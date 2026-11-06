Wall Street suffered one of its biggest losses in more than a year on Thursday as fears over slowing artificial intelligence (AI) spending sent technology stocks crashing. Some of the biggest names in the market took a heavy hit, dragging down the broader US stock market.

The seven biggest technology companies, known as the ‘Magnificent Seven’, lost more than $1 trillion in combined market value in a single day, according to CNBC. Nvidia alone accounted for more than $440 billion of the losses.

The sell-off came just a day after US stocks had rallied following the midterm elections. However, Thursday’s losses wiped out those gains and brought fresh concerns about the money being poured into AI infrastructure.

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Key figures at a glance:

Metric Figure Magnificent 7 market value lost More than $1 trillion Nvidia market value lost More than $440 billion Nasdaq Composite -5.5% (correction) S&P 500 About -4.4% Dow Jones About -1,833 points (-3.4%) Nvidia share price -9.3% Micron and AMD share prices About -17% each NYSE decliners vs. advancers 2,344 to 416 S&P 500 stocks 10%+ below 52-week high 310 (61.6%) South Korea Kospi -5.3%

Nasdaq suffers worst fall since April 2025

The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.5% on Thursday, putting it more than 10% below its record high of October 6. This pushed the index into correction territory and marked its worst trading day since April 2025, when President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on goods from across the world.

The S&P 500 also fell around 4.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,833 points, or 3.4%. Both indexes recorded their biggest single-day falls since April 2025, CNN reported.

The losses were not limited to a few big technology companies. Selling spread across the market, with 2,344 stocks falling on the New York Stock Exchange, compared with just 416 that ended higher. This means declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones by nearly six to one.

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The pressure on companies was also visible in the S&P 500. According to CNBC’s analysis, 310 companies, or 61.6% of the index, are now trading at least 10% below their highest levels in the past 52 weeks.

Nvidia loses more than $440 billion in market value

Chipmakers and companies linked to AI data centres were among the biggest losers on Thursday.

Nvidia shares fell 9.3%, wiping out the gains the company had made since the beginning of the year. The fall also reduced its market value by more than $440 billion, according to CNBC.

Qualcomm shares dropped more than 9% after the company gave a disappointing forecast for its future earnings. AMD, Micron and Applied Materials also suffered double-digit losses.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major chip companies, fell around 12%, according to Tide Research.

Thursday’s fall also wiped out the gains made during Wednesday’s rally. The Dow had jumped 1,569 points, while the Nasdaq had gained 1.44% after the midterm election results. The Associated Press reported that Thursday’s losses were bigger than the previous day’s gains, which had been the market’s strongest performance in three months.

How each of the seven fared

Tesla fell the most in percentage terms, while Nvidia lost the most in dollars.

Company Share price move, Nov 5 Tesla -10.8% Nvidia -9% or more (lost more than $440 billion) Meta Platforms -3.9% Microsoft -3.6% Alphabet -2.2% Amazon -2.2% Apple -1.5%

Why are investors worried about AI spending?

The sharp fall in technology stocks came as investors weighed the possibility of tighter rules for the AI industry and rising costs of building the infrastructure needed to run the technology.

Reuters reported that chip stocks came under pressure after Democrats won the midterm elections, including victories in states that are important for data centre development.

Investors fear that some newly elected Democratic officials could push for stricter rules on AI companies and slow down the construction of data centres.

The concern is that many of the companies involved in the AI boom have spent billions of dollars on data centres, chips and other infrastructure. If that expansion slows, investors may start questioning whether these companies will be able to earn enough money to justify the huge amounts they are spending.

Rising borrowing costs are adding to these worries. Building large data centres requires enormous amounts of money, and higher interest rates make it more expensive for companies to borrow and finance these projects.

The Associated Press also noted that AI stocks have been facing repeated swings for months as investors worry that the expansion of data centres could slow because of expensive borrowing.

South Korea’s Kospi also takes a hit

The sell-off was not limited to the US. Asian markets also came under pressure as investors sold shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 5.3% as losses in AI-related stocks spread across global markets, according to the Associated Press.

The fall showed how closely markets around the world have become linked to the AI investment boom. Chipmakers and other technology companies in several countries have benefited from the huge spending on AI infrastructure. Any sign that this spending could slow has the potential to affect markets far beyond the US.

Is this the start of a bigger market correction?

The Nasdaq has seen several sharp ups and downs this year. It last closed in correction territory in March before recovering and reaching record highs in early June.

The index came close to another correction in late July but went on to set fresh records in September and October. Thursday’s fall has once again raised questions about whether technology stocks can maintain their recent gains, CNN reported.

Investors will now be watching whether concerns over AI spending turn into actual delays or cuts in data centre projects. They will also be looking for signs that AI companies are earning enough revenue to support the billions of dollars they are investing in the technology.

For now, the biggest concern is whether the AI boom can continue at the pace investors have been expecting. If companies cannot show that their heavy spending is translating into enough business and revenue, the pressure on technology stocks could continue.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.