Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

S&P (SPX) 500 Index Price

S&P (SPX) 500

Add to Watchlist
$5,695.94 Closed
-0.16-55.13
As on Oct 8, 2024, 1:38 AM IST
1W
0.55
1M
4
1Y
34.08
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Name
Value ($)
Chg
Chg (%)
W chg (%)
M chg (%)
Y chg (%)
M Cap (bn)
Apple
232.935.072.232.904.7034.063576.65
Microsoft
430.032.290.54-0.795.0233.633169.53
Nvidia
121.36004.4012.26171.002932.17
Amazon
186.28-1.57-0.84-3.925.7743.891922.7
Meta
572.75.560.981.5211.9886.661455.48
Alphabet
166.951.801.092.415.3923.51935.43
Eli Lilly
883.228.060.92-3.90-7.5764.08834.6
Tesla
261.681.310.504.7124.254.01821.93
Broadcom
172.5-0.31-0.18-0.3412.90106.60794.21
Walmart
80.751.081.350.544.7751.31647.63
JPMorgan
210.790.350.17-0.23-4.0346.62603.72
Berkshire Hathaway
4602.720.591.08-3.4632.15599.81
Visa
274.73-0.55-0.20-4.82-1.1918.79551.54
UnitedHealth
584.522.810.481.93-2.2713.59538.47
Exxon Mobil
117.221.361.17-0.221.591.38463.33
Mastercard
493.770.040.01-0.692.5224.74460.38
Oracle
170.661.620.963.0222.5359.93458.73
P&G
173.19-0.31-0.18-0.26-0.7119.29407.9
Home Depot
4055.321.333.3311.1735.08399.24
Costco Wholesale
886.520.350.04-3.360.9455.17396.87
J&J
161.810.330.20-0.72-3.034.29388.82
AbbVie
197.472.721.401.910.0233.20347.26
Netflix
708.812.410.340.485.0286.37313.93
Bank Of America
39.640.330.84-0.65-2.4148.46312.86
Coca-Cola
71.890.100.140.29-1.4729.58310.58
Merck
113.63-0.14-0.12-1.66-2.4710.80288.34
Chevron
147.261.881.29-0.111.98-11.58272.26
Advanced Micro Devices
163.84-0.46-0.284.6119.5758.65264.63
Salesforce
273.95-2.05-0.742.885.7634.82262.81
T-Mobile Us
206.121.300.631.832.9248.01244.53
Accenture
353.873.771.084.323.5714.80236.24
PepsiCo
169.810.020.01-1.27-4.290.38234.09
Thermo Fisher Scientific
618.883.260.531.362.1724.83234
Linde
474.84-4.67-0.97-0.530.1728.26230.85
Adobe Systems
515.832.310.45-2.25-9.67-1.02230.81
McDonalds
304.510.940.311.886.7418.14219.76
Cisco Systems
53.250.220.422.076.41-2.10214.77
Danaher
278.332.620.951.975.3830.22204.58
General Electric
188.32.951.59-0.2614.8273.09202.68
IBM
221.110.200.091.5311.3356.17202.66
Wells Fargo
56.340.601.072.25-3.3342.24199.86
Caterpillar
390.99-0.17-0.046.0012.2141.54195.65
American Express
271.20.040.011.456.7781.43195.31
Abbott
114.011.511.34-0.65-0.4619.10195.24
Qualcomm
170.050.190.112.424.1253.06190.28
Verizon
45.090.010.021.855.1841.97189.74
Texas Instruments
206.67-2.72-1.301.312.2929.21188.22
Blackstone
153.24-1.73-1.11-2.4511.0443.00188.05
Philip Morris International
121.370.660.550.26-3.3232.78187.95
ServiceNow
894.3911.291.28-3.317.1861.08180.86
Walt Disney
96.190.060.063.438.0717.78175.63
Intuit
619.672.930.47-3.42-0.8319.67173.74
NextEra Energy
84.46-0.08-0.09-0.445.9261.96173.41
Intuitive Surgical
492.0312.812.680.661.7966.80173.22
Amgen
322.2-0.71-0.22-4.51-2.1518.97172.95
Morgan Stanley
104.240.180.171.775.2329.64170.13
Applied Materials
201.76-3.16-1.543.989.9744.62167.8
Comcast
41.770.110.262.485.77-6.11165.35
Pfizer
28.94-0.19-0.65-1.192.41-14.73164.61
S&P Global
513.821.200.23-1.330.7540.11164.2
Goldman Sachs
494.86-4.07-0.82-0.541.6755.37161.27
Raytheon Technologies
119.95-0.42-0.35-0.27-0.7768.14160.08
AT&T
220.100.462.337.6349.97156.72
Lowe's Companies
270.693.761.413.2910.5531.57154.35
Union Pacific
246.482.220.911.13-3.4421.63150.39
Progressive
253.72.521.00-1.620.7382.56147.86
Booking Holdings
4,221.83-27.19-0.643.0910.7336.46145.16
BlackRock
950.425.310.561.467.3247.80140.74
Lockheed Martin
584.581.860.320.673.1543.34140.14
Stryker
360.980.480.13-1.540.4231.82136.57
Honeywell International
206.71-0.92-0.441.440.9013.20135.18
Nike
88.44-1.18-1.322.698.80-6.47134.83
TJX Companies
117.60.070.060.390.2332.61133.48
