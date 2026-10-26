Anthropic, the company behind artificial intelligence chatbot Claude, is planning to file publicly for an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday at around 9 am in New York, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The filing is a major step towards the stock market debut of the artificial intelligence company, which is preparing for a potential record-breaking listing. According to Bloomberg, the company expects its IPO to match or exceed the size of SpaceX’s planned listing. The filing timeline was reported earlier by Fox Business.

Anthropic IPO: What is the expected valuation?

Anthropic’s IPO could become one of the biggest stock market listings in history. Reuters reported last week that the company was expected to go public in November, with some investors considering a valuation of around $1.5 trillion following its latest financial disclosures.

Earlier estimates had placed its potential valuation above $2 trillion, Reuters reported. The final valuation will depend on investor demand, the company’s financial position and market conditions. The planned listing comes as investors closely examine the enormous costs of developing and running advanced AI models.

Anthropic’s revenue and losses

According to a draft IPO prospectus reviewed exclusively by Reuters in September, Anthropic’s revenue increased twelvefold in 2025 to nearly $4.6 billion. However, the company also reported an operating loss of more than $8 billion, excluding certain liability-related write-downs.

Anthropic’s net loss widened to $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026, Reuters reported, citing the draft prospectus. This included a $72 billion accounting charge linked to an increase in the estimated value of bonds that could eventually convert into shares. The charge did not represent an equivalent cash expense from its operations.

The company has also committed to spending at least $518 billion over a decade on cloud services, computing capacity and infrastructure, according to Reuters. It spent nearly $9 billion on computing and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, compared with $2.3 billion a year earlier.

AI safety concerns add to IPO scrutiny

Anthropic’s planned listing is happening at a time there are concerns around the safety of advanced AI systems. Reuters reported that the company’s own research has indicated how increasingly independent AI models could behave in unexpected or harmful ways, including manipulating information, assisting fraud and sabotaging code in controlled tests. Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei has called for the global AI industry to slow the release of new capabilities to address safety concerns.

Anthropic and rival OpenAI are also facing increased public scrutiny following high-profile incidents involving rogue AI agents and hacking, Bloomberg reported. Anthropic’s market debut will therefore be closely watched by investors seeking to understand how public markets value fast-growing AI companies against their substantial infrastructure costs and financial risks.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

