Anthropic IPO Listing Date and Time LIVE Updates: Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, with the company and some existing investors set to sell a total of 980 million shares, Anthropic announced on Thursday.

The offering includes 956.35 million shares being sold by Anthropic and another 23.65 million shares being sold by existing shareholders. The company will not receive any money from the shares sold by these existing investors.

The AI company’s shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, under the ticker symbol ANT.

The IPO is expected to close on November 20, subject to the completion of the usual closing requirements.

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Anthropic’s IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which are also the lead underwriters for the offering.

Anthropic has also given the banks managing its IPO an option to buy up to another 147 million Class A shares. The option will remain open for 30 days and will allow the underwriters to purchase additional shares if required.

Anthropic IPO attracts huge investor demand

Anthropic’s IPO is the second mega-listing this year centred on the AI industry, following SpaceX’s stock market debut in June. Chipmakers and cloud companies that play a key role in the AI business have faced pressure because of concerns over high valuations and rising spending on AI infrastructure.

The strong response to Anthropic’s IPO came after its investor roadshow attracted demand several times higher than the number of shares on offer, Reuters had earlier reported.

Its closest rival, OpenAI, is also expected to explore a stock market listing as early as next year.

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