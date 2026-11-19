Anthropic‘s upcoming initial public offering (IPO) is expected to turn thousands of current and former employees into millionaires, in what could become one of the biggest employee wealth windfalls in Silicon Valley history, Reuters reported.

The gains could extend beyond researchers and engineers to administrative and support staff who received stock options as the Claude maker grew into one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Thousands of Anthropic employees could become millionaires

Hill, a San Francisco-based marketplace for private company shares, estimates that 598 non-founder employees could hold at least $100 million in equity each after the IPO.

Meanwhile, private markets research firm Sacra estimated that around 2,800 current and former employees could have at least $1 million each in vested equity before taxes, assuming a company valuation of $1.35 trillion, according to Reuters.

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Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share, above its earlier target range of $70 to $78. The pricing values the AI company at around $1.5 trillion. Its shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.

The estimates are based on public information and financial models and could not be independently verified by Reuters. Anthropic’s IPO filing does not disclose how much individual employees stand to receive.

However, the company revealed that employees holding stock options had $119 billion in paper gains as of September 30, based on a weighted average exercise price of $2.91 per share. Around $73 billion of this amount had already vested and could be exercised immediately.

“The idea of equity appreciating to an amount that is life-changing is something that people strive for,” Hill CEO Andrew Benson told Reuters. “It doesn’t get better than this.”

Early employees and junior staff stand to gain

Employees who joined Anthropic during its early years could be among the biggest beneficiaries. Some received stock options with exercise prices of less than $1.

According to the IPO filing, options granted through 2023 and still outstanding at the end of that year had an average exercise price of just 52 cents.

This could give early employees, including those in junior and administrative roles, significant financial gains.

Unlike SpaceX, where many employees who became millionaires after its June IPO had worked for more than a decade, Anthropic’s early hires could see similar gains after just a few years.

“Early employees who started in a very junior role should have actually a better financial outcome than somebody who joined in a very senior role right before the IPO,” Benson said.

Non-founder employees will be allowed to sell up to 10% of their holdings on the first day of trading and another 35% after the company reports its fiscal 2026 results.

Administrative staff also received stock options

Founded in 2021, Anthropic expanded its workforce from around 940 employees at the end of 2024 to approximately 5,300 as of September 30.

Stock awards were an important part of its hiring strategy and were not limited to technical employees.

A May 2024 job advertisement for an administrative business partner offered an annual salary of $140,000 to $190,000, along with equity described as “a major component of the total compensation”.

The role involved managing executives’ calendars, arranging conferences and handling expense claims and reimbursements.

Anthropic said it granted employee stock options at an average exercise price of $1.30 per share in 2024.

Anthropic CFO’s stock options could be worth $1 billion

Anthropic’s CFO Krishna Rao received 14 million stock options in 2024, with an exercise price of $1.30 per share.

At the proposed IPO price of $70 to $78, these options would have a gross intrinsic value of around $1 billion, before exercise costs and taxes.

Speaking to Reuters, Ballve, head of research at Sacra, said stock awards for administrative, support and junior employees are common at venture capital-backed companies. However, many firms reduce upfront equity grants as they grow and begin offering more competitive salaries, shifting towards awards based on performance and tenure.

After its listing, Anthropic is likely to reserve upfront stock grants mainly for hiring top talent, rather than offering them as widely as it did during its early growth years, he said.