S&P (SPX) 500 Add to Watchlist ＋ $5,695.94 Closed -0.16 -55.13 1W 0.55 1M 4 1Y 34.08

*Delayed data from stock exchanges

Name Value ($) Chg Chg (%) W chg (%) M chg (%) Y chg (%) M Cap (bn) Apple 232.93 5.07 2.23 2.90 4.70 34.06 3576.65 Microsoft 430.03 2.29 0.54 -0.79 5.02 33.63 3169.53 Nvidia 121.36 0 0 4.40 12.26 171.00 2932.17 Amazon 186.28 -1.57 -0.84 -3.92 5.77 43.89 1922.7 Meta 572.7 5.56 0.98 1.52 11.98 86.66 1455.48 Alphabet 166.95 1.80 1.09 2.41 5.39 23.51 935.43 Eli Lilly 883.22 8.06 0.92 -3.90 -7.57 64.08 834.6 Tesla 261.68 1.31 0.50 4.71 24.25 4.01 821.93 Broadcom 172.5 -0.31 -0.18 -0.34 12.90 106.60 794.21 Walmart 80.75 1.08 1.35 0.54 4.77 51.31 647.63 JPMorgan 210.79 0.35 0.17 -0.23 -4.03 46.62 603.72 Berkshire Hathaway 460 2.72 0.59 1.08 -3.46 32.15 599.81 Visa 274.73 -0.55 -0.20 -4.82 -1.19 18.79 551.54 UnitedHealth 584.52 2.81 0.48 1.93 -2.27 13.59 538.47 Exxon Mobil 117.22 1.36 1.17 -0.22 1.59 1.38 463.33 Mastercard 493.77 0.04 0.01 -0.69 2.52 24.74 460.38 Oracle 170.66 1.62 0.96 3.02 22.53 59.93 458.73 P&G 173.19 -0.31 -0.18 -0.26 -0.71 19.29 407.9 Home Depot 405 5.32 1.33 3.33 11.17 35.08 399.24 Costco Wholesale 886.52 0.35 0.04 -3.36 0.94 55.17 396.87 J&J 161.81 0.33 0.20 -0.72 -3.03 4.29 388.82 AbbVie 197.47 2.72 1.40 1.91 0.02 33.20 347.26 Netflix 708.81 2.41 0.34 0.48 5.02 86.37 313.93 Bank Of America 39.64 0.33 0.84 -0.65 -2.41 48.46 312.86 Coca-Cola 71.89 0.10 0.14 0.29 -1.47 29.58 310.58 Merck 113.63 -0.14 -0.12 -1.66 -2.47 10.80 288.34 Chevron 147.26 1.88 1.29 -0.11 1.98 -11.58 272.26 Advanced Micro Devices 163.84 -0.46 -0.28 4.61 19.57 58.65 264.63 Salesforce 273.95 -2.05 -0.74 2.88 5.76 34.82 262.81 T-Mobile Us 206.12 1.30 0.63 1.83 2.92 48.01 244.53 Accenture 353.87 3.77 1.08 4.32 3.57 14.80 236.24 PepsiCo 169.81 0.02 0.01 -1.27 -4.29 0.38 234.09 Thermo Fisher Scientific 618.88 3.26 0.53 1.36 2.17 24.83 234 Linde 474.84 -4.67 -0.97 -0.53 0.17 28.26 230.85 Adobe Systems 515.83 2.31 0.45 -2.25 -9.67 -1.02 230.81 McDonalds 304.51 0.94 0.31 1.88 6.74 18.14 219.76 Cisco Systems 53.25 0.22 0.42 2.07 6.41 -2.10 214.77 Danaher 278.33 2.62 0.95 1.97 5.38 30.22 204.58 General Electric 188.3 2.95 1.59 -0.26 14.82 73.09 202.68 IBM 221.11 0.20 0.09 1.53 11.33 56.17 202.66 Wells Fargo 56.34 0.60 1.07 2.25 -3.33 42.24 199.86 Caterpillar 390.99 -0.17 -0.04 6.00 12.21 41.54 195.65 American Express 271.2 0.04 0.01 1.45 6.77 81.43 195.31 Abbott 114.01 1.51 1.34 -0.65 -0.46 19.10 195.24 Qualcomm 170.05 0.19 0.11 2.42 4.12 53.06 190.28 Verizon 45.09 0.01 0.02 1.85 5.18 41.97 189.74 Texas Instruments 206.67 -2.72 -1.30 1.31 2.29 29.21 188.22 Blackstone 153.24 -1.73 -1.11 -2.45 11.04 43.00 188.05 Philip Morris International 121.37 0.66 0.55 0.26 -3.32 32.78 187.95 ServiceNow 894.39 11.29 1.28 -3.31 7.18 61.08 180.86 Walt Disney 96.19 0.06 0.06 3.43 8.07 17.78 175.63 Intuit 619.67 2.93 0.47 -3.42 -0.83 19.67 173.74 NextEra Energy 84.46 -0.08 -0.09 -0.44 5.92 61.96 173.41 Intuitive Surgical 492.03 12.81 2.68 0.66 1.79 66.80 173.22 Amgen 322.2 -0.71 -0.22 -4.51 -2.15 18.97 172.95 Morgan Stanley 104.24 0.18 0.17 1.77 5.23 29.64 170.13 Applied Materials 201.76 -3.16 -1.54 3.98 9.97 44.62 167.8 Comcast 41.77 0.11 0.26 2.48 5.77 -6.11 165.35 Pfizer 28.94 -0.19 -0.65 -1.19 2.41 -14.73 164.61 S&P Global 513.82 1.20 0.23 -1.33 0.75 40.11 164.2 Goldman Sachs 494.86 -4.07 -0.82 -0.54 1.67 55.37 161.27 Raytheon Technologies 119.95 -0.42 -0.35 -0.27 -0.77 68.14 160.08 