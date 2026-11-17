Indian investors cannot take part in Anthropic’s proposed IPO, but they may be able to buy the shares once they list. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ‘ANT’ is expected to begin on November 19 after the final IPO price is determined. The proposed price band is $70-$78 per share during the IPO process.

Anthropic is seeking to raise up to $90.4 billion. This comprises a proposed $64.4 billion public offering of 825 million shares at a price of up to $78 apiece and a $26 billion private placement.

Why is India missing from the list?

India does not appear in Anthropic’s specified list of countries for the proposed international retail offerings. Anthropic’s IPO offer will not be available to all global investors, including those in India. India is not among the jurisdictions named for these retail offerings.

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In addition to the US, the list covers Australia, Canada, certain member states of the European Economic Area (Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden), Japan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Shares predominantly go to institutional and high-net-worth clients. These include mutual funds, hedge funds, pension funds, and wealthy individuals. Therefore, the access will depend on where investors live and which brokers are authorised to handle the offer.

The company has published a list of international brokers, financial intermediaries and selling agents expected to participate in its proposed retail offerings in these countries.

Can Indians apply as they do for a domestic IPO?

Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested says, “For Indian retail investors, participating in a US IPO is not as straightforward as applying for an IPO in India. There is no equivalent domestic IPO allotment mechanism through which Indian residents can directly subscribe to US IPO shares. As a result, the more practical route for most investors is to wait until the company lists on a US stock exchange.

Once Anthropic is publicly listed and available for trading, Indian investors can access its shares through global investing platforms. Investors can then buy shares through their international trading accounts, rather than seeking an allotment at the IPO price.”

The company’s international retail offer information does not establish that Indian investors are barred from every possible route to owning Anthropic shares. So, is there a way in? Yes, Indian investors cannot participate in the IPO process, but on the listing date, the shares may be purchased by them.

Anthropic IPO details

Particulars Details Stock exchange Nasdaq Proposed ticker ANT Expected listing date, time November 19, 2026; After 8pm IST Proposed IPO price band $70-$78 Shares on offer 825 million Proposed public offering Up to $64.4 billion Separate private placement $26 billion Total proposed fundraising $90.4 billion Maximum fully diluted valuation Around $1.41 trillion Estimated non-diluted market capitalisation Around $1 trillion



Source: Anthropic prospectus

Beware of brokers promising IPO access

Anthropic has named specific brokers and platforms for each participating market. It says it has not authorised any other firm or platform to offer or advertise access to shares in these retail offerings.

Indian investors should be cautious about claims by brokers, websites or intermediaries that they can provide access to the Anthropic IPO through an authorised international retail offer.

When will the first ANT trade happen?

US markets open at 8 pm IST, and the first trade on ANT shares can be expected around that time, but Indian investors may still have to wait longer. The first trade is likely to come somewhere between 8 pm and 11 pm IST, once the exchange completes its opening price-discovery process.

A newly listed stock does not trade the moment the bell rings. The exchange first matches buyers and sellers to discover an opening price, and for an offering this size, that can take one to three hours.

Realistically, expect the first trades between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM IST. Most international investing platforms will let you queue a limit order earlier in the evening, but no trade gets settled until the stock actually opens.

Will ANT make it to the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100?

ANT shares will not feature on the two leading US indices, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, from Day 1. On the Nasdaq 100, ANT may take up to 15 days after its November 19 listing to be included. Like SpaceX, Anthropic will be added to at least six big indexes, including FTSE’s USA index, the S&P Total Market Index and the Nasdaq 100, within 5 to 15 days of its listing, reports Reuters.

Where can Indians buy ANT shares after listing?

For Indian investors looking to get exposure to Anthropic stock, options are available. The stock can be bought through US brokers such as Interactive Brokers, or through Indian LRS-based platforms such as Appreciate and Vested Finance.

Shah shares a cautionary note for investors. “Investors should not make an investment decision based solely on the excitement surrounding an AI IPO. They need to understand how Anthropic generates revenue, whether its growth can translate into sustainable profitability, how much it spends on computing infrastructure and model development, and whether its valuation adequately reflects these costs and future risks.

The listing price also matters. A strong company is not necessarily a good investment at every valuation. Investors should study the company’s financial disclosures, competitive position and long-term growth prospects before deciding how much exposure is appropriate,” says Shah.

Indian investors looking to buy Anthropic shares need to keep a close watch on their overall portfolio. “For Indian investors, Anthropic is a satellite AI position, not a replacement for diversified Indian equities. A successful listing would reinforce confidence in US AI monetisation while a weak one would test the entire AI complex,” says Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.