Anthropic has submitted a registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed initial public offering of Class A common stock. The company plans to list the shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ANT.” The number of shares and the price range are not yet set. Here are the key financials investors are tracking closely as the Anthropic IPO hits Wall Street.

Revenue is racing ahead

Revenue grew from $41 million in 2023 to $386 million in 2024, roughly a 9.4x increase. It then rose to $4,585 million in 2025, about 11.9x the prior year.

The pace has only picked up in 2026. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $16,286 million, compared with $1,163 million for the same period in 2025. That is a roughly 14x year-over-year increase.

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Why is the net loss so big?

Net loss widened in each period. It rose from $1,531 million in 2023 to $8,309 million in 2024, about 5.4x the prior year. It then rose to $41,965 million in 2025, about 5.1x higher again.

The trend continued in 2026. The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $80,748 million, compared with $12,969 million for the same period in 2025, a roughly 6.2x increase. That is not a small jump. The six-month 2026 loss is already about 1.9x the full-year 2025 loss.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

Source: US Sec FORM S-1 Filings

The loss that is not really about operations

The reported net loss widened to $80,748 million, up from $12,969 million in the first half of 2025. Almost all of that comes from a $72,388 million non-cash charge. The charge is for changes in the fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and SAFEs, which rose because the company’s valuation increased.

So what is happening to the core business?

Operating losses shrank sharply as a share of revenue. The operating loss was $551 million in 2023, $2,980 million in 2024 and $8,060 million in 2025. The 2025 figure included a $1,500 million Bartz settlement. In the first half of 2026, the operating loss was only $693 million. That is an operating margin of about (4)%, against (184)% a year earlier.

Costs are growing slower than sales

Compute and infrastructure remain the largest cost at $8,945 million for the half. But it grew far more slowly than revenue.

On an adjusted basis, the company turned profitable in the first half of 2026. Adjusted operating income was $1,618 million, a 10% margin. Adjusted net income was $2,671 million.

How much cash is on the books?

The balance sheet at June 30, 2026 shows $131,651 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Total assets stand at $147,358 million.

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