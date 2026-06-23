The passing of Alan Greenspan, aged 100, marks more than the end of an era. One of the most quoted central bankers, known for his catchphrases—much like the famous one-liners of Ronald Reagan, the US president who chose Greenspan to lead the Federal Reserve and a role that eventually defined his career. Much has been written about the 19-year expansion of the US economy that he presided over from his vantage point as the Fed chair before failing to anticipate the 2008 financial crisis. Those interested in the intricacies and deeper insights, there is the 780-page tome written a decade ago by Sebastian Mallaby, with “unlimited access to Allen Greenspan, his papers and his colleagues and friends.”

One who has read the book better than this writer is MS Sriram, professor of public policy at IIM Bangalore and a veteran on inclusive finance and urbanisation. The good professor has this to say: “It is hard to miss the longevity in policy-making that has come to represent Alan Greenspan and his long tenure but so are the reminders of the blind spots that tend to build over time.” Greenspan’s tenure, between 1987 and 2006, spanned four U.S. presidents – Ronald Reagan, George H W Bush, Bill Clinton and George W Bush – cutting across party lines.

In a world where both the nerds and the noobs are dealing with short attention spans, Greenspan’s catchphrases come in handy. V. Anantha Nageswaran, the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, referred to Allen Greenspan’s December 1996 speech and his much-celebrated catchphrase, “irrational exuberance,” in a recent article analysing the AI boom. Nageswaran should know considering that prior to his current government role, he spent 17-long years closely observing global capital markets where the Fed chair’s utterances matter most.

Veterans who have analysed the Greenspan era, speak of 1994 when he raised the interest rates from 3 to 6 per cent taking the 10-year bond to 8 per cent in the US and for managing what many arguably call the first soft-landing of the US economy after raising the interest rates by as much as 350 basis points. Some like to refer to his time in 2001, at the start of the George W Bush presidency, where he famously spoke of US government being on track to generate fiscal “surpluses as far as the eye can see” and in the process gave a carte blanche to the Bush administration to usher in an era of huge tax cuts, which some economists attribute to paving the way for deficits.

In the process, transitioning from eternal surplusses to eternal deficits. Also, there was a time when he cut down the interest rates to as low as one per cent around 2003-04. But to his credit, he encouraged the Clinton administration to increase taxes and bring the deficit under control paving the way for the fiscal surpluses towards the end of the millennium.

One celebrated economist, who does not wish to be named, feels “financialisation of the American economy has been his enduring legacy with the real economy becoming subservient, as it were, to the interests of the financial sector.” In many ways, Allen Greenspan attained the rare stature of a financial statesman – even if some saw in him both a hero and an antihero – but what matters is in the process it all helped in the making of modern finance.