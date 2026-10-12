Airtel Money has started trading on the London Stock Exchange. Conditional dealings began at 8:00 a.m. London time on 9 October 2026, under the ticker AMC; the IPO offer was heavily oversubscribed. The ⁠sale raised about $703 million for existing shareholders who sold 270 million shares at a ​fixed price of £1.96 each.

Shares opened flat before rising as much as 2% in their London debut on Friday, Reuters reported. The mood changed later in the session. After initially rising to £2.00, the stock was trading at £1.93 per share, Reuters said. That is just below the £1.96 IPO price.

The mobile money business is valued at £5.3 billion, or about $7 billion. The deal ranks as London’s largest IPO since Fermi Inc’s dual listing in September 2025, according to Dealogic data cited by Reuters.

The next big step is 14 October 2026. Formal admission to the Main Market and the start of unconditional dealings are expected at 8:00 a.m. that day.

Lock-up arrangements will limit share sales after the listing, as the company and selling shareholders face a 180-day lock-up. Directors face a 365-day lock-up.

Airtel Money has landed one of London’s biggest listings in years, backed by heavy demand. Day one was muted, with shares trading just below £1.96 after touching £2.00. All eyes now turn to 14 October, when unconditional dealings begin.

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Why did the parent company fall harder?

Shares in Airtel Africa, the parent of Airtel Money, were trading down 6% in London, Reuters reported. A broad selloff in telecom stocks was behind the fall. It followed SpaceX’s acquisition of spectrum in the US, which raised new competitive concerns.

Airtel Africa is majority owned by Indian conglomerate Bharti Enterprises, according to Reuters. It owned nearly 78% of Airtel Money before the IPO and has said it will remain a long-term shareholder.

How big was this IPO, and who was selling?

The offer price was set at £1.96 per share on 1 October. The IPO is made up of 270 million existing shares sold by minority shareholders. Mastercard Asia/Pacific is making up to a further 27 million shares available through an over-allotment option.

If that option is used in full, the offer comes to £582 million. That is about 11% of the company’s share capital at admission. Without the over-allotment, the base offer is about £529 million.

All the shares on offer are existing shares. So the IPO raises no new capital for the company itself. Once admitted, the company will have 2.7 billion shares in issue.

IFC and retail investors get a share

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has been allocated 34,285,714 shares worth £67.2 million, Africa Business Communities reported. That is its full commitment as a cornerstone investor. That is about 13% of the 270 million shares sold.

The shares were offered to qualified institutional buyers in the United States and to institutional investors in the UK and other markets. Retail investors in the UK were allocated 8 million shares through RetailBook’s network of investment platforms, brokers and wealth managers.

Retail demand was strong. Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said Airtel Money had been one of the most popular London IPOs ever among retail investors on his investment platform, Reuters reported.

Airtel Money provides transfers, bill payments and digital banking features on mobile phones. It operates in 13 countries, including Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania, Reuters reported. Its parent has done well for London investors. “Airtel Money’s majority shareholder Airtel Africa has made investors big money since its stock market debut in 2019, with a 262% gain in value to £11.2 billion,” Coatsworth said, according to Reuters.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. IPO and share prices can rise and fall. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.