AT&T 22 0.10 0.46 2.33 7.63 49.97 156.72 Lowe's Companies 270.69 3.76 1.41 3.29 10.55 31.57 154.35 Union Pacific 246.48 2.22 0.91 1.13 -3.44 21.63 150.39 Progressive 253.7 2.52 1.00 -1.62 0.73 82.56 147.86 Booking Holdings 4,221.83 -27.19 -0.64 3.09 10.73 36.46 145.16 BlackRock 950.42 5.31 0.56 1.46 7.32 47.80 140.74 Lockheed Martin 584.58 1.86 0.32 0.67 3.15 43.34 140.14 Stryker 360.98 0.48 0.13 -1.54 0.42 31.82 136.57 Honeywell International 206.71 -0.92 -0.44 1.44 0.90 13.20 135.18 Nike 88.44 -1.18 -1.32 2.69 8.80 -6.47 134.83 TJX Companies 117.6 0.07 0.06 0.39 0.23 32.61 133.48 Eaton 331.33 2.55 0.78 0.33 12.73 53.73 131.29 ConocoPhillips 105.37 0.63 0.60 -4.45 -5.98 -14.14 123.69 Boston Scientific 83.78 0.35 0.43 -0.13 5.35 56.99 122.24 Elevance Health 520.28 -3.85 -0.73 -2.52 -7.29 18.19 120.73 Vertex Pharmaceuticals 465.48 2.63 0.57 1.25 -2.14 33.82 119.98 Citigroup 62.55 0.70 1.13 0.06 1.89 54.44 119.42 Arista Networks 384.06 3.16 0.83 0.06 12.54 108.24 119.06 Medtronic 89.29 0.76 0.85 -0.72 0.47 14.81 118.92 Chubb 287.99 -1.38 -0.48 -1.39 0.68 39.53 116.66 United Parcel Service 136.34 2.32 1.73 5.92 6.85 -12.08 116.64 ProLogis 126.22 0.50 0.40 -0.29 -1.51 15.27 116.23 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1,058.28 9.70 0.93 -3.07 -9.45 29.37 115.8 Deere & Company 417.33 -0.81 -0.19 2.06 8.30 11.63 115.66 Micron Technology 103.6 -3.93 -3.65 10.64 16.86 52.44 115.51 Analog Devices 231.1 -1.99 -0.86 2.19 5.54 31.73 114.12 Charles Schwab 64.78 0.37 0.57 -0.29 0.17 20.97 113.99 ADP 276.67 3.88 1.42 -0.30 0.49 15.58 113.01 Marsh & McLennan Companies 223.05 -1.12 -0.50 -0.65 -2.44 18.16 110.17 Palo Alto Networks 341.8 5.93 1.77 -0.68 -3.69 44.36 110.07 Starbucks 97.5 0.10 0.10 2.17 4.71 6.99 110.05 American Tower 233.03 2.44 1.06 -1.32 1.35 44.10 107.73 Lam Research 815 -12.26 -1.48 3.95 6.30 29.18 107.37 HCA 406.62 3.44 0.85 0.19 2.87 64.48 106.64 Fiserv 180.5 1.27 0.71 0.66 3.79 59.95 105.7 KLA-Tencor 774.41 -7.99 -1.02 1.73 4.45 68.12 104.85 Gilead Sciences 83.6 0.22 0.26 -0.49 4.92 12.82 104.71 Bristol-Myers Squibb 51.74 0.82 1.61 3.42 2.48 -10.56 104.2 Cigna 346.39 -1.41 -0.41 -2.46 -5.26 20.47 101.61 Intel 23.47 -0.47 -1.96 3.99 16.53 -33.81 100.25 Mondelez International 73.64 -0.49 -0.66 -1.25 1.98 7.52 99.06 Southern 90.18 0.27 0.30 -0.43 1.49 43.80 98.75 Sherwin-Williams 381.67 -1.13 -0.30 -0.09 5.11 51.07 96.51 Boeing 152.04 -4.08 -2.61 -2.68 -5.57 -19.05 93.24 Intercontinental Exchange 160.78 2.12 1.34 0.69 -0.02 45.08 91.62 Altria 51.04 0.03 0.06 0.04 -5.46 22.75 91.3 Zoetis 195.65 0.78 0.40 1.06 6.71 13.27 89.03 Duke Energy 115.25 -0.66 -0.57 -1.74 -0.41 34.89 88.95 Trane Technologies 388.73 3.92 1.02 0.37 12.51 96.23 87.51 Moody's 474.44 0.85 0.18 -4.15 -1.80 48.98 86.81 Colgate-Palmolive 103.65 0.10 0.10 0.39 -3.71 46.48 85.39 PayPal 78.03 0.21 0.27 0.48 8.50 33.25 83.84 Equinix 887.63 4.94 0.56 0.65 6.67 24.55 83.82 Cintas 205.88 3.26 1.61 0.89 3.20 70.19 83.47 Waste Management 207.57 2.11 1.03 0.19 -0.72 37.27 82.98 General Dynamics 302.19 1.90 0.63 -1.87 2.63 35.55 82.61 Airbnb 126.86 -1.40 -1.09 -1.68 10.43 -7.10 81.81 Constellation Energy 260.05 2.83 1.10 2.07 34.12 137.88 81.46 Parker-Hannifin 631.69 -0.95 -0.15 2.07 9.89 63.97 80.49 CVS Health 62.88 1.57 2.56 9.24 9.15 -9.77 79.71 Chipotle Mexican Grill 57.62 0.23 0.41 0.79 3.20 56.68 78.99 CME 220.61 2.14 0.98 2.27 3.84 10.22 78.99 Northrop Grumman 527.52 0.14 0.03 -1.13 