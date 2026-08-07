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Global Longlife Hospital and Research Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL LONGLIFE HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Global Longlife Hospital and Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.79 Closed
3.84₹ 0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Global Longlife Hospital and Research Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.63₹13.87
₹13.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹26.73
₹13.79
Open Price
₹13.77
Prev. Close
₹13.28
Volume
6,57,000

Source: Dion Global

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Longlife Hospital and Research		17.8632.342.912.00-36.89-29.88-36.67
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Global Longlife Hospital and Research has declined 36.89% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Longlife Hospital and Research has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1912.56
1012.2712.32
2011.4711.98
5011.4912.02
10013.0113.3
20016.8316.59

Source: Dion Global

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Longlife Hospital and Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Global Longlife Hospital and Research Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTGlobal Longlife Hosp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTGlobal Longlife Hosp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 26, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTGlobal Longlife Hosp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 26, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTGlobal Longlife Hosp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 26, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTGlobal Longlife Hosp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Global Longlife Hospital and Research

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2012PLC068700 and registration number is 068700. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhruv Jani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Hetal Thakkar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sucheta Jani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manasvi Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiren Mandaliya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Global Longlife Hospital and Research Share Price

What is the share price of Global Longlife Hospital and Research?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹13.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Longlife Hospital and Research?

The Global Longlife Hospital and Research is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research?

The market cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹14.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Longlife Hospital and Research?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Longlife Hospital and Research are ₹13.87 and ₹12.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Longlife Hospital and Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹26.73 and 52-week low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Global Longlife Hospital and Research performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Longlife Hospital and Research has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 32.34% for the past month, 2.91% over 3 months, -36.89% over 1 year, -29.88% across 3 years, and -36.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research are -8.42 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Global Longlife Hospital and Research News

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