share sales could put further pressure on the stock price.

David Trainer of independent research firm New Constructs has been even more critical.

CNBC reported that the firm called Anthropic’s listing “the most ridiculous IPO of 2026” and estimated that the company was worth around $150 billion.

Ed Elson, co-host of the Prof G Markets podcast, also pointed to risks in Anthropic’s business.

In a LinkedIn post, he acknowledged that the company’s filing showed a “plausible and imminent path” to profitability, according to Inc.

However, he described the more than $800 billion in computing purchase commitments as a red flag. He also questioned the way private AI companies are being valued.

Ordinary investors have also been advised to stay cautious.

Josh Schafer of Yahoo Finance warned against buying Anthropic shares on their first day of trading, according to a Fox Business video caption.

He pointed to a historical trend in which shares of large technology companies have fallen by around 50% during their first year after listing.

Not everyone is bearish on Anthropic’s IPO

Despite the concerns, some market experts believe Anthropic’s IPO is a positive sign for the AI industry. Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index, described the offering as “fairly bullish” in comments to Reuters.

She said the IPO suggests that Anthropic is confident about future demand for AI.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote Bank offered a more balanced view. She told Reuters that the lower valuation reflected “a reassessment of Anthropic’s value in a more challenging AI environment”.

She added that while the company was still growing quickly, investors were paying more attention to the cost of that growth.

Some analysts also believe that Anthropic’s proposed valuation may not be unreasonable given how quickly its business is expanding.

A Motley Fool analysis estimated that investors buying shares at the top of the IPO price range would be paying around 19 to 21 times the company’s sales.

The analysis argued that this was not an unreasonable valuation for a company growing at such a fast pace.

However, it also warned that individual investors may not get shares at the IPO price. It suggested that waiting a few weeks after the listing could be a better option, as there was little to lose by avoiding the initial rush.

Anthropic IPO: What should ordinary investors know?

While strong demand from institutional investors has attracted attention, ordinary investors may face a different experience.

Limited share allocation

CNBC reported that Anthropic is targeting a retail allocation of around 20% of the IPO. This is significantly higher than what is usually set aside for individual investors in a public offering.However, applying for shares does not guarantee that investors will receive the full number they requested. They may receive fewer shares or none at all, The Conversation noted in its report on the Australian offering.

Early share sales could affect prices

The timing of when employees and early investors can sell their shares is another issue to watch.

CNBC reported that employees and early investors could sell shares from the first day of trading, followed by several scheduled lock-up expirations. This would be different from the traditional IPO arrangement, in which shareholders often have to wait 180 days before selling.

However, The Conversation’s reading of the prospectus offers a different account, saying existing shareholders have agreed not to sell their holdings for up to a year. Investors should therefore check the exact lock-up conditions in Anthropic’s official SEC filing before making a decision.

Limited public control over the company

The company’s governance structure is another concern.

The Conversation reported that only around 6% of Anthropic’s shares would be sold to the public.It also said that a trust and a company controlled by the founder are expected to have the power to elect the entire board.This means ordinary public shareholders could have limited influence over major company decisions.

First-day gains may not last

Another risk is buying shares as soon as they begin trading.

Popular IPOs often open at prices much higher than the original offer price because of strong demand.However, this does not mean the stock will continue to rise. If the price falls after the initial excitement fades, investors who bought at the opening price could face losses.

Anthropic IPO: How much money does the company want to raise?

In an amended filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Anthropic said it plans to sell 825 million Class A shares at a price of $70 to $78 apiece.

Of these, 801.4 million shares are new shares being issued by the company, while the remaining 23.6 million shares are being sold by existing shareholders, according to Yahoo Finance.

At the upper end of the price range, the IPO could raise as much as $64.35 billion, CNBC reported.

Apart from the public offering, seven companies that supply Anthropic with computing power have agreed to purchase a combined $26 billion worth of non-voting Class N shares at the IPO price.

Anthropic expects to receive around $84.6 billion in net proceeds from the IPO and this additional share placement together, based on the midpoint of the proposed price range.

The company plans to use the money for general corporate purposes, including spending on computing power and infrastructure.

Anthropic valuation: Is the company worth over $1 trillion?

The proposed IPO has put Anthropic’s valuation in the spotlight, although different publications have reported different figures.

Yahoo Finance reported that the proposed share price range values the company at around $1.3 trillion to $1.45 trillion.

TheStreet, citing the Wall Street Journal, put its fully diluted valuation at approximately $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion. Fox Business, citing Reuters, reported a lower figure of up to $1.02 trillion.

Anthropic was earlier expected to go public at a valuation as high as $2 trillion. However, the recent selloff in AI stocks has brought down those expectations, according to Yahoo Finance.

CNBC also reported that some of the company’s investors considered even a $1.5 trillion valuation a “stretch” after last week’s technology stock selloff.

Anthropic revenue jumps, but spending remains a concern

Anthropic reported revenue of $33.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026. This was significantly higher than the $2.5 billion it reported during the same period last year.

Revenue in the third quarter alone stood at around $17 billion. However, the company is still reporting operating losses. Anthropic recorded an operating loss of $1.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, including a loss of $567 million in the third quarter.

Its net loss during the period was $104 billion. Fox Business said this was largely due to non-cash accounting charges linked to financing arrangements.At the same time, Anthropic reported positive operating cash flow of $6.6 billion.

The bigger concern for investors is the amount of money the company has committed to spending on computing infrastructure.

Anthropic has disclosed nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners, including Amazon and Google, according to Fox Business.

There is also a political risk. CNBC reported that Anthropic’s prospectus warns that its ongoing dispute with the Trump administration could lead to significant revenue losses. The Pentagon has designated Anthropic as a “supply chain risk”, a move that could affect its business with the US government.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.