What are Wall Street’s super investors buying right now? And are they piling only into big tech, or do lesser-known names make the cut too?

The top 10 US stocks bought by super investors in the first half of 2026 features familiar heavyweights like Microsoft and Meta, names that dominate most institutional portfolios already. But tucked into the list is a name far fewer retail investors would recognise: Sunbelt Rentals Holdings.

This data comes from Dataroma, which reveals the top 10 US stocks bought by super investors in the first half of 2026, based on portfolio holdings as of June 30, the date used in Form 13F filings. An institutional investment manager overseeing more than $100 million must file Form 13F with the US SEC. This filing requirement is what makes tracking these moves possible in the first place.

Here is a stock-by-stock breakdown, as reported by Dataroma. For Walt Disney and Berkshire Hathaway, data is sourced from Valuesider.

1. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the most widely held stock Dataroma tracks, ranking first in ownership across 37 super investor portfolios. It accounts for 1.779% of total portfolio weight, with a hold price of $373.02. A hold price is the last known price at which an investor still held a security. It is the closing price of the security as of the portfolio date (quarter end).

AltaRock Partners leads the pack with 20.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft, having added another 25% to that position. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management follows at 11.89%, up 9.77%. Triple Frond Partners holds 11.74%, while Vulcan Value Partners, at 11.21%, went the other way, reducing by 11.01%.

Further down the list, Terry Smith of Fundsmith holds a 4.36% position and trimmed it by 23.22% over H1 2026. Three funds with large, high-conviction stakes kept buying more, while two others trimmed theirs. This shows that even the most widely owned stock in the value-investing world does not get unanimous agreement.

2. Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta ranks 5th on Dataroma’s ownership table, held across 31 super investor portfolios at 2.016% of total portfolio weight, with a hold price of $372.52. Daniel Loeb’s Third Point was the standout buyer, raising its stake by 5.45%, with Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine (up 3.40%), Thomas Gayner of Markel (up 2.24%) and Francois Rochon of Giverny Capital (up 1.94%) also adding. On the other side, several well-known names were selling: Robert Vinall, Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global, Pat Dorsey and David Tepper’s Appaloosa were all sellers.

3. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon shows 24 super investor holders on Dataroma, 1.901% of total portfolio weight, hold price $155.85. Josh Tarasoff of Greenlea Lane Capital is the largest holder by weight at 22.84%, trimming 11.45%, while David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management added 5.33% to reach a 10.61% weighting.

John Armitage’s Egerton Capital was among the more notable buyers, growing its Amazon stake by 51.2%. Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management also started a fresh position, and even Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway carries a small, largely untouched 0.44% position.

Top 10 US stock picks in H1 2026

Stock Ticker Super Investor Holders Total Portfolio Weight Super Investors 1 Microsoft MSFT 37 1.78% AltaRock Partners; Pershing Square; Triple Frond Partners; Vulcan Value Partners; Fundsmith 2 Meta Platforms META 31 2.02% Third Point; Lone Pine; Markel; Giverny Capital; Robert Vinall; Tiger Global; Pat Dorsey; Appaloosa 3 Amazon AMZN 24 1.90% Greenlea Lane Capital; Appaloosa; Egerton Capital; Scion Asset Management; Berkshire Hathaway 4 Visa V 25 1.40% Triple Frond Partners; TCI Fund Management; Akre Capital Management; Giverny Capital; Cantillon Capital Management; Berkshire Hathaway 5 Walt Disney DIS 15 — Lindsell Train; Kahn Brothers Group; Sound Shore Management; Hillman Value Fund; Viking Global; Sanders Capital; H&H International Investment; Yacktman; Pzena 6 Berkshire Hathaway Class B BRK.B 19 — Aquamarine Capital; H&H International Investment; Gates Foundation Trust; Lountzis Asset Management; Semper Augustus; Yacktman; Himalaya Capital; Olstein Capital 7 UnitedHealth Group UNH 17 0.41% Mairs & Power Growth Fund; Viking Global; Giverny Capital; Tiger Global; First Eagle Investment Management 8 Alphabet Class C GOOG 26 1.92% Himalaya Capital; Dorsey Asset Management; Pershing Square; Baupost Group; First Eagle Investment Management 9 Comcast CMCSA 14 0.21% First Pacific Advisors; Dodge & Cox Funds; Matrix Asset Advisors 10 Sunbelt Rentals SUNB 10 0.38% Dorsey Asset Management; Ruane Cunniff; Gardner Russo & Quinn; AKO Capital; Dodge & Cox Funds; Oakmark Funds; Giverny Capital; Markel Group; Brave Warrior Advisors; First Eagle Investment Management

Source: Dataroma and Valuesider

4. Visa Inc. (V)

Visa is held by 25 super investors per Dataroma, 1.402% of total portfolio weight, hold price $319.04. Triple Frond Partners leads at 14.66%, trimming 11.06%. Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management (12.52%) and Chuck Akre’s Akre Capital Management (8.94%) round out the top three, and both are holding steady rather than trading.

Francois Rochon of Giverny Capital and William Von Mueffling of Cantillon Capital Management were among the few adding, up 1.01% and 0.53% respectively. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holds a modest 0.98% position, unchanged on the quarter.

5. Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

According to Valuesider, fifteen super investors currently hold Disney, at an average reported price of $96.25. The largest holders by portfolio weight are Lindsell Train (9.55%), Kahn Brothers Group (5.46%), Harry Burn’s Sound Shore Management (2.87%), Mark Hillman’s Hillman Value Fund (2.63%) and Ole Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors (1.96%).

On the buying side in Q2 2026, Lewis Sanders’ Sanders Capital opened a brand-new position, Duan Yongping’s H&H International Investment added 12.89%, Donald Yacktman’s Yacktman Asset Management added 2.11%, and Richard Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management grew its stake by a striking 879.28%, though this is off a small base, taking it to just 0.25% of that fund’s portfolio.

6. Berkshire Hathaway CL B (BRK.B)

Data from Valuesider shows nineteen super investors currently holding BRK.B, at an average reported price of $500.39. Not surprisingly, the largest holders here are Buffett followers rather than casual owners: Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital (33.89% of portfolio), Duan Yongping’s H&H International Investment (24.18%), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (21.35%), Paul Lountzis’ Lountzis Asset Management (20.99%) and Christopher Bloomstran’s Semper Augustus Investments Group (15.45%).

The standout mover is Donald Yacktman’s Yacktman Asset Management, which grew its position by 268.76% to reach 7.19% of its portfolio, while Li Lu’s Himalaya Capital Management added 23.46%. On the other side, the Gates Foundation Trust trimmed 13.83% and Robert Olstein’s Olstein Capital Management exited the position entirely.

7. United Health Group Inc. (UNH)

UnitedHealth is held by 17 super investors, ranking 8th on Dataroma’s table at 0.407% of total portfolio weight, hold price $511.19. Mairs & Power Growth Fund is the top holder at 5.93%, adding 6.45%.

Viking Global Investors started a fresh position worth over $960 million, and Francois Rochon of Giverny Capital also opened a new position.

On the other side, Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global slashed its stake by 81.45% and First Eagle Investment Management cut 90.29%. This is a sharp divergence, with some super investors treating the stock’s troubles as a value opportunity while others head for the exit.

8. Alphabet Inc. CL C (GOOG)

Alphabet’s Class C shares are held by 26 super investors, ranking 3rd on Dataroma at 1.922% of total portfolio weight, with a hold price of $142.38. Li Lu’s Himalaya Capital Management is the largest holder at 20.83% of the portfolio, followed by Pat Dorsey’s Dorsey Asset Management (15.54%, trimmed 5.50%) and Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square (12.71%).

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group cut its position by 23.02%, while First Eagle Investment Management was one of the few adding, up 0.36%.

9. Comcast Corp. (CMCSA)

Comcast is held by 14 super investors, ranking 20th on Dataroma at 0.21% of total portfolio weight, with a hold price of $28.71, a sharply lower figure than in past periods, reflecting the stock’s decline alongside sector pressure on legacy media and cable names.

First Pacific Advisors leads at 3.52%, adding 2.29%. Dodge & Cox Funds, the largest position by dollar value at roughly $3.2 billion, added a small 0.12%. David Katz of Matrix Asset Advisors made one of the more aggressive moves on the list, growing his stake by over 50%.

10. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. (SUNB)

This is the most interesting name on this list by far. Sunbelt Rentals, the equipment-rental giant that completed its move from Ashtead Group’s UK listing to a primary NYSE listing in March 2026, is held by 10 super investors on Dataroma, ranking 38th overall at 0.382% of total portfolio weight, hold price $65.09.

What stands out is that every single holder is currently buying. Pat Dorsey of Dorsey Asset Management leads at 11.43% of portfolio, followed by Ruane Cunniff LP (5.93%), Thomas Russo of Gardner Russo & Quinn (4.65%), AKO Capital (4.06%) and Dodge & Cox Funds, whose roughly $3.5 billion position is the largest by dollar value on the entire list.

Bill Nygren’s Oakmark Funds, Francois Rochon’s Giverny Capital, Thomas Gayner’s Markel Group, Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors and First Eagle Investment Management round out the group.

For a stock that’s only carried a separate US listing for a few months, that’s an unusually fast and unusually unanimous show of conviction. Sunbelt Rentals is a $28 billion market cap company with the stock down 15% in the last 3 months since its debut in March.

Where the giants disagree, and where they don’t

Taken together, the list tells two stories at once. On one end sit the mega-caps, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Visa, Alphabet, where “top buy” status often hides a split book: some of the world’s most respected managers adding aggressively to giant positions while others quietly trim the same names.

On the other end sits Sunbelt Rentals, a single new listing where ten separate value shops arrived at the same buy decision within months of each other, with no dissent at all.

Should you copy these bets?

For an ordinary investor watching from outside, the lesson isn’t to copy either pattern blindly. 13F filings are already up to 45 days stale by the time they’re public, and they say nothing about price paid intra-quarter or a manager’s current thinking.

Replicating a super investor’s portfolio outright may not be the smartest strategy, since their risk appetite, time horizon and capital base rarely match a retail investor’s own. Still, tracking their moves remains a useful starting point for stock ideas, offering a filtered list of names that have already passed through some of the sharpest due diligence on the Street.

But as a starting point for research, this list is exactly that: a set of ideas that some of the market’s most rigorous, long-term-oriented capital allocators have already done real diligence on, worth a closer look on your own terms.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. The historical performance of US stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and gains should not be viewed as an offer or solicitation to buy. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.