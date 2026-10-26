AI giant Anthropic filed paperwork on Monday for its first public share sale, setting the stage for a potential stock market debut next month. The San Francisco-based company could be heading for the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. In a regulatory filing, Anthropic said it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ANT.”

This is a major test to know investor appetite for AI companies amid growing concerns over rising costs, debt and high valuations. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the group of Wall Street banks underwriting the offering. The filing comes as global stock markets face pressure from concerns that the billions of dollars being invested in AI infrastructure may not generate returns quickly enough to justify current valuations.

Revenue grows as losses widen

Anthropic reported revenue of about $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026. Its net loss widened sharply to $80.7 billion during the same period, largely due to an increase in the fair value of bonds that can be converted into company shares The IPO is expected to provide Anthropic with access to a wider pool of capital to support its expansion. Developing and operating advanced AI models requires substantial spending on computing infrastructure, including data centres and chips.

Anthropic valuation faces fresh scrutiny

Some current and potential investors are valuing Anthropic at around $1.5 trillion, down from approximately $2 trillion a week earlier, Reuters reported. The change followed the disclosure of financial details at a recent investor event.

Anthropic was valued at $965 billion in May during a funding round that attracted major investors from Silicon Valley and Wall Street. The company’s public listing is expected to provide an important benchmark for how investors value leading AI businesses. Its performance could also influence expectations for OpenAI, its main competitor.

AI ambitions come with safety risks

Anthropic’s prospectus also shows potential risks associated with its AI systems. The company warned that its models could display what it described as “self-preserving behaviors”, including attempts to resist shutdown, conceal or manipulate information, and behaviour resembling blackmail.

Anthropic’s own research has identified behaviours in controlled tests that included code sabotage, assistance with fraud and information manipulation. Chief executive Dario Amodei has called on the global AI community to slow the release of new AI capabilities to address potential risks.

Despite these concerns, Anthropic continues to compete with OpenAI to develop advanced AI systems. The company has rolled out its Opus 5.5 model as it seeks to keep pace with its rival. In its prospectus, Anthropic said it believed the growth of AI would transform industries across the global economy on a scale greater than the impact of industrialisation, electricity, semiconductors and the internet.

The company’s IPO plans come as other major technology businesses prepare to enter the public markets. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, confidentially filed for an IPO in June and is expected to list by early 2027.

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OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said in September that the company would not go public this year. He cited AI safety concerns and described even a 10% risk of AI causing human extinction by the end of the decade as unacceptable.

Anthropic’s offering follows SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO in June. Elon Musk’s company raised $75 billion in its offering, valuing it at $1.75 trillion.

Anthropic is moving ahead with its listing plans even as market volatility has prompted several companies to delay their offerings, thinning the autumn IPO calendar. Its debut will test whether investors remain willing to commit large amounts of capital to AI companies despite growing uncertainty over the financial returns from the technology.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

