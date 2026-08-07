Here's the live share price of Global Longlife Hospital and Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Longlife Hospital and Research
|17.86
|32.34
|2.91
|2.00
|-36.89
|-29.88
|-36.67
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Global Longlife Hospital and Research has declined 36.89% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Longlife Hospital and Research has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.19
|12.56
|10
|12.27
|12.32
|20
|11.47
|11.98
|50
|11.49
|12.02
|100
|13.01
|13.3
|200
|16.83
|16.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Global Longlife Hospital and Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Global Longlife Hosp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Global Longlife Hosp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 26, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Global Longlife Hosp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 26, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Global Longlife Hosp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 26, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Global Longlife Hosp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2012PLC068700 and registration number is 068700. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹13.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Longlife Hospital and Research is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹14.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Longlife Hospital and Research are ₹13.87 and ₹12.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Longlife Hospital and Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹26.73 and 52-week low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Longlife Hospital and Research has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 32.34% for the past month, 2.91% over 3 months, -36.89% over 1 year, -29.88% across 3 years, and -36.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research are -8.42 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global