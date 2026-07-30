The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%, extending its pause for a fifth consecutive meeting as policymakers continued to weigh persistent inflation against an economy that remains resilient.

The decision was approved by a 9-3 vote, with Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari and Lorie Logan dissenting in favour of a 25-basis-point rate hike. In its policy statement, the Fed said the US economy continues to expand at a solid pace despite uncertainty stemming partly from the conflict in the Middle East. It also showed strong productivity growth, robust capital investment and a resilient labour market, with job gains keeping pace with workforce growth and unemployment remaining stable.

The central bank acknowledged that inflation remains above its 2% target, largely because of supply shocks that have lifted prices, particularly in energy. Reaffirming its commitment to restoring price stability, the Fed repeated that, “The Committee will deliver price stability.”

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During his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh outlined a different approach to policymaking, stressing facts over forecasts, encouraging debate within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), and making clear that the fight against inflation remains far from over.

1. No more forward guidance



Warsh opened the press conference by defending his decision to eliminate forward guidance from the Fed’s policy statements. “The policy statement conveys just the facts. It’s steering clear of forecasting, a choice we consider especially prudent at these uncertain times.” He said uncertainty should not be confused with indecision. “Uncertainty, however, does not mean a lack of clarity.”

2. The Fed remains firmly committed to its 2% inflation target



Warsh repeatedly emphasised that the Fed is not relaxing its inflation objective. “Let me reiterate there is no soft inflation target. There is no soft implicit target. There’s only a target and it’s 2%.” “We have begun a new chapter… This Fed will not waver.” He acknowledged that inflation has remained above target for more than five years but said restoring price stability will take time and persistence.

3. Policymakers debated four major economic questions



Warsh revealed that much of the two-day meeting focused on broader policy issues rather than simply deciding where interest rates should go next. “First, we talked a lot about the implications of the past five years of high inflation… Has the past really passed?”

Officials also discussed supply chain disruptions, military conflicts, energy shocks, tariffs, AI-driven investment, inflation stemming from those shocks, and whether the Fed’s existing policy tools remain appropriate.

4. The US economy continues to show resilience



Despite elevated inflation, Warsh struck a relatively optimistic tone about the economy. “You’ve heard this before, but we will deliver price stability.” He described the US economy as showing “impressive resilience,” similar to the Fed’s assessment that growth, investment and employment remain solid.

5. Holding rates steady was not a ‘pause’



Warsh rejected suggestions that leaving rates unchanged showed a pause in the tightening cycle. “I wouldn’t characterise what we did as anything like a pause. I would characterise what we did as a rigorous review of the economic situation.”

I would characterise what we did as a review of the big hard questions.”He added that the latest decision was “the beginning of a story, not the end.

6. The Fed stands ready to act



Although policymakers held rates steady, Warsh made clear the central bank remains prepared to tighten policy if inflation proves more persistent. “I understand the desire for rolling forecasts and commentary from this committee, but for our part, we need to observe market reaction to developments direct and unfiltered.” He added, “I want to stress… where necessary and appropriate, we will not hesitate to act.”

7. Warsh wants markets, not the Fed, to shape expectations



Warsh said eliminating forward guidance allows financial markets to respond naturally to incoming economic data. “What I’ve really been trying to do … is getting an unfiltered message from markets.” He added, “We’re trying not to interfere with that market signal. So they’re reacting to events… much more directly… This is a good thing.” He acknowledged that reading market signals remains “an imperfect business.”

8. A ‘family fight’ makes for better policymaking



One of the defining moments of the press conference came when Warsh welcomed the three dissenting votes instead of downplaying them.

Asked about the split decision, he said he got exactly the kind of debate he had hoped for.

“That’s the purpose.”

“It was a real family fight.”

“It was an active, robust discussion about what’s in the full range of what we can do and might want to do in the period ahead.”

Warsh said he has long believed that “messier” meetings, where policymakers openly challenge one another’s views, ultimately produce stronger monetary policy decisions.

9. Inflation shocks remain the Fed’s biggest challenge



Warsh said policymakers are closely studying how supply shocks ripple through the broader economy.

“We take these shocks seriously.”

“We’re trying to understand… to what extent are these shocks broadening in their effects.”

He added that repeated shocks “make this job and this policy conjuncture a little tougher.”

10. Task forces could shape the Fed’s future strategy



Warsh said he will soon review progress made by the five task forces he announced last month before attending the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference.

“In the next couple of weeks, I’m going to be doing a check back in.”

“…that may or may not inform anything I have to say in Jackson (Hole).”

The task forces, led by figures including Harvard economist Raj Chetty, investor Marc Andreessen, and former central bank governors from Brazil, England and India, are reviewing the Fed’s approach to inflation, communications, economic data, productivity, the labour market and its balance sheet. Warsh said he expects recommendations from the groups by the end of the year.