0.99 19.29 78.83 TransDigm 1,427.13 22.10 1.57 0.71 7.23 73.12 78.02 Illinois Tool Works 262.01 -2.06 -0.78 2.08 5.06 13.88 77.93 Amphenol 65.07 0.04 0.07 -0.86 5.08 57.46 77.6 Synopsys 506.61 -6.70 -1.31 0.16 5.28 9.23 77.51 3M 136.71 -0.45 -0.33 0.75 4.73 51.53 76.21 Motorola Solutions Msi 449.93 3.67 0.82 0.62 2.24 64.86 74.89 Activision Blizzard 94.42 -0.05 -0.05 0.80 2.33 29.13 74.29 Cadence Design Systems 270.88 -3.44 -1.26 -1.15 5.67 14.54 73.69 PNC 184.7 1.78 0.97 -0.17 0.31 53.89 73.26 Ecolab 255.44 0.76 0.30 1.67 2.32 50.91 72.62 Carrier Global 80.26 -0.29 -0.36 -0.78 14.59 47.10 72.48 Welltower 127.22 0.09 0.07 -1.14 4.33 55.66 72.36 Freeport-McMoran 49.94 -1.46 -2.83 10.50 20.85 36.29 72.05 Target 155.86 0.74 0.48 0.23 2.74 46.09 72.01 Marriott International 248.56 -4.58 -1.81 1.66 9.38 24.56 71.7 US Bancorp 45.77 0.30 0.66 -0.22 -1.23 42.41 71 EOG Resources 121.75 0.42 0.34 -4.73 -1.64 -1.54 70.87 Becton, Dickinson and Co. 241 -0.43 -0.18 2.69 -0.54 -6.50 69.11 AON 346.21 -1.30 -0.38 -0.68 0.08 7.73 68.58 O'Reilly Automotive 1,151.6 5.95 0.52 2.82 1.30 28.15 68.09 CSX 34.53 0.03 0.09 1.56 -0.20 13.06 67.95 FedEx 273.67 5.79 2.16 7.32 -7.60 2.71 67.76 Air Products & Chemicals 297.94 -2.11 -0.70 3.92 7.48 3.86 66.69 McKesson 493.9 5.64 1.16 -2.16 -13.98 12.91 64.39 Aflac 111.91 1.36 1.23 1.67 2.70 46.35 63.92 DR Horton 190.82 0.32 0.17 -0.50 1.62 75.19 63.15 Public Storage 363.87 6.93 1.94 -0.16 6.62 39.55 63.14 Republic Services 200.52 1.07 0.54 -1.06 -2.49 42.05 62.94 Pioneer Natural Resources 270.02 -1.09 -0.40 -1.78 0.11 29.95 62.68 Emerson Electric 109.46 0.20 0.18 4.21 5.27 12.83 62.14 Newmont Mining 53.45 -0.42 -0.79 -1.95 2.38 50.39 61.7 NXP Semiconductors 240.01 -5.11 -2.09 3.49 1.48 19.89 61.55 Arthur J. Gallagher 281.53 2.36 0.85 2.13 -3.36 22.00 60.98 Schlumberger 41.92 -0.31 -0.73 -2.90 -0.80 -27.65 60.75 MetLife 82.48 0.05 0.06 1.25 6.10 33.70 59.73 Roper Industries 556.44 3.28 0.59 -0.23 0.74 15.05 59.27 Marathon Petroleum 163.02 -0.66 -0.40 -0.65 -6.06 8.67 58.91 Fortinet 77.55 0.10 0.13 0.14 0.54 32.27 58.88 Autodesk 275.62 3.70 1.36 2.58 6.97 31.88 58.4 Hilton Worldwide 230.28 -4.04 -1.72 2.52 5.96 49.85 58.13 Capital One Financial 149.68 0.43 0.29 -1.70 3.84 54.29 57.02 Phillips 66 131.5 0.46 0.35 0.46 -2.55 10.49 56.32 Norfolk Southern 248.5 2.29 0.93 1.11 -2.30 29.77 56.28 Truist Financial 42.4 -0.12 -0.28 0.50 -4.12 53.46 56.21 Williams Companies 45.65 0.55 1.22 -1.30 0.19 38.63 55.37 Simon Property 169.02 1.18 0.70 0.57 3.17 61.54 54.93 AutoZone 3,154.62 -41.81 -1.31 4.65 -1.47 23.25 54.66 Monster Beverage 52.19 -0.26 -0.50 -0.32 8.04 -0.67 54.49 Realty Income 63.42 0.67 1.07 1.74 1.89 29.45 54.27 United Rentals 809.73 -7.24 -0.89 1.29 15.64 85.14 54.15 American Electric Power 102.58 0.79 0.77 0.47 4.07 37.37 54.05 Bank Of New York Mellon 71.93 0.24 0.33 0.05 7.36 68.53 53.82 Travelers Companies 234.19 -1.95 -0.83 -2.20 2.98 44.32 53.76 ONEOK 91.13 0.90 1.00 -4.33 -1.09 47.34 53.04 Sempra Energy 83.63 0.33 0.40 -0.51 1.25 28.13 52.72 Johnson Controls 77.64 0.36 0.47 4.92 9.68 45.97 52.64 Charter Communications 326.22 -1.99 -0.61 -1.66 -5.80 -25.61 52.5 Keurig Dr Pepper 37.48 0.06 0.16 -1.39 0.89 20.09 52.11 General Motors 44.91 -1.57 -3.38 -6.54 -7.20 38.30 51.98 PACCAR 98.67 0.54 0.55 -0.12 3.25 16.41 51.72 Crown Castle International 118.7 2.02 1.73 1.54 4.91 30.54 51.26 Grainger 1,039.37 2.54 0.24 0.71 7.42 48.73 51.25 Ross Stores 