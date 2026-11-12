Anthropic’s IPO roadshow has begun, the price band is out, and the company could raise around $90.4 billion in all. But the valuation is well below the $2 trillion once talked about.

AI chatbot Claude maker Anthropic’s much-awaited IPO is one step closer to hitting Wall Street. On November 10, Anthropic launched the roadshow for the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Anthropic filed its initial registration statement S-1 on October 26 and submitted an updated filing on November 10.

A day after announcing the price band, Anthropic launched its Australian retail IPO, allowing individual investors to bid for shares before its Nasdaq listing, expected to be on 20 November. The final price will be set on 19 November according to the Australian Prospectus.

Advertisement

What will one share cost?

The initial public offering price is expected to be between $70 and $78 per share. Anthropic has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘ANT’. Class A shares are the ones being sold to public investors. Each carries one vote.

Anthropic IPO size and share details

Particulars Details Total proposed fundraising $90.4 billion Public IPO component $64.4 billion Private placement $26 billion Total shares in public offering 825 million IPO price range $70-$78 per share

Source: Anthropic Prospectus

How big is the IPO?

Anthropic is seeking to raise $90.4 billion in total, including $64.4 billion from the IPO, which covers up to 825 million shares priced at up to $78 per share. There is an additional $26 billion raised via private placement.

Anthropic plans to offer 825 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $70 to $78 apiece. At the upper end of this range, the company could raise around $64.4 billion from the public offering. When the $26 billion private placement is added, the total amount could reach approximately $90.4 billion.

Who is selling? Of these 825 million shares, Anthropic is offering 801,351,354 shares and 23,648,646 shares are being offered by certain existing stockholders. Anthropic will not get any money from the shares sold by these stockholders.

Anthropic also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 123,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock.

ALSO READ Anthropic IPO: How 5300 employees could become millionaires

Anthropic IPO timeline (Australian investors)

Event Date Australian retail offer opens 11/11/26 Australian retail offer closes November 17, 2026, 5 pm AEDT Final IPO price announcement 11/19/26 Expected Nasdaq listing 11/20/26 Shares issued to successful applicants 11/21/26

Source: Anthropic Australian Prospectus

In addition to allocations made to retail investors by the underwriters, a portion of the shares of Class A common stock offered will be offered to retail investors through certain broker-dealers, including Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC and Fidelity Capital, Markets, a division of National Financial Services LLC, Robinhood Financial, LLC, Trade-PMR, Inc., SoFi Securities LLC, and E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, including through their respective online brokerage platforms. These platforms will act as selling group members for this offering.

In the aggregate, allocations to retail investors, both in the United States and in other countries, will represent up to 20% of the shares of Class A common stock.

What will Anthropic actually keep? As per the prospectus, Anthropic estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock and shares of Class N common stock in the concurrent private placement will be approximately $84.6 billion, based upon the assumed initial public offering price of $74.00 per share, which is the midpoint of the estimated offering price range.

The total proceeds may cross approximately $93.7 billion if the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of our Class A common stock from us is exercised in full.

Anthropic intends to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures, including investments in compute and infrastructure, as well as hiring and retention of highly skilled personnel.

Who is putting in the $26 billion?

Seven major technology companies, including Google, Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft, have committed a combined $26 billion to Anthropic ahead of its planned IPO. The group also includes Broadcom, Micron Technology and TSMC Partners. The companies will buy Anthropic shares through a private placement linked to its IPO, according to the AI firm’s updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, November 10.

Google and Nvidia will each invest $10 billion in Anthropic. AMD is expected to put in $2.5 billion, while Broadcom, Micron and Microsoft will each invest $1 billion. TSMC Partners will contribute $500 million.

The investments will be made through Class N shares, which do not carry voting rights. The purchases are expected to take place immediately after the IPO, subject to certain conditions.

Seven technology companies investing $26 billion

Company Proposed investment Google $10 billion Nvidia $10 billion AMD $2.5 billion Broadcom $1 billion Micron Technology $1 billion Microsoft $1 billion TSMC Partners $500 million Total $26 billion

Source: Anthropic Prospectus

How big is the valuation?

According to The New York Times, the range values Anthropic at $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion. That is lower than the $2 trillion valuation proposed by bankers earlier in the summer. Still, it is above the company’s private valuation of $900 billion.

Even at a lower valuation, this is a giant. This IPO still ranks among the largest in history, comparable to SpaceX’s public offering in June at a $1.77 trillion valuation.

Why has the valuation come down?

Anthropic’s proposed IPO valuation faced several round of cuts, with investors discussing a figure of $1.2 trillion to $1.3 trillion, against expectations of around $2 trillion just a few weeks ago.

Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives, on X post, says, “Anthropic IPO files terms ahead of next week listing: In light of the volatility and nervousness across the tech trade over the past week, we believe pricing at roughly $1 trillion, with the option to move toward $1.2 trillion if the book allows, is the right move: a deal of this size gets one shot at its debut, and making it digestible for the market matters more than the last turn of valuation. Good positive step for tech sector heading into next week.”

One of the many reasons behind the fall in the valuation of the IPO could be political in nature. The newly elected Democratic majority in Congress has changed the landscape for the data center build-out and AI. Not only have the specific build-out stocks been impacted, but Anthropic’s upcoming IPO has also been badly hit.

Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections, which gave the party control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, has raised concerns about tighter scrutiny of the AI industry. The party is expected to take control of Congress in January 2027.

So, what exactly worries investors? They are particularly concerned about what greater political and regulatory scrutiny could mean for the rapid expansion of data centres. Democratic lawmakers and several state leaders have raised concerns about the electricity requirements, environmental impact and costs associated with large-scale data-centre construction.

What do the company’s numbers look like?

Anthropic reported significant financial growth in its third quarter of 2026, revealing a revenue increase to $16.96 billion from $11.56 billion in the previous quarter, as noted in an amended filing with the SEC.

The company also decreased its net loss to $23.29 billion, down from $66.3 billion in Q2. Despite these improvements, Anthropic faced an operating loss of $567 million, contrasting with an operating income of $974 million in the prior quarter.

So, what should investors watch next?

The price band is set, but the final price and the valuation may still move. The company has informed the public that a registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.