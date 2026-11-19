Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, is making its stock market debut on Nasdaq today, November 19, in the biggest IPO in history. The listing comes at a time when investors are increasingly worried about whether the massive money flowing into artificial intelligence will eventually pay off or whether the industry is heading towards a bubble.

The company has priced its shares at $83 apiece. It also increased the number of shares on offer from 825 million to 980 million, taking the size of the IPO to around $81.3 billion before fees. This includes shares being sold by existing investors. Anthropic has also lined up a separate $26 billion private placement.

The shares will trade under the ticker symbol ANT. Based on the revised share price, Anthropic‘s market valuation is estimated to be more than $1.5 trillion, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Anthropic IPO sees massive investor demand

According to the BBC, orders for Anthropic shares were more than six times the number of shares available. Benzinga said demand had come close to seven times the available supply, with investors from New York, London and Tokyo showing interest.

The listing also gives ordinary public market investors their first opportunity to invest directly in a major AI company. Until now, much of the money flowing into the AI industry has gone to chipmakers and companies building data centres.

Market commentator Fiona Cincotta, whose views were cited in the BBC’s analysis, said Anthropic’s IPO could give investors a chance to buy into a “pure play” AI company. She also said its valuation could become a benchmark for other businesses in the sector.

Eileen Burbidge, founder of investment firm Passion Capital, told the BBC that she does not believe the AI bubble is about to burst, although the pace of growth may have slowed. She said a successful listing could send investors “off to the races again.”

AI stocks face pressure as bubble fears grow

Anthropic is entering the stock market at a difficult time for the AI industry. Several companies that benefited from the AI boom have faced heavy losses, raising questions about whether their valuations have gone too far.

ALSO READ Can Indian investors buy Anthropic shares on listing day today?

On November 12, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had resigned as the company’s president, CEO and board member with immediate effect, according to Mixed News. The announcement came after reports about two extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman accused of spying for China, as reported by Prothom Alo.

Nvidia had already lost around $600 billion in market value since its board announced an investigation. The BBC also reported that the company’s shares were down around 30% from their peak. AI infrastructure companies CoreWeave and Nebius had also lost roughly half their market value.

Nvidia is also directly involved in Anthropic’s IPO plans. The chipmaker has agreed to purchase around $10 billion worth of Anthropic’s Class N shares through a private placement, according to AI Business.

Google, Microsoft and several other companies are also part of the placement. Interestingly, these companies are not just investors in Anthropic but also its suppliers and customers. This has raised questions about how much of the AI industry’s growth depends on money moving between a relatively small group of companies.

Why some investors believe the AI boom could be a bubble

Not everyone is convinced that the AI industry’s rapid growth can continue. Some investors and experts believe the money being spent on developing AI models and building the infrastructure needed to run them is becoming difficult to justify.

Gary Marcus, professor emeritus at New York University, told the BBC that the economics of the AI industry “don’t add up”. He argued that as more companies develop AI models, the technology could become increasingly similar across businesses. This would make it harder for companies to charge high prices and could eventually push revenues down.

Investor Michael Burry, who became famous for betting against the US housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, has also raised concerns.

In a post discussing Anthropic’s filing, Burry described the AI industry as “catastrophically vulnerable”. He pointed to the company’s computing commitments of around $537 billion, slowing revenue growth and its financial links with major cloud companies, according to Business Insider via Let’s Data Science.

Anthropic’s revenue has certainly grown quickly. According to trade publication IFR, the company reported revenue of $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, a sharp increase from the same period last year. However, there are signs that its growth has slowed considerably in recent months.

The BBC also pointed out that around a quarter of Anthropic’s revenue comes from a small group of companies, including Google and Amazon. The US market accounts for around two-thirds of its revenue.

Valuation is another concern. A market strategist quoted by 24/7 Wall St warned that Anthropic’s valuation could become “dangerous” if it is based on 40-50 times its projected revenue for 2028. The revenue projections were reported by Reuters.

Can Anthropic’s IPO prove the AI industry’s critics wrong?

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has previously spoken about the importance of keeping the company’s valuation realistic.

During a conversation with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon last week, Amodei said he never wanted Anthropic to be worth “a single dollar more than it’s worth”, according to the BBC.

Now, investors will get an opportunity to decide how much the company is actually worth. Its performance on the first day of trading could offer an early indication of how much confidence the market has in the AI business.

However, a strong debut does not necessarily mean that investors will make money in the long run. The BBC pointed to SpaceX as an example. The company’s shares jumped almost 70% above their IPO price on the first day of trading but have since fallen back to $145.

There is also growing public concern about the impact of AI on jobs, electricity consumption and water use. According to the BBC, these concerns were among the issues discussed during the recent US midterm elections.

Anthropic’s listing could give fresh momentum to AI stocks and encourage investors to put more money into the sector. But a successful IPO alone cannot answer the bigger question facing the industry: whether the enormous sums being spent on AI can eventually generate enough money to justify the valuations.

For now, Anthropic’s market debut may be a major win for the company and its early investors. Whether it marks the beginning of another AI rally or comes just before a bigger correction remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Views expressed are those of individual experts and do not reflect the editorial position of Financial Express. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.