It has been a tough year for gold investors. Gold prices peaked above $5,300/oz early this year. As of now, prices are holding above $4,100/oz, a more than 20% decline. We normally associate conflict and uncertainty with higher demand for gold. But this year, we have witnessed the opposite reaction. The West Asia conflict led to lower gold demand and falling prices.

Why did this occur? In large part because of the shortage of essential commodities like crude oil and natural gas. For countries like India, energy imports are essential, but gold imports are a luxury. Thus, when energy prices go up, gold demand falls.

Now that gold prices are down, what does this mean? Do current prices indicate a buying opportunity? At least one important group believes so.

A few days ago, the World Gold Council released its summary of gold demand trends for the third quarter of this year. Compared to the previous year, there is little change in overall gold demand this year. But there’s a big change in who’s buying gold.

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Who is buying gold now?

Central banks increased gold purchases substantially in the third quarter of this year. The two countries primarily responsible for the increase are China and Poland. In addition to central banks, investors in gold ETFs increased purchases. Where did demand fall? The fall was concentrated in demand for gold bars and coins. Demand for jewellery remains well below last year’s levels.

Who’s driving the lower gold demand? Much of that is due to lower demand Indian demand. India is the largest market in the world for jewellery. Higher prices and import duties have deterred buyers. Interestingly, Indian jewellery buyers have not reduced overall spending on gold. But because prices of jewellery have increased, the quantity demanded has dropped.

And while central banks globally have increased gold purchases, this is not the case for the RBI. The RBI did not materially add to gold reserves this year. With a rising oil import bill and a weaker rupee, there is little incentive to spend precious foreign exchange reserves on gold.

Globally, the overall picture suggests that gold demand is stable overall. But there is a shift from retail to institutional demand. That central banks are increasing gold purchases is an important signal. Their actions suggest that they expect gold prices are unlikely to fall much further. And they are taking advantage of lower prices due to a drop in jewellery demand.

Retail vs Institutional Investors

There is a large body of research comparing retail and institutional investors. The overall finding is this: institutional investors tend to perform better than retail investors. On average, institutional investors have higher returns. They are less prone to making mistakes. Retail investors are more likely to lose money. When a large amount of retail money goes into an asset, the price of that asset often falls afterwards. In fact, some people use retail demand as a signal to get out of the market.

For now, I am lumping ETF investors into institutional demand. Strictly speaking, ETF investors consist of both groups. The shares of each change over time. We don’t always know what the split is. But institutional investors certainly form a large share. In contrast, jewellery demand is exclusively retail. And jewellery demand is usually not driven by considerations of fundamental value.

During the first quarter of this year, central banks bought very little gold. ETF investors also bought less gold in the first quarter. Let’s look at the total first quarter demand flows. Just 12% of demand came from central banks and ETF investors together. The remaining demand consists of jewellery, bars and coins, and industrial demand. Gold prices dropped substantially after the first quarter of this year. The institutional investors’ drop in demand predicted a drop in prices.

During the second quarter, the demand share of central banks and ETF investors together was 27%. Institutional investors started to buy more. Now, the third quarter share of their demand rose to 43%. This is a high level and indicates that these investors are confident about the long-term outlook for gold.

The rising share of institutional demand for gold is a bullish signal. The usual caveats apply here. Institutional investors tend to do better than retail on average. But that doesn’t mean they always make money. Gold prices could easily fall further if the West Asia conflict reignites. And if crude oil goes back up.

Gold prices will go back up when retail demand recovers. The central banks and ETF investors are predicting that this will happen sooner rather than later.

Disclaimer:

Note: The purpose of this article is to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly encouraged to consult your advisor. This article is for strictly educative purposes only.

Asad Dossani is an assistant professor of finance at Colorado State University. His research covers derivatives, forecasting, monetary policy, currencies, and commodities. He has a PhD in Economics. He has previously worked as a research analyst at Equitymaster, and as a financial analyst at Deutsche Bank.