150.51 -1.04 -0.69 0.35 -0.77 31.48 50.51 Digital Realty 161.99 0.58 0.36 1.97 7.75 36.65 50.34 Copart 52.4 0.33 0.62 1.91 -1.20 20.64 50.23 AIG 73.25 -0.12 -0.16 -0.69 -3.10 19.53 49.7 Allstate 189.76 1.24 0.66 -0.79 1.39 68.69 49.56 Royal Caribbean Cruises 177.35 -0.61 -0.34 0.80 11.07 93.40 49.55 Kinder Morgan 22.11 0.45 2.05 1.42 3.63 32.60 48.62 Dominion Resources 57.6 0.66 1.16 -0.55 1.57 36.14 48.31 Paychex 134.19 1.33 1.00 0.13 1.81 17.94 48.27 Fidelity National Information Services 83.82 0.74 0.89 -0.27 3.25 50.16 48.13 Kimberly Clark 142.38 -0.04 -0.03 1.39 -1.03 17.09 48.11 Fair Isaac 1,944.43 21.12 1.10 0.50 12.91 119.25 47.65 Ameriprise Financial 470.06 1.13 0.24 2.04 6.80 42.29 47.04 Constellation Brands 257.69 -0.28 -0.11 1.22 4.42 3.64 47.03 TE Connectivity 150.99 -0.42 -0.28 1.74 1.89 22.54 46.17 Occidental Petroleum 51.54 0.50 0.98 -1.36 -6.88 -17.27 45.89 Msci 582.93 6.44 1.12 4.20 1.66 14.98 45.83 Lennar 187.52 0.32 0.17 2.89 3.41 64.20 45.77 Monolithic Power Systems 924.5 -1.99 -0.21 3.45 10.06 101.27 44.83 Cencora 224.92 0.11 0.05 -1.51 -4.85 23.00 44.77 Valero Energy 135.03 -1.10 -0.81 -0.13 -4.46 -2.22 44.76 L3Harris Technologies 236.25 0.99 0.42 -0.74 0.44 37.71 44.67 Cummins 323.94 -2.44 -0.75 5.22 5.70 40.04 44.25 Public Service 89.21 1.00 1.14 1.48 11.26 63.12 44.21 Prudential Financial 121.1 0.29 0.24 0.36 0.32 29.69 43.49 Quanta Services 297.86 1.19 0.40 0.55 15.86 68.63 43.45 Old Dominion Freight Line 198.64 1.99 1.01 1.36 1.94 -1.47 43.37 Microchip Technology 80.29 -0.53 -0.66 4.25 1.05 2.14 43.32 Agilent 148.34 0.15 0.10 5.96 5.08 32.45 43.29 Kraft Heinz 35.11 -0.26 -0.74 1.24 -1.35 6.10 42.71 IQVIA Holdings 235.29 0.64 0.27 -2.31 -5.40 21.36 42.61 Cincinnati Financial 136.13 0.37 0.27 1.08 0.96 31.27 42.59 Otis Worldwide 103.83 -0.60 -0.57 7.88 9.26 30.60 42.31 GE HealthCare Technologies 93.85 1.86 2.02 3.27 10.67 38.34 42.27 PG&E 19.77 -0.09 -0.43 -1.49 -0.88 29.89 42.21 Ford Motor 10.56 -0.22 -2.00 -3.12 -3.82 -14.18 42.18 Arch Capital 111.97 -1.52 -1.34 -1.03 0.81 37.15 42.02 Idexx Laboratories 505.22 -6.56 -1.28 -0.48 7.72 17.23 41.95 NASDAQ 73.03 0.32 0.43 -1.29 2.36 50.84 41.7 General Mills 73.87 -0.45 -0.61 -0.43 1.85 18.04 41.69 Hess 135.93 2.27 1.69 1.13 -0.66 -13.22 41.51 Kroger 57.28 0.74 1.31 1.98 6.87 30.10 41.14 Corteva 58.29 -0.29 -0.49 1.23 4.09 14.50 40.94 Fastenal 71.46 -0.09 -0.13 1.12 5.98 28.41 40.9 Howmet Aerospace 98.79 -0.42 -0.42 1.38 2.35 112.54 40.71 Exelon 40.58 0.21 0.52 0.72 7.13 7.11 40.63 Centene 75.31 0.74 0.99 -0.44 -3.65 8.74 40.03 Edwards Lifesciences 66.05 -0.48 -0.72 -1.23 -3.86 -5.60 39.59 Ametek 171.81 -0.38 -0.22 0.44 3.21 16.54 39.53 Yum Brands 139.71 0.16 0.11 7.15 4.72 11.71 39.5 Gartner 507.49 -2.07 -0.41 -1.61 5.58 46.67 39.46 Hershey 191.78 -1.26 -0.65 -1.60 0.02 -4.98 39.41 Ingersoll Rand 98.2 0.18 0.18 1.38 9.73 52.79 39.36 Humana 317.08 -1.78 -0.56 1.38 -12.68 -35.52 38.91 Sysco 78.06 0.48 0.62 2.50 -0.12 19.76 38.77 Electronic Arts EA 143.63 -1.02 -0.71 3.03 -3.79 20.52 38.48 Corning 45.16 0.28 0.62 1.62 6.57 48.94 38.37 Cognizant Technology Solutions 77.17 0.31 0.40 2.09 0.34 13.75 38.25 Dow 54.66 -0.39 -0.71 5.62 2.16 7.33 38.21 Verisk Analytics 267.96 3.80 1.44 1.00 -2.22 13.37 38.17 Las Vegas Sands 50.4 -0.83 -1.62 19.66 30.20 10.27 37.86 Extra Space Storage 180.37 3.18 1.79 0.21 3.14 49.29 37.79 CBRE Group 123.71 0.44 0.36 1.52 6.97 69.40 37.65 Dupont De Nemours 88.77 -0.77 -0.85 5.55 8.18 21.07 37.39 Equifax 294.12 3.85 1.32 -1.82 -3.17 60.72 36.34 Estée Lauder 99.25 -0.16 -0.16 14.58 7.48 -30.79 36.29 Baker Hughes 36.17 -0.04 -0.11 -0.92 6.49 4.66 36.21 Nucor 150.34 0.23 0.15 2.24 4.11 -2.87 36.19 Xcel Energy 65.3 0.75 1.16 2.13 4.47 18.66 36.14 Consolidated Edison 104.24 0.24 0.24 0.85 3.74 21.93 35.96 ResMed 244.12 5.06 2.12 -0.72 -0.30 67.49 35.9 HP 35.97 0.56 1.57 2.43 1.77 40.12 35.15 Discover Financial Services 140.31 0.87 0.62 -1.53 3.26 62.53 35.07 Hartford Financial Services 117.58 0.74 0.63 0.50 1.34 66.00 34.67 Vici Properties 33.34 0.22 0.66 0.20 -0.36 16.39 34.48 Iron Mountain 118.78 1.33 1.13 3.13 5.72 98.40 34.21 eBay 65.16 1.16 1.80 3.82 12.79 49.28 33.52 Garmin 176.09 2.12 1.22 0.20 -2.01 70.12 33.48 Edison International 87.15 0.41 0.47 1.22 -0.17 42.78 33.42 Martin Marietta Materials 538.81 -0.81 -0.15 -1.08 3.76 32.81 33.05 Vulcan Materials 250.43 0.32 0.13 -0.67 4.69 24.64 32.86 Targa Resources 148.01 1.26 0.86 -4.83 -1.26 77.41 32.84 Delta Air Lines 50.79 -1.07 -2.07 8.25 25.52 37.46 32.77 Xylem 134.99 0.38 0.28 0.36 3.44 47.01 32.4 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 181.77 -0.52 -0.28 1.37 10.65 72.72 32.25 AvalonBay Communities 225.35 0.01 0 -2.02 0.84 31.56 31.9 Mettler Toledo International 1,499.7 16.79 1.13 6.87 7.62 37.92 31.78 NVR 9,831.76 77.54 0.80 1.45 8.78 64.94 31.29 On Semiconductor 72.61 -1.91 -2.56 4.10 2.14 -22.23 31.28 Tractor Supply 290.93 4.46 1.56 5.10 8.47 42.96 31.25 LyondellBasell Industries 95.94 -0.28 -0.29 2.12 -1.82 1.49 31.22 PPG Industries 132.61 -1.99 -1.47 4.33 3.91 2.50 31.17 Rockwell Automation 268.46 -1.99 -0.73 2.76 2.74 -5.46 30.84 CoStar 75.44 0.37 0.49 -2.53 -1.39 -1.78 30.79 Diamondback Energy 172.41 1.69 0.99 -4.84 -11.46 9.71 30.59 Archer-Daniels Midland 59.69 -0.32 -0.53 -2.69 -2.08 -21.50 30.56 CDW 226.53 -0.12 -0.05 0.49 0.88 11.66 30.45 WEC Energy 96.18 0.99 1.04 0.95 2.77 24.86 30.23 PulteGroup 143.53 0.29 0.20 -0.03 11.64 96.03 30.11 Willis Towers Watson 294.42 1.36 0.47 1.29 0.87 41.45 30.11 Axon Enterprise 399.6 4.26 1.08 1.44 12.51 103.72 29.75 M&T Bank 178.25 2.54 1.45 0.39 4.09 45.98 29.53 Fifth Third Bancorp 42.84 -0.10 -0.23 0 0.82 74.86 29.33 Brown & Brown 103.59 0.91 0.89 2.75 -0.30 46.17 29.28 Equity Residential 74.49 0.57 0.78 -2.63 0.31 26.75 28.16 American Water Works 146.13 1.29 0.89 -0.65 3.06 18.25 28.15 Biogen 193.83 -0.84 -0.43 -2.72 -5.10 -24.82 28.14 Entergy 131.61 0.41 0.31 1.17 7.81 48.09 28.06 Ansys 318.58 -6.59 -2.03 -0.51 0.85 6.96 27.88 Fortive 78.83 -0.40 -0.50 3.50 8.47 6.96 27.83 Keysight Technologies 158.99 0.05 0.03 4.39 4.11 19.87 27.72 Kellogg 80.72 -0.06 -0.07 0.14 0.79 53.76 27.59 First Solar 249.44 -6.31 -2.47 0.06 17.25 59.55 27.08 Cardinal Health 110.51 0.81 0.74 -1.11 -0.60 25.87 26.88 International Flavors Fragrances 104.96 -0.16 -0.15 2.42 2.38 53.95 26.73 State Street 88.47 0.36 0.41 -0.66 2.91 33.66 26.7 DTE Energy 128.36 0.88 0.69 1.49 2.21 34.42 26.46 Dover 191.65 -1.10 -0.57 1.44 5.39 36.22 26.35 Hewlett Packard 20.48 0.32 1.56 8.79 7.54 17.40 26.27 Dexcom 67.03 -0.23 -0.33 -4.84 -4.90 -29.78 26.1 Take Two Interactive Software 153.71 0.71 0.46 2.67 -1.37 10.58 26.1 Global Payments 102.36 1.14 1.12 -7.57 -5.57 -11.83 26.01 SBA Communications 240.7 2.02 0.85 0.07 4.28 21.42 25.97 Halliburton 29.09 0.47 1.64 -1.29 -6.25 -30.40 25.88 Moderna 66.83 1.09 1.66 4.17 -8.20 -35.31 25.85 Ventas 64.25 0.29 0.45 