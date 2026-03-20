Here's the live share price of Global Infratech & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Global Infratech & Finance has gained 0.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.97%.
Global Infratech & Finance’s current P/E of -0.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Infratech & Finance
|1.97
|1.97
|1.97
|1.97
|1.97
|0.65
|0.39
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-4.03
|-6.76
|8.95
|8.95
|8.95
|2.90
|1.73
|Tata Capital
|-1.76
|-10.20
|-3.40
|-5.30
|-5.30
|-1.80
|-1.08
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.61
|-9.36
|-10.56
|7.89
|82.85
|27.71
|20.86
|Max Financial Services
|-3.96
|-11.08
|-3.44
|4.25
|47.78
|38.26
|13.61
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.45
|-12.45
|-18.11
|-19.00
|-24.58
|-8.98
|-5.49
|360 One Wam
|0.39
|-5.16
|-8.23
|-2.89
|13.36
|35.77
|29.01
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.75
|-12.68
|-21.96
|-28.96
|7.01
|67.40
|31.88
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.10
|-12.21
|-13.97
|-16.88
|-2.71
|46.61
|42.06
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.94
|-16.34
|-21.95
|-29.19
|-12.70
|37.27
|19.52
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-2.21
|-0.60
|-0.04
|-1.19
|76.27
|95.22
|59.42
|Angel One
|9.20
|-7.30
|-7.60
|2.65
|5.14
|29.15
|49.88
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-2.23
|-10.54
|-19.35
|-9.67
|2.60
|31.16
|17.67
|JSW Holdings
|1.18
|-6.46
|-19.11
|-12.54
|-25.87
|61.86
|35.76
|Computer Age Management Services
|-3.12
|-10.97
|-15.14
|-21.54
|-15.71
|14.15
|11.76
|KFIN Technologies
|0.50
|-10.27
|-15.55
|-20.66
|-6.29
|49.56
|20.16
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-2.44
|-8.48
|-10.67
|-29.49
|28.47
|43.21
|28.03
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-1.00
|-9.56
|58.85
|1,747.33
|771.65
|266.61
|JM Financial
|-0.41
|-11.10
|-13.75
|-28.35
|34.89
|27.59
|6.43
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-2.55
|-13.87
|-1.27
|-11.48
|17.21
|25.24
|4.59
Over the last one year, Global Infratech & Finance has gained 1.97% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (8.95%), Tata Capital (-5.30%), Aditya Birla Capital (82.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Infratech & Finance has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (1.73%) and Tata Capital (-1.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.57
|9.64
|10
|3.22
|6.48
|20
|2.58
|4.45
|50
|2.5
|3.53
|100
|3.63
|5.75
|200
|10.89
|17.19
In the latest quarter, Global Infratech & Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 81.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 07, 2026, 3:58 PM IST
|Global Infratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Mar 07, 2026, 3:56 PM IST
|Global Infratech - Postal Ballot Voting Results
|Mar 07, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
|Global Infratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 10, 2026, 4:06 PM IST
|Global Infratech & F - Announcement U/R 30 - Change In CIN Of The Company
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:15 PM IST
|Global Infratech & F - Results - Unaudited Financial Results For QE Dec 31, 2025
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1995PLC248335 and registration number is 248335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Infratech & Finance is ₹16.06 as on Mar 19, 2026.
The Global Infratech & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Global Infratech & Finance is ₹2.27 Cr as on Mar 19, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Infratech & Finance are ₹16.06 and ₹16.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Infratech & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Infratech & Finance is ₹16.06 and 52-week low of Global Infratech & Finance is ₹15.00 as on Mar 19, 2026.
The Global Infratech & Finance has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, 1.97% over 3 months, 1.97% over 1 year, 1.97% across 3 years, and 1.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Infratech & Finance are -0.82 and 0.12 on Mar 19, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.