What is the share price of Global Longlife Hospital and Research? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹13.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Global Longlife Hospital and Research? The Global Longlife Hospital and Research is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research? The market cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹14.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Longlife Hospital and Research? Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Longlife Hospital and Research are ₹13.87 and ₹12.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Longlife Hospital and Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹26.73 and 52-week low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹9.00 as on .

How has the Global Longlife Hospital and Research performed historically in terms of returns? The Global Longlife Hospital and Research has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 32.34% for the past month, 2.91% over 3 months, -36.89% over 1 year, -29.88% across 3 years, and -36.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research are -8.42 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global