0.05 3.01 55.41 25.83 Raymond James Financial 122.46 -0.19 -0.15 -1.79 2.75 24.84 25.69 Church & Dwight 104.72 0.48 0.46 1.45 3.04 13.97 25.52 FirstEnergy 44.38 0.34 0.77 0.81 0.21 36.15 25.5 NetApp 123.68 2.26 1.86 0.63 3.93 63.17 25.34 Broadridge Financial Solutions 215.14 3.08 1.45 2.22 1.83 21.55 25.15 Live Nation Entertainment 109.52 0.86 0.79 4.60 14.61 29.75 25.08 Devon Energy 39.14 0.16 0.41 -3.96 -12.23 -19.81 25.02 Tyler Technologies 583.72 5.25 0.91 -0.06 0.96 52.66 24.65 Weyerhaeuser 33.86 0.07 0.22 0.94 11.84 12.94 24.58 Rollins 50.58 0.64 1.28 0.28 0.34 38.12 24.48 PPL 33.08 0.20 0.61 0.75 3.21 46.70 24.44 T. Rowe Price 108.93 -0.56 -0.52 0.86 4.40 4.15 24.26 Eversource Energy 68.06 0.48 0.72 2.49 0.53 22.12 23.86 Steris 242.54 3.62 1.51 1.39 -0.31 12.55 23.82 Ameren 87.47 0.98 1.13 2.10 5.13 22.98 23.27 Seagate Technology 109.54 0.71 0.65 3.52 13.15 65.49 22.81 Western Digital 68.29 -1.15 -1.65 2.99 8.21 50.19 22.4 Corpay 310.12 -1.12 -0.36 0.95 2.08 19.96 22.36 Zimmer Biomet Holdings 107.59 -0.67 -0.61 0 -7.21 -3.44 22.23 Best Buy 103.34 1.09 1.07 6.32 17.45 49.99 22.23 West Pharmaceutical Services 300.16 -10.79 -3.46 -1.83 -1.27 -19.00 22.2 Cooper Companies 110.42 0.62 0.56 0.05 16.67 38.23 21.93 Leidos 163 3.21 2.01 1.96 4.83 74.89 21.81 PTC 180.66 -1.52 -0.83 1.52 4.05 28.27 21.71 Huntington Bancshares 14.7 0.06 0.41 0.68 -0.54 46.56 21.47 CBOE 207.5 0.83 0.41 -1.14 -1.49 32.33 21.47 Invitation Homes 35.3 0.30 0.87 -1.85 -3.20 11.13 21.46 Regions Financial 23.33 0.29 1.26 1.83 1.41 41.22 21.4 Tyson Foods 59.56 -0.09 -0.15 -1.29 -8.14 20.96 21.32 Waters 359.89 3.18 0.89 6.15 5.96 33.04 21.26 Ball 67.93 0.52 0.76 1.05 6.50 37.90 21.25 CMS Energy Corporation 70.72 0.29 0.42 1.22 4.90 34.18 21.09 McCormick 82.3 -0.73 -0.88 -1.00 1.53 10.14 20.88 Atmos Energy 138.84 0.95 0.69 1.24 5.24 35.11 20.86 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 118.85 -2.17 -1.80 -2.67 0.34 21.05 20.81 Illumina 130.41 0.29 0.22 0.24 0.12 -4.42 20.68 Teledyne Technologies 437.66 1.36 0.31 1.22 4.26 8.79 20.6 Teradyne 133.93 -0.85 -0.63 3.16 7.44 33.04 20.41 Omnicom 103.39 0.83 0.81 1.03 4.17 40.94 20.37 Principal Financial 85.9 -0.19 -0.22 0.14 5.80 22.35 20.25 Aptiv 72.61 -1.62 -2.19 1.53 3.71 -25.34 20.24 Molina Healthcare 344.88 3.46 1.01 -0.93 -3.03 3.73 20.24 Clorox 163.16 -0.26 -0.16 0.01 4.82 26.86 20.22 Synchrony Financial 49.88 0.15 0.30 0.37 1.32 64.24 20.22 Expedia 148.13 -1.00 -0.67 2.84 8.40 45.16 20.14 Carnival 18.48 -0.09 -0.46 -2.61 11.12 27.98 20.14 Steel Dynamics 126.08 0.15 0.12 4.18 10.69 18.60 20.01 Warner Bros Discovery 8.25 -0.10 -1.14 1.16 11.94 -21.50 19.87 Darden Restaurants 164.13 -2.49 -1.49 -4.82 3.88 15.25 19.73 NRG Energy 91.14 -0.07 -0.08 3.59 14.27 142.60 19.72 Genuine Parts 139.75 -1.37 -0.97 1.98 -1.98 -2.45 19.6 Baxter International 37.99 -0.91 -2.34 -1.30 0.45 1.21 19.37 Packaging Of America 215.56 -0.27 -0.13 0.48 4.97 40.63 19.35 Verisign 189.96 -0.66 -0.35 4.20 2.69 -6.12 19.17 Align Technology 254.45 -0.55 -0.22 0.45 10.15 -17.25 19.16 Hologic 81.46 0.64 0.79 0 -0.85 18.28 19.03 Zebra Technologies 370.32 1.54 0.42 2.32 12.09 58.51 19.02 Ulta Salon Cosmetics Fragrance 389.12 -14.17 -3.51 -1.21 8.51 -3.43 18.97 Essex Property 295.6 1.15 0.39 -4.48 -2.28 41.54 18.94 United Airlines Holdings 57.06 -0.99 -1.72 8.97 30.04 37.10 18.92 Expeditors International Of Washington 131.52 2.54 1.97 4.66 6.66 14.63 18.86 Citizens Financial 