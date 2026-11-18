Anthropic is preparing for one of the biggest stock market listings in history, with some of the world’s biggest technology companies, investment firms and sovereign wealth funds looking to secure a stake in the artificial intelligence company.

The company is just a day away from making its stock market debut, becoming the first major AI lab to go public. According to its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Anthropic began its IPO roadshow on November 10. The final share price is expected to be announced on November 18, while trading is scheduled to begin on November 19 under the ticker symbol ANT.

The IPO has drawn interest from some of Wall Street’s biggest names. Brad Gerstner‘s Altimeter Capital is looking to invest as much as $5 billion, while chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom, along with Google, Microsoft and other companies, have agreed to invest billions more through a separate share placement.

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The list of existing investors is also extensive. It includes Amazon, Google, major venture capital firms, mutual fund managers, sovereign wealth funds and even celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher.

Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital plans $5 billion investment

One of the biggest names looking to invest in Anthropic’s IPO is Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital.

Speaking to CNBC’s Halftime Report on November 16, Gerstner said his firm was looking to invest $5 billion in the offering. He described it as five times the largest amount he had ever invested in an IPO.

Gerstner called Anthropic “a cornerstone compounder for a long time”, signalling his confidence in the company’s long-term growth.

At the proposed midpoint share price of $74, a $5 billion investment would account for around 8.2% of the total offering, according to calculations by one publication. This is an estimate and has not been disclosed by Anthropic.

Gerstner founded Altimeter in 2008. The investment firm manages around $20 billion in assets and has backed companies including Snowflake, OpenAI and Anthropic.

Altimeter is already an investor in Anthropic. Funding-round trackers list the firm among the lead investors in the company’s $65 billion Series H funding round in May 2026. Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia were also among the lead investors.

However, the exact size of Altimeter’s existing stake in Anthropic is not publicly known.

It is also important to note that placing an order does not guarantee an investor will receive the shares they have requested. Anthropic’s IPO documents clearly state that there is no guarantee that investors will be allotted all or even any of the shares they apply for.

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Gavin Baker is bullish on Anthropic, but no IPO order disclosed

Another prominent investor who has been publicly backing Anthropic is Gavin Baker of Atreides Management. However, there is no confirmed report of a specific IPO order from Baker’s investment firm.

Baker has been vocal about his expectations for Anthropic’s growth. After the company made its S-1 filing public, he said Anthropic could reach $100 billion in annualised recurring revenue by the end of the year.

He had also questioned an earlier leaked figure of $2 trillion for Anthropic’s proposed IPO valuation, arguing that it was likely too low. Baker suggested that the company’s shares could eventually trade at a valuation closer to $3 trillion.

Baker has also joined Gerstner in taking a public interest in Nvidia’s leadership. On November 13, the two investors sent a letter to Nvidia’s board, urging it to keep open the possibility of Jensen Huang returning.

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Nvidia, Google and other chipmakers to invest another $26 billion

Apart from the shares being offered to the public, seven major technology companies have agreed to buy another set of shares directly at the IPO price.

The companies will receive non-voting Class N shares through a separate placement worth a total of $26 billion. According to Anthropic’s amended S-1 filing dated November 10, the investments are divided as follows:

Nvidia and Google have each agreed to invest $10 billion. AMD will put in $2.5 billion, while Broadcom, Micron and Microsoft will invest $1 billion each. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has agreed to invest another $500 million.

The placement is subject to the IPO being completed and other conditions being met. However, the arrangement has raised questions because several of the companies investing in Anthropic are also its suppliers.

In other words, some of the companies buying into Anthropic are also the companies the AI firm depends on for chips, computing power and other infrastructure.

Including the $26 billion placement, the total amount raised through the deal could reach $90.4 billion, according to one estimate. This would put it ahead of SpaceX‘s roughly $85.7 billion offering.

The relationship between Anthropic and its suppliers is particularly important in Google’s case. Anthropic has committed to spending at least around $121.3 billion with Google through July 2033.

This has raised questions about the extent to which investments by suppliers could be linked to the business they expect to receive from Anthropic.

Amazon and Google are among Anthropic’s biggest shareholders

Amazon and Google are already two of Anthropic’s biggest investors. An amended filing shows that Amazon is expected to own 14.7% of Anthropic after the IPO and the separate private placement. Google’s stake is expected to stand at 13.7%.

Together, the two companies would own 28.4% of Anthropic, according to a news outlet’s reading of the filing. Earlier summaries of the IPO documents had left these ownership percentages blank.

Amazon also holds around $6.2 billion in convertible notes issued by Anthropic. These notes could be converted into approximately 1.84 billion non-voting shares at the IPO.

The investments show how closely the two technology giants are tied to Anthropic, both as shareholders and through their cloud computing businesses.

Anthropic founders could sell $250 million worth of shares each

Anthropic was founded by seven people: Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah.

The founders are also among the company’s largest shareholders. According to the IPO filing, Dario Amodei beneficially owns around 245.3 million Class A shares. This includes 4.6 million shares that he votes through proxy agreements with donor-advised funds.

Daniela Amodei holds around 241.4 million shares. The Wall Street Journal said each of the founders plans to sell around $250 million worth of shares through the IPO. Even after these sales, their remaining holdings could be worth around $18 billion each.

Despite the public listing, control of Anthropic will remain largely with its insiders. The seven co-founders hold 50.1% of the company’s voting power through a single Class F share. The Long-Term Benefit Trust will also have the power to elect a majority of the board.

