Investors bracing for a steep fall in global stocks; here’s how they’re preparing for it

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2019 1:00:11 PM

Even as tensions continue to flare up amid US-China trade war, global fund managers are bracing for a ‘steep fall’ in equities. We take a look at their top three concerns.

FPIs, foreign investors, pulled out money, stock market, capital market, US-China trade tensions, political uncertainty, election results, equity, debtBofAML survey found that more than 33%of investors have secured downside protection against a sharp correction in the global equity market over the next three months.

Even as tensions continue to flare up amid US-China trade war, global fund managers are bracing for a ‘steep fall’ in equities, according to a report. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch  survey found that more than 33%of investors have secured downside protection against a sharp correction in the global equity market over the next three months. This is the highest level in the survey’s history. Fears of a full blown trade war between the US and China continue to worry global investors. “Investors are well-hedged but not positioned for a breakdown in trade talks”  Michael Hartnett, Chief Investment Strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch said. Notably, trade war (37%) tops the list of tail risks cited by investors for the 11th time in the past year, followed by a China slowdown (16%) and US politics (12%). According to Hartnett, the 3Cs –Credit, Consumer, and China – have contributed to investor pessimism in the  month of May. “Investors see little reason to ‘buy in May’ unless the 3Cs – quickly surprise to the upside,” he said.

Also read: IndiGo, Spicejet shares rally after bagging slots, Jet Airways plunges 7%

Sharing the key macro expectations of investors’ Bank of America Meryill Lynch said that the investors anticipate global growth expectations to hold flat from last month. About 5% of investors are expecting global growth to weaken over the next year, while two-thirds of those surveyed do not expect a global recession until the second half of 2020 or later.

Interestingly, only a very small portion of investors are positioned for a sharp rally in interest rates, as 7 out of 10 expect interest rates to be broadly range-bound over the next year (between 2-3%), whereas only 4% of those surveyed expect below 2% yield.

Most investors are expecting profits to rebound to a 9-month high, with just about 1% of them saying they expect profits to deteriorate in the next 12 months. However,  The credit cycle remains the primary concern of FMS investors, with net 41% saying they think corporate balance sheets are overleveraged. “The percentage of fund managers polled who want corporates to delever rose 3ppt to 46%; 34% want to see increased capex, and 12% prefer returning cash to shareholders,” said the report.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Investors bracing for a steep fall in global stocks; here’s how they’re preparing for it
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition