Domestic brokerage Ashika Institutional Equities has taken a positive view of Anthropic’s upcoming Nasdaq listing, saying the artificial intelligence (AI) company has reached a stage where it can fund its own growth while continuing to expand rapidly.

In a note dated November 13, Ashika said Anthropic’s revenue is growing nearly 12 times year-on-year, while its margins and cash position are also improving. However, the brokerage warned that the company’s large spending commitments on computing infrastructure and growing competition in the AI market could pose risks to its future growth.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude family of AI models, has set a price band of $70 to $78 per share, with a midpoint of $74, for its initial public offering (IPO). It is offering 825 million Class A shares, including 801.4 million new shares and 23.6 million shares being sold by its seven co-founders.

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Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO, and the shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. Trading is expected to begin on November 19.

Ashika does not officially cover Anthropic’s stock. Therefore, its positive view should not be treated as a Buy rating, and the brokerage has not issued a target price.

Anthropic’s valuation looks reasonable: Report

Ashika said Anthropic’s latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that its revenue growth, profit margins and cash position are improving at the same time. The brokerage said very few technology companies have come to the market with such a combination, particularly while growing revenue at Anthropic’s pace.

At the proposed IPO price, Anthropic is valued at 9.5 to 10.7 times its estimated enterprise value-to-sales ratio for calendar year 2027 (CY27E). At the midpoint of $74, the valuation stands at 10.1 times.

This is close to the 10 times median valuation of companies operating in the AI computing infrastructure business. However, these companies are growing at around 68%, compared with Ashika’s base-case revenue growth estimate of about 107% for Anthropic.

The brokerage also pointed out that high-growth software companies are trading at a median valuation of 16 times, while Palantir is valued at 30.5 times.

Ashika estimates Anthropic’s CY27 revenue at around $111 billion in its base case. In its more cautious scenario, revenue could reach $88.5 billion, representing 71% growth. Its more optimistic estimate puts revenue at $137.3 billion, or 145% growth.

“Even $78 does not look stretched against peers,” the brokerage said, while identifying the bear-case revenue estimate as its main concern.

Ashika also said it is more positive about the computing infrastructure business than the AI model business. It believes AI models are becoming increasingly interchangeable, with competition getting stronger, including from Chinese companies.

Revenue jumps 45 times in six quarters

Anthropic’s revenue has grown sharply over the past year. Its quarterly revenue increased nearly 45 times in six quarters to $17 billion in the third quarter of calendar year 2026 (3QCY26).

Revenue rose 47% from the previous quarter. However, this was a sharp slowdown from the 144% quarter-on-quarter growth recorded in 2QCY26. It was also the first quarter in which the additional revenue generated was lower than in the previous quarter.

The company has also reported a significant improvement in its margins. Its functional gross margin stood at 85.5% during the first nine months of calendar year 2026 (9MCY26), compared with 29.4% in the same period last year.

Adjusted operating income reached $4.1 billion, giving it an operating margin of 12.3%.

Anthropic generated $5.6 billion in free cash flow during the same nine-month period. Its cash and short-term investments stood at $131.8 billion at the end of September.

The company reported a net loss of $104 billion for the nine-month period. However, Ashika said this figure was largely due to non-cash changes in the value of convertible instruments.

These changes accounted for $94.3 billion of the loss. The brokerage said this was a valuation-related adjustment rather than a sign of problems with the company’s day-to-day business.

Customer base and AI market offer room for growth

Ashika also highlighted Anthropic’s growing customer base and its ability to generate revenue from businesses.

No single customer accounted for more than 10% of the company’s revenue during the first nine months of CY26. Its five largest customers together contributed around 25%.

More than 11,900 customers are paying Anthropic at least $100,000 annually. The company also has a net revenue retention rate of around 900%, showing that existing customers are spending significantly more on its products over time.

The brokerage sees a large opportunity for AI companies in the global knowledge-work market.

It estimates that if AI captures around 2.5% of the roughly $40 trillion wage pool linked to knowledge-based work, it could create an annual revenue opportunity of around $1 trillion.

Anthropic’s current revenue run rate of approximately $68 billion accounts for about 7% of this estimated opportunity.

At the proposed IPO price, the company’s fully diluted market capitalisation is expected to be between $1.26 trillion and $1.41 trillion. This represents a premium of 19% to 32% over the $58.90 price at which its Series H shares were issued.

$901 billion compute commitments remain a major concern

Despite its positive view, Ashika warned that Anthropic’s spending commitments on computing infrastructure could become a major challenge.

The company has signed around $901 billion in commitments towards computing capacity and infrastructure. This includes approximately $451 billion in leases that have not yet started.

The commitments are particularly large when compared with Anthropic’s trailing revenue of around $35 billion.

Ashika estimates that Anthropic needs to generate between $1.20 and $1.25 in revenue for every dollar of committed computing costs to reach operating break-even.

The ratio stood at $1.72 in 3QCY26. However, the brokerage expects it to fall in early CY27 as new computing capacity becomes available and the company’s infrastructure costs increase.

Ashika also pointed to the rising debt taken on by large cloud computing companies, known as hyperscalers, to fund their capital expenditure.

It warned that Anthropic’s ability to meet its computing commitments will partly depend on credit markets remaining open and lenders continuing to provide funding.

Governance, dilution and legal issues add to risks

The brokerage highlighted several other concerns that investors should watch.

Anthropic’s founders retain 50.1% voting control through a special Class F share structure. This gives the founders significant influence over company decisions even after the IPO.

The company also has $32.3 billion in unrecognised restricted stock unit (RSU) expenses. These are payments made to employees in the form of company shares and could add to shareholder dilution over time.

Ashika also noted that customers who were later found to have violated Anthropic’s usage policies accounted for 5% to 7% of its revenue during the first nine months of CY26.

The ongoing legal dispute with the US Department of War is another concern for the company.

The brokerage said the growing competition in AI, particularly as models become more interchangeable, could also put pressure on Anthropic’s business.

It believes the computing infrastructure business may offer better opportunities than the AI model segment, where competition is becoming increasingly intense.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations expressed are those of the brokerage and are not endorsed by this publication. Readers are advised to consult their financial advisers before making investment decisions.