41.08 0.26 0.64 -1.30 -3.87 55.90 18.85 Laboratory Of America 223.52 1.13 0.51 0.62 -3.09 9.97 18.73 Dollar General 84.57 -2.24 -2.58 -1.66 -31.73 -19.74 18.67 Mid-America Apartment Communities 158.97 1.22 0.77 -2.43 -1.55 23.29 18.54 CenterPoint Energy 29.41 0.29 1.01 1.50 7.06 14.19 18.47 Masco 83.98 0.37 0.44 2.35 6.48 54.60 18.42 Northern 90.05 0.02 0.02 -1.53 0.12 32.74 18.33 Coterra Energy 23.98 0.23 0.99 -0.02 0.23 -8.91 18.03 J. B. Hunt 172.33 -0.02 -0.01 1.26 -0.44 -8.05 17.96 Avery Dennison 221 -1.85 -0.83 4.54 1.05 20.41 17.83 Southwest Airlines 29.65 0.13 0.45 2.17 3.56 8.93 17.6 Loews 79.09 0.11 0.14 0.57 -3.19 26.95 17.5 FactSet Research Systems 460.33 1.60 0.35 -1.20 11.50 4.18 17.47 Gen Digital 27.43 -0.04 -0.16 2.29 5.16 56.45 17.45 Hormel Foods 31.71 0.03 0.08 0.05 -2.04 -16.61 17.36 Quest Diagnostics 155.47 0.63 0.41 1.71 0.37 26.04 17.13 Everest Re 391.74 -3.14 -0.80 0.98 0.62 2.69 17.07 International Paper 48.92 -0.15 -0.32 0.99 2.46 37.92 16.94 Textron 88.58 0.72 0.83 1.95 -0.26 14.61 16.93 Stanley Black & Decker 110.13 0.57 0.52 2.43 10.25 36.43 16.88 Jacobs Engineering 131.06 -24.55 -15.77 -11.86 -12.26 -3.57 16.6 Amcor 11.31 -0.04 -0.35 1.98 0.09 24.89 16.4 EQT 36.67 0.12 0.31 1.75 11.27 -6.18 16.23 Insulet 232.75 0.72 0.31 -2.60 12.61 41.03 16.22 IDEX 214.69 -0.26 -0.12 2.67 5.63 2.69 16.18 Pentair 97.75 0.58 0.60 1.80 13.26 53.80 16.08 CF Industries 85.82 0.17 0.20 4.91 4.90 -0.17 16.08 Healthpeak Properties 22.64 0.04 0.20 0.33 2.00 27.15 15.95 Skyworks Solutions 98.8 -0.11 -0.11 0.64 -3.14 0.56 15.79 Revvity 127.75 1.55 1.23 4.59 6.89 18.50 15.65 Kimco Realty 23.23 0.28 1.22 -1.78 0.26 35.88 15.55 KeyCorp 16.75 0.13 0.78 -0.27 0.30 60.24 15.54 Alliant Energy 60.71 -0.06 -0.10 1.61 5.04 26.32 15.53 NiSource 34.65 0.31 0.90 1.11 4.51 49.46 15.49 Enphase Energy 113.05 -1.93 -1.68 -3.37 0.13 -3.24 15.46 Conagra Foods 32.56 0.10 0.32 0.57 3.20 18.68 15.45 Dollar Tree 70.34 -2.75 -3.77 -2.00 -13.84 -32.79 15.44 Marathon Oil 26.63 0.15 0.57 -4.11 -3.81 4.06 15.36 Celanese 136.16 -3.27 -2.35 7.28 5.69 7.73 15.27 Snap-On 289.71 1.25 0.43 1.78 3.59 15.07 15.26 Akamai 100.97 -0.65 -0.64 1.51 0.91 -5.67 15.21 Dominos Pizza 430.7 1.31 0.31 3.88 3.54 12.66 15.17 Trimble Navigation 62.09 0.43 0.71 6.05 13.01 17.51 15.13 Incyte 66.1 0.27 0.41 3.09 -0.32 13.85 14.96 Universal Health Services 228.9 -1.43 -0.62 -4.86 -3.05 81.30 14.94 Nordson 262.63 0.87 0.33 2.88 4.98 18.64 14.92 UDR 45.34 0.39 0.87 -2.13 1.12 29.03 14.89 Brown-Forman 49.19 0.84 1.74 4.62 7.40 -13.44 14.67 Campbell Soup 48.91 -0.46 -0.93 -2.97 -4.80 23.84 14.63 Pool 376.8 4.26 1.14 2.31 10.82 7.97 14.46 W.R. Berkley 56.73 0.12 0.22 -1.26 -6.14 -9.84 14.42 DaVita Healthcare Partners 163.74 1.29 0.80 -0.25 6.53 70.03 14.29 AES 20.06 -0.03 -0.12 3.94 19.73 41.67 14.28 Evergy 61.94 0.03 0.04 -0.10 3.79 28.77 14.23 Bunge 96.72 -0.96 -0.99 -1.74 -4.12 -12.55 13.98 Viatris 11.61 0.07 0.61 1.13 -2.15 15.52 13.73 Camden Property 123.68 -0.09 -0.07 -1.16 -1.00 30.71 13.44 A.O. Smith 89.98 -0.72 -0.79 8.51 9.83 35.35 13.33 Regency Centers 72.23 0.79 1.11 0.12 -0.37 24.38 13.26 WestRock 51.54 1.79 3.60 2.61 -1.40 81.16 13.24 Eastman Chemical 112.02 -0.47 -0.42 4.93 11.92 45.68 13.