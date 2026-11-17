Wall Street was trading lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of Nvidia‘s quarterly earnings report and the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic this week.

At 11:50 am ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 886.97 points, or 1.72%, to 50,721.20. S&P 500 declined 1.50% to 7,305.39 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 389.10 points, or 1.59%, to 24,120.66.

The sell-off came as investors assessed whether the massive investments in AI would continue to generate returns, while keeping an eye on developments at two major companies driving the sector.

Investors await Nvidia earnings

Nvidia remained as an important factor as investors waited for its quarterly results, scheduled to be announced after the US market closes on Tuesday.

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The chipmaker’s results are closely watched because Nvidia supplies the advanced processors used to develop and operate AI systems. Its performance is also seen as an important indicator of demand across the wider AI industry.

Nvidia shares above 2% and other technology stocks also came under pressure. Micron Technology declined, while Intel, Microsoft and several software companies traded lower.

Investors are also assessing the company’s leadership uncertainty following Jensen Huang’s sudden exit as CEO. The development has raised questions about the company’s future direction and its role in financing the AI ecosystem.

“Nvidia should report strong results and guidance, but [it] is unlikely to be able to give investors solid answers to the questions heavily weighing on the stock [regarding] leadership and investigations around export controls,” Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird told CNBC.

“Strong demand might stabilize things, but the next leg higher will need some clarification around the 2028 and beyond outlook.”

Anthropic IPO puts AI valuations under scrutiny for investors

Investors are also watching Anthropic’s proposed stock market listing, which could give another indication of how much investors are willing to pay for companies operating in the AI space.

The company maintained its proposed IPO price range of $70 to $78 per share. It is expected to set the final price on Wednesday ahead of its Nasdaq debut on November 19.

Bloomberg News reported that Anthropic could price its offering at the upper end of the proposed range or even higher.

The proposed listing comes at a time when investors are becoming more careful about the prices they are willing to pay for AI-related companies.

“The strong demand (for Anthropic IPO) suggests investors have not lost faith in the technology’s long-term potential, but the recent market correction demonstrates that they are becoming more selective about the price they are willing to pay,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com to Reuters.

ALSO READ Anthropic IPO: What investors should know before its Nasdaq listing

Concerns about AI spending hit technology stocks

The weakness in technology shares also shows growing concerns about the money being spent on AI infrastructure.

Companies operating data centres and developing AI services have attracted significant investor interest over the past few years. However, questions are emerging about whether the heavy investments will translate into profits quickly enough.

Neocloud companies, which use borrowed money to build data centres and rent computing capacity, have been particularly vulnerable to the recent market correction.

Investor Steve Eisman told CNBC that these companies could face significant pressure if Nvidia reduces its financial support for the wider AI ecosystem.

“Nvidia was essentially a ‘virtual vertical holding company and it’s unwinding,” said Eisman on CNBC. “I think neoclouds are all in big trouble though because they are part of that vertical holding company and I think they’re about to get ejected.”

Rising interest rate concerns add to market pressure

Investors are also keeping an eye on inflation and the possibility of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.Data released on Tuesday showed that US retail sales increased 0.2% last month, following a 0.8% rise in September. The figure was in line with economists’ expectations, according to Reuters.

However, stronger consumer spending could give the Federal Reserve another reason to keep interest rates higher to control inflation.

The US 10-year Treasury yield initially moved higher following the retail sales report before falling as investors moved towards assets considered safer during periods of market uncertainty.

“The retail sales data ‘adds on to the narrative that the consumer is remaining strong,’ and to the view that the Federal Reserve may need to hike more than the market had been anticipating,” said Molly Brooks, US rates strategist at TD Securities told Reuters.

The possibility of higher interest rates is important for technology companies because borrowing becomes more expensive. This could make it harder for businesses to finance large investments in data centres and other AI infrastructure.

Investors turn cautious about tech stocks

The weakness was not limited to technology stocks. Healthcare shares also weighed on market, with UnitedHealth and Humana among the notable decliners.

Investors were also reacting to wider economic and geopolitical concerns, including uncertainty surrounding the war with Iran and rising oil prices.

Brent crude prices rose 1% to $93.36 per barrel. Higher oil prices can add to inflationary pressure and make it harder for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

With Nvidia’s earnings due after the closing bell and Anthropic preparing to price its IPO, investors are looking for clearer signs of whether the AI boom can sustain its growth.

The coming developments could influence how investors value technology companies and decide how much money they are willing to put into the sector.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.





