Anthropic’s proposed IPO is opening the door to individual investors in several international markets, but access will depend on where investors live and which brokers are authorised to handle the offer.

Retail investors across geographies are likely to participate in the IPO process in a big way. Anthropic could achieve record retail investor purchases on its market debut, potentially exceeding SpaceX, according to Vanda Research, reports Reuters. The firm forecasts around $250 million in net retail buying, doubling SpaceX’s IPO record of $118 million, based on retail activity and pre-IPO trading volume on Hyperliquid.

Anthropic is targeting a valuation of ⁠up ​to $1.4 trillion in the IPO, ​with shares expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on November 19.

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Meanwhile, for the benefit of retail investors, the company, which makes the AI chatbot Claude, has now published a list of international brokers, financial intermediaries and selling agents expected to participate in its proposed retail offerings.

In addition to the US, the list covers Australia, Canada, certain member states of the European Economic Area (Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden), Japan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Anthropic does not currently intend to list its Class A common stock on exchanges in these international jurisdictions.

The shares are intended to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT. The final IPO price is expected to be set on November 18. Trading on Nasdaq is expected to begin on November 19. These dates are indicative and may change.

Anthropic IPO key details

Particulars Details Proposed IPO price band $70-$78 per share IPO shares 825 million Proposed public offering Up to $64.4 billion Private placement $26 billion Total proposed fundraising Up to $90.4 billion Listing exchange Nasdaq Global Select Market Ticker symbol ANT

Source: Anthropic Prospectus

What does this mean for Indian investors?

For Indian investors, the key point is that India is not among the jurisdictions named for these retail offerings. India does not appear in Anthropic’s list of countries for the proposed international retail offerings.

This is an important distinction for Indian investors. They should be cautious about claims by brokers, websites or intermediaries that they can provide access to the Anthropic IPO through an authorised international retail offer.

The company’s international retail offer information does not establish that Indian investors are barred from every possible route to owning Anthropic shares. Indian investors cannot participate in the IPO process, however, on the listing date, the shares may be purchased by them.

The company has named specific brokers and platforms for each participating market and says it has not authorised any other firm or platform to offer or advertise access to shares in these retail offerings.

ALSO READ Anthropic IPO: 9 key red flags in the prospectus that investors cannot ignore

Which brokers can investors use in each country?

Anthropic has named the following brokers, financial intermediaries and selling agents expected to participate in the proposed international retail offerings.

Australia: Bell Potter, CommSec, LGT Wealth, Macquarie, Morgans, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Sharesies, Stake.

Canada: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Wealthsimple.

EEA and/or Switzerland: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB (and affiliates), Deutsche Bank, eToro, flatexDEGIRO, ING, Interactive Brokers, Nordnet Bank AB, Revolut, Saxo Bank, Scalable Capital, Trade Republic, UBS Investment Bank.

Japan: Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley (and affiliates), Mizuho, ​​Rakuten, SBI.

UK: AJ Bell, eToro, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Brokers, Interactive Investor, Revolut, Robinhood. RetailBook is acting as the Public Offer Platform (POP) operator and is coordinating the retail offer for the UK.

Anthropic IPO brokers and selling agents by country

Country/region Brokers, financial intermediaries and selling agents Australia Bell Potter, CommSec, LGT Wealth, Macquarie, Morgans, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Sharesies, Stake Canada BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Wealthsimple EEA and Switzerland BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB (and affiliates), Deutsche Bank, eToro, flatexDEGIRO, ING, Interactive Brokers, Nordnet Bank AB, Revolut, Saxo Bank, Scalable Capital, Trade Republic, UBS Investment Bank Japan Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley (and affiliates), Mizuho, Rakuten, SBI UK AJ Bell, eToro, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Brokers, Interactive Investor, Revolut, Robinhood UK retail offer platform: RetailBook is acting as the Public Offer Platform (POP) operator and coordinating the retail offer.

Source: Anthropic Prospectus

What should Australian investors know?

Anthropic’s Australian retail offer opened on November 11, 2026, and is expected to close at 5 pm AEDT on November 17.

The final IPO price is expected to be set on November 18. Trading on Nasdaq is expected to begin on November 19. These dates are indicative and may change.

The Australian offer is intended for Australian residents, while institutional investors are excluded. CommSec is the lead retail broker, and applicants need an International Shares Account to apply.

One important point is that the Australian offer covers newly issued shares. Existing shareholders are not selling their shares through this part of the offering.

The shares will not be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Investors will therefore need to trade them on Nasdaq, which operates in a different time zone. This could make it harder for Australian and other global investors to react to market developments in real time and may add to pricing and volatility risks.

What about investors in Canada, Europe, Japan and the UK?

The broker list gives investors in these markets a clearer picture of where the proposed retail offering may be available. However, being named as a participating broker does not mean every investor in that country can automatically apply.

In Canada, an amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus containing important information relating to the securities described in this webpage has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and is accessible through SEDAR+.

In the European Economic Area, the retail offer is proposed for nine specified countries. In other EEA member states, the communication is directed only at qualified investors, subject to the applicable rules. Retail investors should buy only on the basis of the European Prospectus, if and when it is approved by Germany’s financial regulator, BaFin.

In Japan, the securities registration statement has been filed but has not yet become effective. Anthropic says the shares cannot be acquired through or sold in the Japanese offering before it becomes effective.

In Switzerland, the information is directed at eligible retail investors who are resident or located in the country. They are expected to rely on the European prospectus for the offering.

In the UK, the proposed retail offer is intended for people who are both resident and physically located in the country. RetailBook will coordinate the offer through its public offer platform and intermediary network.

How big is the Anthropic IPO?

Anthropic is seeking to raise up to $90.4 billion, comprising a proposed $64.4 billion public offering of 825 million shares at a price of up to $78 apiece and a $26 billion private placement.

The proposed price band is $70-$78 per share. The company is expected to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT.

According to The New York Times, the valuation implied by the IPO price range is between $1.26 trillion and $1.41 trillion. This is below the $2 trillion valuation discussed by bankers earlier, but above the company’s previous private valuation of $900 billion.

What should retail investors keep in mind?

The international broker list tells investors where the proposed offers may be accessed. It does not remove the risks of investing in a newly listed company.

In Australia, the prospectus highlights several risks that retail applicants should consider:

The final price is not known when applying: The proposed price range is $70-$78, but the final price may change.

You may receive fewer shares: A higher final price means a fixed investment amount buys fewer shares.

There is no guarantee of allocation: Investors may receive fewer shares than requested or none at all.

Applications may be difficult to withdraw: The Australian offer generally does not provide a cooling-off period once an application is accepted.

No dividends are expected: Anthropic does not expect to pay dividends in the foreseeable future.

The investment can be volatile: Investors could lose some or all of their investment.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual information and analysis only and is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves risks, including currency fluctuations, differences in financial reporting standards and varying regulatory protections. Investors should read the relevant prospectus and offering documents for their jurisdiction before applying. The terms, eligibility requirements and risks may differ across countries. Investors should conduct independent due diligence and consult a registered financial adviser before making investment decisions. Australian investors should read the Australian Prospectus, while investors in other jurisdictions should refer to the relevant offering documents.