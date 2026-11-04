Unauthorised trades in customer accounts on Stockal, now called Borderless, its US equities trading platform, have drawn attention in recent reports. The company has now stated to clarify the facts and explain how it is supporting affected customers.

What set off the alarm?

On October 16 (India time), which was October 15 during US market hours, Stockal’s US brokerage and custody partner, DriveWealth, notified the company of unauthorised trading activity in 13 customer accounts. Access to these accounts was restricted shortly thereafter to prevent further activity, the company said.

Who is behind the platform?

Borderless Investing Inc. owns the Borderless digital platform. The Borderless platform was earlier known as Stockal.

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Borderless Investing is not a broker-dealer or an investment advisor. It works through its subsidiary stockbroker, Stockal Securities. This subsidiary acts as the introducing entity. It has entered into a clearing agreement with DriveWealth LLC. The agreement lets Borderless offer U.S. equities on its platform.

How did the trades unfold?

An unauthorised third party appears to have accessed 26 customer accounts using valid login credentials, the company said. In 13 of those accounts, existing large-cap US equity holdings were sold. The proceeds were then used to buy thinly traded microcap securities.

Were any funds taken out? Based on its investigation to date, the company says no funds were withdrawn.

Does the company see a platform breach?

No, according to the company. Its investigation has found no evidence of a breach or compromise of the Borderless platform, interface, infrastructure or internal systems. It has also engaged independent cybersecurity specialists to examine its systems.

The company believes the affected account holders may have been victims of a social engineering attack. It says this would involve information exposed in another company’s data breach several weeks earlier. That link remains unconfirmed and is under active investigation, it added.

What is being done for affected customers?

Supporting them is the immediate priority, the company said. Its teams have been in direct contact with customers since shortly after the incident. They are working closely with DriveWealth to establish the facts, review transactions and explore appropriate avenues for a fair resolution.

Company stops short of admitting blame

The company has drawn a clear line here. Its assistance is provided in good faith and does not constitute an admission of liability, wrongdoing, negligence or responsibility for the unauthorised activity. It says it remains committed to supporting customers while the facts and respective responsibilities are established.

Are other customers at risk?

As a precaution, the company has introduced additional authentication and account-protection measures. Based on information reviewed to date, it says the identified unauthorised trading was confined to the 13 accounts. It has found no evidence of threats to the wider Borderless platform, other products or other customer accounts. It continues to monitor its systems as the investigation progresses.

What if the Custodian itself fails?

DriveWealth is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) and serves as the custodian for the securities account. In the event that DriveWealth LLC fails and is placed in liquidation under the Securities Investor Protection Act, securities in the brokerage account are protected by the US SIPC, subject to applicable SIPC limits. DriveWealth also maintains excess SIPC coverage of up to USD 50 million.

Checks to run before investing abroad

Investing in markets outside India comes with several kinds of risk. These range from currency swings and regulatory hurdles to risks tied to the platforms themselves. On top of this, there are tax reporting rules to follow and additional costs to bear.

As an Indian investor, you need to go through an international brokerage platform while complying with the RBI’s LRS rules to invest abroad. Before you do, check who is behind the platform. Is the entity regulated, and is it registered abroad? Also find out what protection applies if the platform fails.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s statement and the details provided. The investigation is ongoing, and the facts and findings may change. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.