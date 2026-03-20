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Global Infratech & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL INFRATECH & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Global Infratech & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.06 Closed
1.97₹ 0.31
As on Mar 19, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
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6M
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Global Infratech & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.06₹16.06
₹16.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹16.06
₹16.06
Open Price
₹16.06
Prev. Close
₹15.75
Volume
175

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Global Infratech & Finance has gained 0.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.97%.

Global Infratech & Finance’s current P/E of -0.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Global Infratech & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Infratech & Finance		1.971.971.971.971.970.650.39
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-4.03-6.768.958.958.952.901.73
Tata Capital		-1.76-10.20-3.40-5.30-5.30-1.80-1.08
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.61-9.36-10.567.8982.8527.7120.86
Max Financial Services		-3.96-11.08-3.444.2547.7838.2613.61
HDB Financial Services		-2.45-12.45-18.11-19.00-24.58-8.98-5.49
360 One Wam		0.39-5.16-8.23-2.8913.3635.7729.01
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.75-12.68-21.96-28.967.0167.4031.88
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.10-12.21-13.97-16.88-2.7146.6142.06
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.94-16.34-21.95-29.19-12.7037.2719.52
Anand Rathi Wealth		-2.21-0.60-0.04-1.1976.2795.2259.42
Angel One		9.20-7.30-7.602.655.1429.1549.88
Nuvama Wealth Management		-2.23-10.54-19.35-9.672.6031.1617.67
JSW Holdings		1.18-6.46-19.11-12.54-25.8761.8635.76
Computer Age Management Services		-3.12-10.97-15.14-21.54-15.7114.1511.76
KFIN Technologies		0.50-10.27-15.55-20.66-6.2949.5620.16
Maharashtra Scooters		-2.44-8.48-10.67-29.4928.4743.2128.03
RRP Semiconductor		0-1.00-9.5658.851,747.33771.65266.61
JM Financial		-0.41-11.10-13.75-28.3534.8927.596.43
Edelweiss Financial Services		-2.55-13.87-1.27-11.4817.2125.244.59

Over the last one year, Global Infratech & Finance has gained 1.97% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (8.95%), Tata Capital (-5.30%), Aditya Birla Capital (82.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Infratech & Finance has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (1.73%) and Tata Capital (-1.08%).

Global Infratech & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Global Infratech & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.579.64
103.226.48
202.584.45
502.53.53
1003.635.75
20010.8917.19

Global Infratech & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Infratech & Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 81.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Global Infratech & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 07, 2026, 3:58 PM ISTGlobal Infratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Mar 07, 2026, 3:56 PM ISTGlobal Infratech - Postal Ballot Voting Results
Mar 07, 2026, 3:50 PM ISTGlobal Infratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 10, 2026, 4:06 PM ISTGlobal Infratech & F - Announcement U/R 30 - Change In CIN Of The Company
Feb 09, 2026, 9:15 PM ISTGlobal Infratech & F - Results - Unaudited Financial Results For QE Dec 31, 2025

About Global Infratech & Finance

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1995PLC248335 and registration number is 248335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Biral Nareshbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kalal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kupparavalli Siddappaji Shobha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Global Infratech & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Global Infratech & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Infratech & Finance is ₹16.06 as on Mar 19, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Infratech & Finance?

The Global Infratech & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Infratech & Finance?

The market cap of Global Infratech & Finance is ₹2.27 Cr as on Mar 19, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Infratech & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Infratech & Finance are ₹16.06 and ₹16.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Infratech & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Infratech & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Infratech & Finance is ₹16.06 and 52-week low of Global Infratech & Finance is ₹15.00 as on Mar 19, 2026.

How has the Global Infratech & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Infratech & Finance has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, 1.97% over 3 months, 1.97% over 1 year, 1.97% across 3 years, and 1.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Infratech & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Infratech & Finance are -0.82 and 0.12 on Mar 19, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Global Infratech & Finance News

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