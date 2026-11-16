Anthropic’s IPO will start with only 825 million shares on offer. But a large wave of insider shares could become tradable soon after listing. The prospectus shows that up to 316 million shares can be sold on the first trading day itself. That is nearly 40% of the size of the deal. Roughly 1.6 billion shares could be eligible in the first 76 days alone.

Anthropic’s proposed stock market listing comes with a share lock-up structure that investors may need to watch closely. While the IPO will bring 825 million shares to the market, the prospectus outlines a staggered schedule under which billions of additional shares could become eligible for sale over the months following the listing.

ALSO READ Anthropic IPO: 7 key things investors need to know before Nasdaq listing

What is a lock-up, and why does it matter?

A lock-up is an agreement not to sell shares for a fixed period after an IPO. It stops insiders from dumping stock right after listing. When the lock-up ends or eases, more shares can hit the market, and prices can come under pressure.

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The prospectus itself warns about this risk. It says that sales of Class A shares after the restrictions lapse, or even the perception that such sales may occur, could hurt the market price and the company’s ability to raise equity capital in future.

The most important point for investors is that the lock-up will not end for all shareholders on a single date. Different groups of investors, employees and Anthropic founders will be allowed to transfer portions of their holdings at different stages. Some shares could become eligible for sale from the first trading day. Thereafter, further releases are linked to the company’s financial results and specific dates after the IPO.

Which shares are free to trade, and which are not?

According to the prospectus, the 825 million Class A shares being sold in the IPO will be freely tradable after the offering, subject to applicable restrictions for shares held by affiliates.

The company also plans a concurrent private placement of 351.35 million Class N shares. These shares will be restricted securities and will not be covered by the lock-up or market standoff agreements described in the prospectus. However, they will not automatically become freely tradable in the public market. Applicable securities registration and resale requirements will still apply.

The remaining shares, including those held by existing shareholders and shares issued on conversion of certain securities, will be subject to legal and contractual restrictions. The prospectus sets out several stages at which portions of these holdings could become eligible for sale.

First 76 days: up to 1.6 billion shares

The first release window covers non-founder directors, officers, current and former employees and consultants, as well as certain other shareholders.

The prospectus lists the following maximum quantities of Class A shares that could become eligible for sale:

Anthropic IPO share lock-up schedule

When shares may become available for sale Approximate number of shares First trading day after prospectus Up to 316 million 27th day after prospectus Up to 299 million 48th day after prospectus Up to 299 million 62nd day after prospectus Up to 349 million 76th day after prospectus Up to 349 million Second full trading day after FY26 annual results Up to 1.7 billion 13th day after FY26 results Up to 474 million 27th day after FY26 results Up to 474 million 41st day after FY26 results Up to 474 million 55th day after FY26 results Up to 474 million 69th day after FY26 results Up to 474 million Second full trading day after Q1 FY27 results or 180th day after prospectus, whichever is earlier Up to 3 billion 34th day after Q1 FY27 results Up to 449 million 48th day after Q1 FY27 results Up to 449 million 62nd day after Q1 FY27 results Up to 449 million 76th day after Q1 FY27 results Up to 449 million Second full trading day after Q2 FY27 results Up to 562 million 27th day after Q2 FY27 results Up to 505 million 41st day after Q2 FY27 results Up to 505 million 55th day after Q2 FY27 results Up to 505 million 69th day after Q2 FY27 results Up to 505 million 83rd day after Q2 FY27 results Up to 505 million Second full trading day after Q3 FY27 results or 365th day after prospectus, whichever is earlier Up to 1.9 billion

Source: Anthropic Prospectus

These figures add up to approximately 1.61 billion shares. This is nearly twice the 825 million shares being offered in the IPO.

The prospectus also makes clear that these are eligibility dates and maximum quantities. They are not a prediction that shareholders will sell all the shares as soon as restrictions ease.

What happens after the annual results?

The next major release is linked to Anthropic’s FY26 annual financial results.

On the second full trading day on Nasdaq after the company publicly releases its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2026, up to 1.7 billion additional shares could become eligible for sale. Further releases are scheduled in five stages after the annual results:

This means the potential supply of shares could increase substantially after the first few months of trading. The prospectus also provides for additional releases around the company’s quarterly earnings announcements in 2027.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2027, up to 3 billion shares could become eligible for sale on the earlier of the second full trading day after the public release of the results or immediately after the close of trading on the 180th day after the prospectus date. Further tranches of up to 449 million shares each could become eligible on the 34th, 48th, 62nd and 76th days after the Q1 earnings release.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2027, up to 562 million shares could become eligible on the second full trading day after the results are released. Five further tranches of up to 505 million shares each are scheduled for the 27th, 41st, 55th, 69th and 83rd days after that announcement.

The prospectus also provides for up to 1.9 billion shares to become eligible for sale on the earlier of the second full trading day after the release of Q3 2027 results or immediately after the close of trading on the 365th day after the prospectus date.

Why are the founders locked in for longer?

Anthropic’s seven co-founders are subject to a longer restriction. Their shares are generally locked up until the earlier of the second full trading day after the public release of Q3 2027 results or the 365th day after the prospectus date.

There is, however, an early-release provision. The founders, together with certain other signatories to their lock-up agreements, may transfer up to 29% of their covered holdings from the earlier of the second full trading day after Q1 2027 results or the 180th day after the prospectus date.

Certain shareholders holding more than 0.5% of Anthropic’s fully diluted shares are also subject to restrictions extending up to 365 days, with specified early-release windows.

Market Impact

One market strategist has flagged the supply that could come. Michael J. Kramer, Independent Macro & Market Strategist and Founder of Mott Capital, has highlighted the potential supply of shares entering the market.

On X, Kramer writes, “On the first trading day, up to 316 million shares held by non-founder directors, officers, and current and former employees and consultants become eligible for sale, nearly 40% of the deal. More follows on the 27th and 48th days and through the 76th day, with about 1.6 billion shares in the first 76 days against an 825 million share offering. Another 1.7 billion comes after the annual results, probably sometime in January.

Not every share will be sold, but that is a lot of potential stock, and it means the offering gets diluted over time. It reminds me a little of Cerebras, a 30 million share deal priced at $185 in May. That stock found a floor around the IPO price, then sold off at the end of September as lock-up shares unwound steadily. I’m not saying Anthropic will follow the same path, and you hope the underwriters price it correctly.”

What should investors take away?

The lock-up schedule does not mean that billions of shares will necessarily be sold in the market. It means that the holders may gain the ability to transfer or sell specified portions of their holdings, subject to the prospectus terms and applicable securities rules.

Investors will have to track these dates, because a larger pool of shares becoming eligible for sale can increase potential selling supply. If a significant number of shareholders decide to sell around the same time, it could add pressure to the stock price. The actual impact will depend on demand for Anthropic shares, market conditions, the company’s performance and how much stock existing holders choose to sell.

The important distinction is between shares becoming eligible for sale and shares actually being sold. The lock-up schedule sets out when restrictions may ease. It does not establish how much stock will enter the market.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence of the prospectus and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.