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 110.42 2.04 1.88 3.68 6.61 28.92 12.85 J.M. Smucker 121.24 0.14 0.12 1.82 2.18 -0.18 12.85 Jack Henry Associates 176.54 0.55 0.31 0.97 0.83 17.80 12.84 Allegion 145.8 1.80 1.25 3.91 6.55 39.84 12.72 Juniper Networks 38.97 0.01 0.03 0.40 0.43 39.96 12.64 Boston Properties 80.45 -0.35 -0.44 -0.67 8.23 35.90 12.59 MGM Resorts International 39.1 -0.54 -1.35 5.96 8.09 6.28 12.48 Bio Techne 79.94 1.19 1.50 3.64 11.57 19.05 12.48 Host Hotels & Resorts 17.6 -0.53 -2.92 -5.53 1.32 10.55 12.4 Ralph Lauren 193.87 -2.90 -1.47 4.25 11.75 67.22 12.38 CarMax 77.31 -0.11 -0.14 1.79 -8.70 12.03 12.24 Interpublic Of Companies 31.64 0.06 0.19 1.69 -2.15 9.29 11.92 F5 Networks 220.2 1.20 0.55 -0.08 10.74 35.96 11.89 Teleflex 247.32 0.52 0.21 1.13 1.09 26.25 11.62 EPAM Systems 199.28 -0.44 -0.22 1.14 0.26 -23.31 11.52 Molson Coors Brewing 57.52 0.85 1.50 4.49 1.16 -8.13 11.3 Albemarle 94.81 -1.35 -1.41 10.09 7.71 -45.01 11.29 Pinnacle West Capital 88.59 0.61 0.69 -1.95 0.43 24.30 11.16 Tapestry 47.18 -0.78 -1.62 6.96 13.62 65.08 11 Catalent 60.48 0.21 0.36 1.24 -0.24 35.68 10.9 Wynn Resorts 95.94 -1.80 -1.85 19.81 26.55 3.58 10.86 LKQ 39.92 -0.45 -1.11 -0.52 -3.36 -18.75 10.71 Franklin Resources 20.18 -0.64 -3.05 -2.91 0.10 -16.67 10.69 Huntington Ingalls Industries 264.59 1.23 0.47 -0.76 -5.60 29.03 10.49 Assurant 198.84 -1.18 -0.59 2.30 2.49 37.81 10.32 Mohawk Industries 160.68 1.80 1.13 1.70 6.83 90.29 10.16 Charles River Laboratories 196.96 -1.31 -0.66 -3.49 2.77 1.85 10.15 Match 37.84 0.05 0.13 2.96 2.78 -0.71 10.12 Hasbro 72.32 0.22 0.31 1.19 7.52 12.51 9.99 Qorvo 103.3 -0.30 -0.29 1.10 -4.45 8.60 9.97 Globe Life 105.39 0.99 0.95 -2.14 0.20 -2.88 9.78 MarketAxess 256.2 1.52 0.60 -0.49 6.11 22.03 9.73 Paycom Software 166.57 -1.13 -0.67 -3.44 3.08 -35.94 9.71 Lamb Weston Holdings 64.98 -1.80 -2.70 0.13 5.51 -29.54 9.64 Federal Realty Investment 114.95 0.59 0.52 1.70 -0.10 26.07 9.49 Generac 159.07 4.22 2.72 8.87 8.28 49.92 9.46 Bio-Rad Laboratories 334.34 2.42 0.73 1.85 1.72 -6.12 9.43 Dayforce 61.25 1.05 1.74 3.46 10.28 -9.83 9.41 Henry Schein 72.9 -0.32 -0.44 1.77 3.46 -0.55 9.33 Fox 38.8 -0.04 -0.10 2.59 2.02 35.81 9.15 Caesars Entertainment 41.75 0.03 0.06 0.83 15.03 -10.90 9.12 Norwegian Cruise Line 20.51 -0.47 -2.24 -2.45 16.37 24.76 8.72 Mosaic 26.77 -0.28 -1.05 5.52 -2.37 -23.57 8.69 Borgwarner 36.33 -0.42 -1.14 8.53 7.92 -10.73 8.41 FMC 66.02 -0.18 -0.27 6.38 1.32 0.17 8.2 Invesco 17.57 -0.15 -0.87 2.39 3.51 21.42 7.89 Walgreens Boots Alliance 8.96 -0.10 -1.05 4.67 0.06 -60.04 7.87 VF 19.95 0.35 1.81 8.63 5.89 20.28 7.69 APA 24.47 -0.07 -0.31 -2.35 -14.43 -42.06 7.54 American Airlines 11.23 -0.35 -2.98 2.14 10.69 -13.04 7.44 Bath And Body Works 31.91 -0.56 -1.74 9.11 -1.36 -3.93 7.16 Zions Bancorporation 47.22 0.74 1.60 -0.10 -2.95 41.00 7.01 Robert Half International 64.99 1.19 1.87 0.06 -3.47 -8.35 6.73 ETSY 55.58 -1.51 -2.65 1.38 1.46 -14.04 6.59 Paramount Global 10.61 -0.18 -1.71 2.27 1.97 -15.73 6.52 Comerica 47.77 0.37 0.78 1.92 -10.16 16.94 6.3 Whirlpool 107 -0.47 -0.44 4.46 8.88 -18.98 5.86 Alaska Air 45.22 0.27 0.60 8.38 26.07 22.77 5.71 Dentsply International 27.06 -0.02 -0.07 3.42 8.30 -19.89 5.54 News 27.98 0.09 0.32 0.54 -0.04 34.50 5.3 Sealed Air 36.3 -0.33 -0.90 2.51 3.55 10.54 5.27 Organon & Co 19.13 -0.04 -0.18 -2.75 -13.20 14.62 4.92 DXC Technology 20.64 -0.09 -0.43 -1.78 0.93 -2.44 3.79 Advance Auto Parts 39.05 -2.40 -5.79 -3.84 -10.68 -27.60 2.38 Solaredge Technologies 22.91 -0.27 -1.15 11.16 3.81 -81.31 1.32

*This index is primarily derived from over-the-counter trading and contracts for difference indexes (CFDs)