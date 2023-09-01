Follow Us

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBAL LONGLIFE HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.50 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.60₹49.77
₹47.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.60₹84.50
₹47.50
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹47.50
Volume
6,000

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.65
  • R251.79
  • R353.82
  • Pivot
    47.62
  • S145.48
  • S243.45
  • S341.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.8245.6
  • 1074.1744.13
  • 2077.4442.73
  • 5077.6442.48
  • 10082.4845.43
  • 20041.2456.15

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.2021.6410.474.40-39.18-64.91-64.91
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. Share Holdings

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd.

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2012PLC068700 and registration number is 068700. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sureshkumar Jani
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Jani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sucheta Jani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manasvi Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd.?

The market cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is ₹49.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is ₹84.50 and 52-week low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is ₹36.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

