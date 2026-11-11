Anthropic’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) could turn thousands of its employees into millionaires, as AI company prepares for a potential valuation of more than $1.5 trillion.

The company has around 5,300 employees, and its IPO could create a massive jump in their personal wealth through the shares they hold in the company.

According to The Observer, citing estimates from private market tracker Hill, around 50 early Anthropic employees could become centi-millionaires, 1,200 employees could become deca-millionaires. Another 3,000 employees could become millionaires at a minimum.

The Observer called the potential wealth creation as “a minting event the likes of which the world has never seen.” A centi-millionaire is an individual with liquid investable wealth or a net worth of $100 million or more and a decamillionaire is an individual with a net worth of $10 million or more in a given currency, as per Henley and Partners.

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The company’s seven co-founders could also see their wealth rise. If Anthropic lists at a valuation of more than $1.5 trillion, each of its co-founders could see their paper wealth increase to between $27 billion and $29 billion, according to The Observer.

How Anthropic makes $6.6 million per employee

Anthropic’s ability to generate such wealth is backed by its rapid business growth and high revenue per employee.

According to Anthropic IPO prospectus, Anthropic generated more than $6.6 million in revenue per employee on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis as of September 30, 2026. This was significantly higher than the $1.4 million recorded as of September 30, 2025.

The company said its employee count increased from around 940 as of December 31, 2024, to approximately 5,300 as of September 30, 2026.

Its revenue also grew. Anthropic reported revenue of $197 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This increased to $17 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Anthropic said its ability to operate with a smaller workforce compared with other large technology companies came from its employees’ skills, its sales strategy and the use of its own AI assistant, Claude, in everyday work.

“Our operating efficiency, derived from our high talent density, our efficient go to-market, and how extensively our teams leverage Claude in their work, enables us to scale with a smaller team relative to other large enterprise technology companies,” the company said in its prospectus.

However, Anthropic also warned that its rapid growth has put pressure on its management and financial resources. The company expects this pressure to continue as its employee count, customer base, geographical reach and business operations expand.

Founders promise to give away 80% of gains

The potential wealth creation has also brought attention to the charitable commitments made by Anthropic’s founders.

According to The Observer, siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei and the company’s other co-founders have pledged to donate 80% of their realised gains.

Around 934 million shares have also been reserved for an employee donation-matching scheme.

The Observer reported that Anthropic employees have attended events in Silicon Valley discussing how to use their growing wealth for charitable causes. However, critics may question whether these efforts are also aimed at avoiding a proposed tax on AI.

Early investors and Google, Amazon could benefit

Anthropic’s IPO could create major gains for its early investors as well.The Observer reported that Jaan Tallinn, who co-founded Skype, former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz could see their original investments return 345 times their initial value, resulting in gains of around $43 billion.

Venture capital firms such as Iconiq, Spark, Menlo and Lightspeed are also expected to benefit from the listing.Amazon and Google could be among the biggest winners. Both technology companies have invested in Anthropic and also provide the computing power needed to run its AI models. This means they could benefit from an increase in the value of their investments while also earning money from computing commitments worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Goldman Sachs is another beneficiary. The investment bank has been appointed the lead left bank for Anthropic’s IPO, a role that can bring in substantial fees.

Huge growth comes with risks

Regardless of its rapid growth, Anthropic’s IPO prospectus also points to risks that investors need to consider. The Observer noted that almost half of Anthropic’s revenue comes through a handful of cloud providers. This makes the company dependent on a small group of technology partners for its computing needs.

The company’s governance structure is another concern, as ordinary investors are expected to have very little voting power.Anthropic’s prospectus also contains 92 pages of risk factors, including a warning that its technology could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.The company has also acknowledged the wider risks of AI becoming more powerful and widely used.

“AI deployed at scale,” Anthropic said in its prospectus, “has the potential to concentrate power and wealth both within and between countries in ways that could erode trust, harm society, and destabilise the geopolitical order.”

The warning is particularly relevant as the company prepares for a listing that could create enormous wealth for its founders, employees and investors.

The Observer stated that investors should look at the IPO as a financial transaction, rather than get carried away by the company’s charitable promises and claims about making the world better.

“No number of charitable donations, or grandiose claims about improving the world, will erase the fact that this IPO is ultimately a transaction; a chance for founders to sell down their stake, or for new investors to buy into the world’s fastest growing company,” The Observer wrote.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

