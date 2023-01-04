Global Market: Stocks, bonds extend precarious rally on hopes rate hikes ease

Shares rose and bonds rallied worldwide on Wednesday as investors tiptoed into the new year with tentative optimism after a brutal 2022, looking to encouraging inflation data for hope that rate hikes might be less aggressive than feared.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.15% by 1130 GMT as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, building on positive data from Germany earlier in the week.

Euro zone government bonds likewise extended their rally from the first two trading days of 2023, with the benchmark German 10 year yield sliding 10 basis points on signs central banks are making progress against inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell to 3.6809%, and 2-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, slipped 6 basis points to 4.3409%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.69% higher and set for a third straight day of gains for the year, having fallen 20% in 2022, its worst performance since 2008.

The modest recovery in stocks and bonds showed optimism about two of the factors that made 2022 such a hellish year for investors, namely the constant drumbeat of rate hikes to fight inflation and China’s economy-throttling anti-COVID measures.

But jitters in other assets showed the path ahead will be far from smooth, as policymakers try to balance encouraging economic growth with keeping a lid on inflation.

Oil prices fell sharply, as concerns about global demand persisted amid signs of weakening activity in the main engines of growth such as the U.S., Europe and China.

“Fresh warnings about the effect of aggressive rate hikes on the U.S. economy are rattling traders again, with the oil price continuing its march downwards,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

U.S. crude fell 2.5% to $75.03 per barrel, while Brent was at $80.09, down 2.42% on the day.

The positive market momentum in stocks on Wednesday was a prelude to a key data release that could shift momentum back the other way.

FED UP

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December meeting, when it cautioned rates may need to stay higher for longer, are due to be released at 1900 GMT. Investors will parse the minutes to figure out whether more policy tightening is likely, as well as scanning U.S. job openings data at 1500 GMT.

“The market has made a pretty tentative start to the year … (and) is still grappling with the notion of what we are going to see from the Fed this year,” said Rob Carnell, head of ING’s Asia-Pacific research.

“There are two camps out there and they are wrestling for dominance in terms of the view. Some days higher-for-longer wins, some days (the) higher-then-lower camp wins,” Carnell said.

U.S. shares, which have started the year more tentatively amid big falls in key stocks such as Tesla, looked set to open with modest gains. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.44%.

The U.S. central bank said last month when it raised interest rates by 50 basis points that the terminal

rates may need to remain higher for longer to fight inflation.

Markets however are pricing in rate cuts for late 2023, with fed fund futures implying a range of 4.25% to 4.5% by December.

Hopes for less aggressive rate hikes boosted non-yielding gold, with spot prices for the precious metal hitting $1,858 per ounce by 1148 GMT, their highest since mid-June.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, meanwhile fell 0.6% as commodities currencies like the Australian dollar gained and the euro rose on the positive French and German inflation data.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2055, up 0.74%, while the euro rose 0.6% to $1.0610, coming off a three-week low of $1.0519 touched overnight.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.12% versus the greenback to 130.85 per dollar.