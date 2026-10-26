The much anticipated Anthropic IPO prospectus is now out. AI giant Anthropic filed paperwork on Monday for its first public share sale, setting the stage for a potential stock market debut. The San Francisco-based company could be heading for the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. In a regulatory filing, Anthropic said it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ANT”. This is a major test of investor appetite for AI companies amid growing concerns over rising costs, debt and high valuations. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the group of Wall Street banks underwriting the offering.

Here are 10 key takeaways from Anthropic’s IPO prospectus.

Revenue jumped to $16.29 billion in the first half of 2026

Anthropic reported revenue of $16.29 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.16 billion in the same period a year earlier. Revenue for the full year 2025 stood at $4.59 billion, up from $386 million in 2024 and $41 million in 2023. The company’s revenue growth shows rising demand for its Claude AI models and their adoption by businesses. Anthropic said its primary revenue model is consumption-based, with customers paying according to their use of its models. It described this as its “pay-for-intelligence” model. The company said consumption-based revenue was expected to continue representing “the substantial majority of total revenue for the foreseeable future”.

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The company reported an $80.7 billion loss in the first half

Anthropic reported a loss before income taxes of approximately $80.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with about $12.9 billion in the same period in 2025. However, the figure was heavily affected by accounting charges linked to changes in the value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and other financing instruments.

Anthropic (Src-Reuters)

Anthropic attributed these changes to an increase in its valuation during the respective periods. Its operating loss for the first half of 2026 was $693 million, compared with $2.14 billion a year earlier. For the full year 2025, Anthropic reported an operating loss of $8.06 billion, compared with $2.98 billion in 2024.

More than 11,900 customers generated at least $100,000 in revenue

Anthropic’s enterprise customer base has expanded sharply. As of September 30, 2026, it had more than 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in revenue over a trailing 12-month period, compared with more than 950 a year earlier.

The company also had more than 1,900 customers generating at least $1 million and approximately 250 generating at least $10 million over the same period.

Anthropic said its customers were using Claude for a wide range of business activities, including coding, research, analysis and other complex workflows.

The company sees further room for growth within large businesses. It said more than half of Fortune 500 companies and more than 30% of Global 2000 companies were customers generating at least $100,000 in revenue over a trailing 12-month period.

Five customers accounted for about a quarter of revenue

Regardless of its expanding customer base, Anthropic continues to depend on a relatively small group of large customers. “No single customer represented more than 10% of our revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026,” the company said in its prospectus.However, its five largest customers accounted for approximately 25% of revenue during the same nine-month period.

Anthropic calls for coordinated slowdown as AI races toward new frontier (Reuters)

Anthropic warned that this concentration could persist. “We anticipate that we will continue to derive a significant portion of our revenue from a limited number of customers for the foreseeable future, and in some cases, the portion of our revenue attributable to certain customers may increase in the future,” the company said.

The company also noted that some large customers could reduce or stop spending, potentially affecting its revenue and financial performance.

Cloud marketplaces account for a growing share of sales

Anthropic relies on major cloud providers to distribute its models and reach enterprise customers. Revenue generated through cloud service provider marketplaces accounted for 48% of total revenue in the first half of 2026, compared with 47% in 2025, 32% in 2024 and 11% in 2023. The company has arrangements involving Microsoft, Amazon and Google to reach customers through their cloud platforms.

However, these relationships also expose Anthropic to potential conflicts of interest, since the same companies supply computing infrastructure and develop competing AI models. Anthropic warned that these relationships could affect its competitive position if cloud providers favour their own products.

“To the extent these CSPs promote, integrate, prioritize, or provide customer access to our models, platform, and applications on terms that are less favorable than those applicable to their own competing offerings or to the offerings of other companies, including with respect to pricing, commercial terms, product placement, integration, or access to compute or sales incentives, our competitive position, customer adoption, and business results could be adversely affected,” prospectus read.

The founders will retain 50.1% of voting power through a special share

Anthropic’s proposed governance structure gives its seven co-founders substantial voting power through Founder LLC. The group comprises Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah.

Under the proposed arrangement, Founder LLC will hold a single share of Class F common stock carrying 50.1% of the total voting power on matters submitted to shareholders generally, including the election of directors other than the Class T directors.

Anthropic said the structure was designed to protect its long-term strategy and mission. The arrangement also limits the influence of ordinary shareholders. The company warned that its governance structure could make it more difficult to replace directors and management and could reduce shareholders’ ability to benefit from a takeover offer at a premium to the prevailing market price.

Anthropic says its governance structure has no direct precedent

Anthropic is incorporated as a public benefit corporation, with a stated purpose of developing advanced AI responsibly for the long-term benefit of humanity. Its governance structure includes the Long-Term Benefit Trust, which holds special Class T shares and generally has the authority to elect and remove the Class T directors. These directors are intended to constitute a majority of the authorised board.

The company described its structure as unusual in the prospectus. “Our governance structure is likely to have the effect of limiting the likelihood of an unsolicited merger proposal, unsolicited tender offer, or proxy contest for the removal of directors,” Anthropic said.

It added that the structure “may make it more difficult to replace our directors and management and may have the effect of depriving our stockholders of an opportunity to sell their shares at a premium over prevailing market prices”. The arrangement is intended to protect Anthropic’s public benefit purpose, but it also raises questions about shareholder influence and corporate accountability.

Dario and Daniela Amodei received millions in compensation

Anthropic disclosed that Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei received total compensation of approximately $17.96 million in 2025, while President Daniela Amodei received approximately $16.41 million. Both executives had a base salary of $654,167 in 2025. A substantial part of their total compensation came from stock and option awards and other compensation. According to the filing, both executives’ base salaries were increased to $1.38 million, effective July 1, 2026. Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao’s base salary was increased to $1.25 million from the same date.The reported values of stock and option awards are based on accounting valuations and do not necessarily represent the actual amounts realised by the executives.

IPO proceeds will fund infrastructure, operations and hiring

Anthropic said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure, working capital, operating expenses and hiring and retaining skilled employees. The company also plans to continue investing in computing capacity and infrastructure, which are central to training and running advanced AI models. It may also use part of the proceeds to acquire or invest in other businesses, products, services or technologies.

“However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time,” Anthropic said in the prospectus. The company has not yet disclosed the final number of shares to be offered or the price range. As a result, the amount it will raise through the IPO remains undetermined.

Taiwan chip supply and AI competition are major risks

Anthropic identified its dependence on advanced semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan, particularly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, as a risk to its business. The company warned that natural disasters, geopolitical tensions with China, disruptions to critical infrastructure and trade restrictions could affect the supply of advanced chips.

“Accordingly, any restrictions or delays on the supply of advanced chips out of Taiwan or TSMC would adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations,” the company said. Anthropic also faces competition from OpenAI, Google and other AI developers. Its cloud partners are among the companies developing competing models, adding to the risks associated with its reliance on external infrastructure and distribution channels.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

