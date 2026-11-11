Anthropic IPO is underway. A day after revealing the price band, Anthropic, the creator of the AI chatbot Claude, launched its Australian retail IPO on Wednesday, allowing individual investors to bid for shares before its upcoming Nasdaq listing.

The Australian Offer opens on 11 November 2026 and is expected to end at 5:00pm (AEDT) on 17 November 2026.

What are the other key dates?

The final price as per the Australian Prospectus is to be set on 19 November. Trading on the Nasdaq is expected to begin on 20 November, and shares are to be issued to successful applicants on 21 November, according to the Australian prospectus. All dates are in AEDT, are indicative and may change without notice.

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Who can bid?

Anthropic’s proposed initial public offering will not be available to all the global investors. The proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock is expected to include retail offerings in Australia, Canada, certain member states of the European Economic Area (Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden), Japan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

In these jurisdictions, Anthropic has not authorized any other firm or platform to offer, or to advertise access to, shares in the proposed retail offerings.

In Australia, the offer is only for Australian resident investors, and institutional investors are excluded. Applications must go through a broker. CommSec is the lead retail broker, and applicants need an International Shares Account with it.

India is not on this list.

ALSO READ Anthropic IPO: 9 key red flags in the prospectus that investors cannot ignore

Anthropic IPO timeline

Event Date Australian retail offer opens November 11 Australian retail offer closes November 17, 2026, 5 pm AEDT Final IPO price announcement November 19 Expected Nasdaq listing November 20 Shares issued to successful applicants November 21

Source: commsec.com.au; Australian Anthropic Prospectus

Which brokers are involved in Australia?

The brokers, financial intermediaries, and selling agents expected to participate in the proposed retail offerings in Australia include Bell Potter, CommSec, LGT Wealth, Macquarie, Morgans, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Sharesies and Stake.

Where will the shares be listed?

Anthropic does not currently intend to list its Class A common stock on any exchange in such international jurisdictions. It will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘ANT’.

What does this mean for a retail buyer? The shares will not be listed on the Australian exchange, so they can be traded only on the Nasdaq, which runs in a different time zone. The prospectus warns that investors may find it harder to react to market moves in real time and may face more volatility and pricing risk.

How big is the IPO?

Anthropic is seeking to raise up to $90.4 billion, including $64.4 billion from selling 825 million shares in an IPO priced at up to $78 per share, along with a $26 billion private placement.

One point for Australian applicants: the Australian offer is only for newly issued shares. No existing shares sold by current stockholders are part of it.

Anthropic IPO size and share details

Particulars Details Total proposed fundraising $90.4 billion Public IPO component $64.4 billion Private placement $26 billion Total shares in public offering 825 million IPO price range $70-$78 per share Shares offered by Anthropic 801,351,354 Shares offered by existing stockholders 23,648,646 Additional underwriter option 123.75 million shares

Source: Anthropic Prospectus

What is the valuation?

According to The New York Times, Anthropic is valued between $1.26 trillion and $1.41 trillion, lower than the $2 trillion proposed by bankers earlier but above its private valuation of $900 billion.

Even at a lower valuation, this is a giant. Despite the lower valuation, this IPO is among the largest in history, comparable to SpaceX’s $1.77 trillion public offering.

What should retail investors know before bidding?

The Australian prospectus lists several points that matter most for small investors:

You will not know the final price when you apply. The price range is estimated at $70 to $78 a share and may change. You stay bound to buy whatever you are allocated, whether the final price is above, below, or within the range.

A higher final price means fewer shares. If you apply for a fixed dollar amount, a higher price gets you fewer shares for the same money.

You may get less than you asked for, or nothing. Allocations depend on demand and on each broker’s approach. Any refund comes without interest and may be lower after currency conversion and costs charged by your broker.

There is no cooling-off period. In most cases, you cannot withdraw an application once it is accepted. No dividends are expected. The company does not expect to pay any in the foreseeable future. Holders will also not get franking credits, even if dividends are paid.

Anthropic is a US company, so Australian investors will not have certain protections under Australian company law and exchange rules. Its accounts follow US accounting standards.

The risk is high. The prospectus says the share price may be volatile and investors may lose all or part of their investment.

Bottomline

Indian investors are not part of the retail offerings named so far. Anthropic has said it has not authorised any other firm or platform to offer, or advertise access to, shares in these retail offerings. Be careful of anyone claiming to sell Anthropic IPO shares.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Investors in Australia should read the Australian Prospectus before making any decision. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.