This means that public investors may own a part of the company without having the same control over its decisions as the founders.

Spark Capital, Menlo Ventures and other investment firms have stakes

Anthropic’s IPO filing has also brought attention to the venture capital and investment firms that backed the company before its stock market debut.

Spark Capital is among the investors whose holdings are detailed in the filing. Funds linked to the firm bought around $777 million worth of preferred shares across six funding rounds between 2023 and 2026.

Other investment firms named in the filing include Menlo Ventures, Coatue and Lightspeed. Funds managed by Fidelity and Blackstone are also among the investors.

Several other firms are reported to have built up stakes worth billions of dollars in Anthropic. These include ICONIQ, Singapore’s GIC and Sequoia Capital.

Mutual fund giants Capital Group and Fidelity hold billions

Large mutual fund managers have also built significant positions in Anthropic. According to estimates by Morningstar, asset managers collectively hold around $16 billion worth of Anthropic shares.

Capital Group is estimated to be the largest mutual fund investor, with around $10 billion invested in the company. Fidelity follows with an estimated stake of roughly $5 billion.

Individual mutual funds also have considerable exposure to Anthropic.

Fidelity Select Technology and BlackRock Technology Opportunities have each invested more than 2.5% of their total assets in the AI company. (These figures are estimates by Morningstar and are not individual ownership disclosures made by Anthropic in its SEC filing.)

Sovereign wealth funds and global investors are also backing Anthropic

Anthropic’s investor list extends beyond the US, with sovereign wealth funds and international investment firms also participating in its funding rounds.

Among its backers are Temasek, Singapore’s state-owned investment company, and MGX, a UAE-backed investment firm.Other investors linked to its Series G funding round include Singapore’s GIC, Qatar Investment Authority, Baillie Gifford and General Catalyst.

GIC and Coatue led Anthropic’s $30 billion Series G funding round, which valued the company at $380 billion.The round also included investments from Founders Fund, ICONIQ, Dragoneer, Microsoft, Nvidia, JPMorgan and Sands Capital.

From Jaan Tallinn to Sam Bankman-Fried: Who backed Anthropic in its early days?

Anthropic’s investor list has expanded considerably since the company began raising money in 2021.According to one tally, its early funding rounds included a $124 million Series A in 2021, which was linked to Estonian investor Jaan Tallinn.

In 2022, Anthropic raised $580 million in its Series B round, which was linked to Sam Bankman-Fried.

The company then raised $450 million in its Series C round in 2023, with Spark Capital among the investors.

By September 2025, Anthropic had secured another major investment through its $13 billion Series F-1 round, which valued the company at $183 billion, according to Forge.

The round attracted several major investors, including BlackRock, D1 Capital Partners, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, Insight Partners, Jane Street, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, TPG and T. Rowe Price.

Forge’s list also includes Micron Ventures, Samsung Venture Investment and SK Hynix.

The Wall Street Journal, citing PitchBook, reported that Anthropic had more than 300 investors across all its funding rounds.Among the other investors are former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt and actor Ashton Kutcher.

Why are some investors’ stakes not publicly known?

Despite the long list of investors, the exact size of many holdings remains unclear.

This is because shareholders who own less than 5% of the company and are not selling shares through the IPO are not required to be individually identified in the same way as larger shareholders and selling investors.

This could explain why the exact stakes held by firms such as Altimeter and Atreides are not available in the public filing. However, the available documents do not confirm whether this is the reason in either case.

Not everyone is convinced about Anthropic’s IPO

Roger McNamee, an early investor in Google and Facebook, has warned that Anthropic’s IPO could be risky for investors.

Speaking to CNBC, McNamee called the listing a “very dangerous thing for investors”. He also said the AI industry still had a lot to prove.

Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida who is widely known as “Mr. IPO”, has also questioned the valuation. He believes that an IPO valuation of $1.33 trillion leaves investors with limited room to make money once the shares begin trading.

PitchBook analyst Harrison Rolfes has also raised concerns about the price investors may have to pay. According to his calculations, a $2 trillion valuation would have valued Anthropic at around 435 times its revenue for 2025.

Investors remain divided over Anthropic’s proposed $1.4 trillion IPO valuation. Independent research firm New Constructs has called it the “most ridiculous IPO of 2026”, questioning whether the company has a viable business amid rising losses and competition from open-source AI models. The firm has valued Anthropic at just $150 billion.

Concerns have also grown over its massive spending commitments of around $895 billion on computing and infrastructure, along with a slowdown in quarterly revenue growth from 144% in the second quarter of 2026 to around 47% in the third quarter. The recent selloff in technology stocks and the possibility of tighter scrutiny of data centre expansion have added to investor concerns.

While some analysts believe a valuation closer to $1 trillion would be more reasonable, others see the market correction as an opportunity for Anthropic to list at a time when excessive valuations have eased. Investors such as Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker remain bullish, arguing that the company’s growth prospects could justify its high valuation.

Anthropic IPO: What is the company offering?

Anthropic plans to raise funds through an IPO of 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 each, potentially valuing the company at around $1.4 trillion, up from $965 billion in May 2026. Its revenue reached $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, more than three times its full-year 2025 revenue. However, the company faces over $430 billion in cloud computing spending commitments. Investor demand appears strong, with estimates suggesting subscriptions are between seven and 20 times the shares on offer.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.