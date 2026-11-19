Anthropic IPO Listing Date and Time LIVE Updates: Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, with the company and some existing investors set to sell a total of 980 million shares, Anthropic announced on Thursday.
The offering includes 956.35 million shares being sold by Anthropic and another 23.65 million shares being sold by existing shareholders. The company will not receive any money from the shares sold by these existing investors.
The AI company’s shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, under the ticker symbol ANT.
The IPO is expected to close on November 20, subject to the completion of the usual closing requirements.
Anthropic’s IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which are also the lead underwriters for the offering.
Anthropic has also given the banks managing its IPO an option to buy up to another 147 million Class A shares. The option will remain open for 30 days and will allow the underwriters to purchase additional shares if required.
Anthropic IPO attracts huge investor demand
Anthropic’s IPO is the second mega-listing this year centred on the AI industry, following SpaceX’s stock market debut in June. Chipmakers and cloud companies that play a key role in the AI business have faced pressure because of concerns over high valuations and rising spending on AI infrastructure.
The strong response to Anthropic’s IPO came after its investor roadshow attracted demand several times higher than the number of shares on offer, Reuters had earlier reported.
Its closest rival, OpenAI, is also expected to explore a stock market listing as early as next year.
Amazon and Google are among Anthropic's biggest investors and will hold a large share of the company after its IPO.
Google parent Alphabet owns nearly 10% of Anthropic on a fully diluted basis, while Amazon holds close to 11%.
Following the IPO, Alphabet will own 1.79 billion shares, accounting for 32% of Anthropic's non-voting stock. Amazon will hold 1.92 billion non-voting shares, representing 34% of the total.
At the IPO price of $83 per share, Google's stake is worth around $149 billion, while Amazon's holding is valued at approximately $159 billion.
The IPO has added billions of dollars to the estimated wealth of Anthropic's seven billionaire co-founders and early leaders.
CEO Dario Amodei holds a 1.3% stake in the company. His estimated net worth stood at $14.1 billion during Wednesday's trading session but rose to $19.8 billion at the IPO price of $83 per share, according to Forbes calculations.
His sister and Anthropic president Daniela Amodei also owns a 1.3% stake, taking her estimated net worth to $19.8 billion.
Other senior executives also saw their wealth increase. Interpretability research lead Chris Olah's estimated net worth rose from $14.2 billion to $20 billion. Chief architect Sam McCandlish's wealth increased from $14.3 billion to $20 billion.
Head of public benefit Jack Clark's estimated net worth climbed from $14.2 billion to $19.9 billion, while chief science officer Jared Kaplan's rose from $14.2 billion to $19.9 billion.
Chief compute officer Tom Brown saw his estimated wealth increase from $14.3 billion to $20.1 billion.
Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), selling 980 million shares of Class A common stock at $83 apiece. The IPO values the Claude maker at around $1.5 trillion, making it one of the biggest stock market listings ever.
The AI company will make its Nasdaq debut on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.
Anthropic had earlier planned to sell 825 million shares at a price range of $70 to $78 each, targeting a valuation of $1.4 trillion. However, the company was reportedly considering increasing the size of its IPO ahead of Wednesday's pricing.
The fundraise has also broken the record set by SpaceX, which raised $75 billion by selling 555.56 million shares in its June IPO. SpaceX was valued at $1.77 trillion at the time.
Anthropic had publicly filed its IPO registration statement and prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 26.
The IPO comes at a time when Anthropic is facing huge spending requirements and has already borrowed heavily to fund its growth.
The company has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it has described as "substantial" in its financial filings. Anthropic is also not profitable under standard accounting rules, raising questions about its ability to repay the interest and principal on its borrowings.
The company currently has enough cash to meet its needs. However, it could use up that money quickly if it cannot raise additional funds, given its plans to spend heavily on computing power and infrastructure.
Anthropic has already signed leases and other agreements that will require it to spend $900 billion on computing power and infrastructure over the coming years. This includes $70 billion that it expects to spend over the next 12 months.
An IPO gives the company a chance to raise money from investors rather than borrow more. This is important because borrowing has become more expensive.
Rising inflation concerns and the enormous amount of money needed by AI companies have pushed up the cost of borrowing. The spending spree in the AI industry has also drawn comparisons with the Gilded Age, when companies poured huge amounts of money into building railroads.
Lenders are increasingly worried that AI companies may be taking on too much debt to expand without having a clear plan to become profitable.
The wealth employees could make from the IPO is difficult to calculate because Anthropic's filing does not reveal how much each individual worker owns. However, estimates from private market research firms suggest that the number of employees who could become millionaires runs into thousands.
Hill, a San Francisco-based marketplace for shares in private companies, estimates that 598 Anthropic employees who are not founders could hold at least $100 million in company equity after the IPO.
Private market research firm Sacra has a different estimate. It expects around 2,800 current and former Anthropic employees to hold at least $1 million in vested equity before taxes, assuming the company reaches a valuation of $1.35 trillion. This is the middle of the proposed IPO price range.
Both firms said their estimates are based on models and publicly available information.
Anthropic’s upcoming stock market debut could turn thousands of its current and former employees into millionaires, in what could become one of the biggest employee wealth windfalls in Silicon Valley history.
The company’s IPO is expected to create a new wave of wealth across the artificial intelligence sector. Those set to benefit include early researchers and engineers as well as administrative and support staff who received company shares as Anthropic grew from a small startup into one of the world's most valuable companies.
The company, which makes the Claude AI chatbot, is preparing to list on the Nasdaq on Thursday. Its shares are expected to be priced between $70 and $78 each, giving it a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion. The final share price is expected to be decided on Wednesday night.
Anthropic shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT. The listing will make it the first major developer of advanced AI models to enter the public market.
The company clarified that its announcement does not amount to an offer to sell shares or a request for investors to buy them.
It also said the shares cannot be sold in any US state or other jurisdiction where such a sale would be against the law before the required registration or approval under local securities laws.
Anthropic said the share offering is being made only through an official prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus will be available through the two lead underwriters, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Investors can request a copy from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at its Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282. They can also contact the bank by calling (866) 471-2526 or emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
The final prospectus can also be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at its Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by emailing prospectus@morganstanley.com.
Anthropic has also given the banks managing its IPO an option to buy up to another 147 million Class A shares.
The option will remain open for 30 days and will allow the underwriters to purchase additional shares if required.
The company's registration statement for the share sale was declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 18, 2026.
Anthropic's IPO attracted demand several times higher than the number of shares on offer during its investor roadshow, Reuters reported. The strong response came despite concerns over rising AI costs and competition.
Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, with the company and some existing investors set to sell a total of 980 million shares.
The offering includes 956.35 million shares being sold by Anthropic and another 23.65 million shares being sold by existing shareholders. The company will not receive any money from the shares sold by these existing investors.
The AI company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, under the ticker symbol ANT.
The IPO is expected to close on November 20, subject to the completion of the usual closing requirements.