The 10-year US treasury yield, a key benchmark for consumer loan rates including mortgages, climbed to 5.13% — its highest level since 2007. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 7.26% on Wednesday, per Mortgage News Daily, marking the highest reading since January 13, 2025, and the peak so far under US President Donald Trump’s second term.

This one-day surge in the 10-year yield was the largest since April 9, 2025, which is a week after Trump’s tariffs began disrupting global markets, as per the Dow Jones data.

Yields on the five-year and 30-year treasury bonds also reached levels last seen before the 2008 global financial crisis.

US Stocks tumble

The bond market pressure on Wall Street intensified on Wednesday after an unexpectedly robust economic report sparked fresh inflation concerns, even as oil prices stopped declining.

The resulting strain pushed US stocks lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.8%, after closing the previous session just 0.4% short of its record high set last month, reported AP. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 352 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1% from its own all-time peak.

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Stocks most vulnerable to inflation, including travel firms and major technology companies, took the steepest losses amid Wednesday’s market turnaround.

According to NBC News, utilities posted the largest decline among S&P sectors; the group encompasses many of the firms driving the AI data-center expansion. Elevated interest rates threaten to raise the expense of constructing that AI infrastructure by billions of dollars.

Consumer discretionary and real-estate stocks also registered significant drops.

What led to the rise in bond yields?

US Economic Data

The main reason bond yields climbed on Wednesday was the release of fresh economic numbers showing that inflation is picking up again.

Bond yields jump when investors sell off Treasury bonds. According to S&P Global’s latest purchasing managers’ index, US business activity grew faster for the fourth month in a row in September and hit its strongest pace in more than five years.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that companies’ costs for materials and other inputs rose at the fastest rate in four years, reported NBC News. Higher oil prices pushed up fuel and transportation expenses, which will put more upward pressure on the prices companies charge and on overall inflation in the months ahead.

The report further added that the investors took the economic data as a sign that the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise interest rates several times this year and next. By late Wednesday afternoon, the market put the chance of a rate hike in October at more than 70 per cent.

One Fed official indicated he would probably support another increase at the central bank’s October 27-28 meeting. Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr told a housing conference in Chicago that the risks of missing the inflation goal have grown while risks to the job market have eased, the NBC report added. He said that, in his view, more rate changes will likely be needed so inflation can return to the target on schedule.

Rise in oil prices

Oil prices had actually dropped sharply on Tuesday after Trump announced that US officials were holding discussions with Iranian representatives during the UN General Assembly. Those hopes for progress faded the next day when it was reported that a cargo ship had been hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait sits just off Iran’s southwestern coast and serves as a vital bottleneck for the world’s energy shipments. It has been under a military blockade for the past seven months.

Trump also unsettled energy markets on Tuesday by expressing support for a ban on US diesel exports. Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, he said the country should stop shipping diesel abroad and that he had already instructed his team to pursue the idea. The comments pushed European benchmark diesel futures up by as much as 7 per cent early Wednesday.

Industry experts and energy groups cautioned that such a ban would likely drive gasoline prices higher for American consumers. The American Petroleum Institute warned that taking US diesel off the global market could force refineries to cut production, harm the world economy, and ultimately raise prices at home.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright agreed that an outright ban would not lower prices, according to the NBC News. Speaking at a New York event on Wednesday, he called it a crude approach that simply does not work. Later the same day, at a gathering hosted by The New York Times, he added that no one is seeking a complete halt to diesel exports and that a total ban is not under discussion.