Eaton
331.332.550.780.3312.7353.73131.29
ConocoPhillips
105.370.630.60-4.45-5.98-14.14123.69
Boston Scientific
83.780.350.43-0.135.3556.99122.24
Elevance Health
520.28-3.85-0.73-2.52-7.2918.19120.73
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
465.482.630.571.25-2.1433.82119.98
Citigroup
62.550.701.130.061.8954.44119.42
Arista Networks
384.063.160.830.0612.54108.24119.06
Medtronic
89.290.760.85-0.720.4714.81118.92
Chubb
287.99-1.38-0.48-1.390.6839.53116.66
United Parcel Service
136.342.321.735.926.85-12.08116.64
ProLogis
126.220.500.40-0.29-1.5115.27116.23
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
1,058.289.700.93-3.07-9.4529.37115.8
Deere & Company
417.33-0.81-0.192.068.3011.63115.66
Micron Technology
103.6-3.93-3.6510.6416.8652.44115.51
Analog Devices
231.1-1.99-0.862.195.5431.73114.12
Charles Schwab
64.780.370.57-0.290.1720.97113.99
ADP
276.673.881.42-0.300.4915.58113.01
Marsh & McLennan Companies
223.05-1.12-0.50-0.65-2.4418.16110.17
Palo Alto Networks
341.85.931.77-0.68-3.6944.36110.07
Starbucks
97.50.100.102.174.716.99110.05
American Tower
233.032.441.06-1.321.3544.10107.73
Lam Research
815-12.26-1.483.956.3029.18107.37
HCA
406.623.440.850.192.8764.48106.64
Fiserv
180.51.270.710.663.7959.95105.7
KLA-Tencor
774.41-7.99-1.021.734.4568.12104.85
Gilead Sciences
83.60.220.26-0.494.9212.82104.71
Bristol-Myers Squibb
51.740.821.613.422.48-10.56104.2
Cigna
346.39-1.41-0.41-2.46-5.2620.47101.61
Intel
23.47-0.47-1.963.9916.53-33.81100.25
Mondelez International
73.64-0.49-0.66-1.251.987.5299.06
Southern
90.180.270.30-0.431.4943.8098.75
Sherwin-Williams
381.67-1.13-0.30-0.095.1151.0796.51
Boeing
152.04-4.08-2.61-2.68-5.57-19.0593.24
Intercontinental Exchange
160.782.121.340.69-0.0245.0891.62
Altria
51.040.030.060.04-5.4622.7591.3
Zoetis
195.650.780.401.066.7113.2789.03
Duke Energy
115.25-0.66-0.57-1.74-0.4134.8988.95
Trane Technologies
388.733.921.020.3712.5196.2387.51
Moody's
474.440.850.18-4.15-1.8048.9886.81
Colgate-Palmolive
103.650.100.100.39-3.7146.4885.39
PayPal
78.030.210.270.488.5033.2583.84
Equinix
887.634.940.560.656.6724.5583.82
Cintas
205.883.261.610.893.2070.1983.47
Waste Management
207.572.111.030.19-0.7237.2782.98
General Dynamics
302.191.900.63-1.872.6335.5582.61
Airbnb
126.86-1.40-1.09-1.6810.43-7.1081.81
Constellation Energy
260.052.831.102.0734.12137.8881.46
Parker-Hannifin
631.69-0.95-0.152.079.8963.9780.49
CVS Health
62.881.572.569.249.15-9.7779.71
Chipotle Mexican Grill
57.620.230.410.793.2056.6878.99
CME
220.612.140.982.273.8410.2278.99
Northrop Grumman
527.520.140.03-1.130.9919.2978.83
TransDigm
1,427.1322.101.570.717.2373.1278.02
Illinois Tool Works
262.01-2.06-0.782.085.0613.8877.93
Amphenol
65.070.040.07-0.865.0857.4677.6
Synopsys
506.61-6.70-1.310.165.289.2377.51
3M
136.71-0.45-0.330.754.7351.5376.21
Motorola Solutions Msi
449.933.670.820.622.2464.8674.89
Activision Blizzard
94.42-0.05-0.050.802.3329.1374.29
Cadence Design Systems
270.88-3.44-1.26-1.155.6714.5473.69
PNC
184.71.780.97-0.170.3153.8973.26
Ecolab
255.440.760.301.672.3250.9172.62
Carrier Global
80.26-0.29-0.36-0.7814.5947.1072.48
Welltower
127.220.090.07-1.144.3355.6672.36
Freeport-McMoran
49.94-1.46-2.8310.5020.8536.2972.05
Target
155.860.740.480.232.7446.0972.01
Marriott International
248.56-4.58-1.811.669.3824.5671.7
US Bancorp
45.770.300.66-0.22-1.2342.4171
EOG Resources
121.750.420.34-4.73-1.64-1.5470.87
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
241-0.43-0.182.69-0.54-6.5069.11
AON
346.21-1.30-0.38-0.680.087.7368.58
O'Reilly Automotive
1,151.65.950.522.821.3028.1568.09
CSX
34.530.030.091.56-0.2013.0667.95
FedEx
273.675.792.167.32-7.602.7167.76
Air Products & Chemicals
297.94-2.11-0.703.927.483.8666.69
McKesson
493.95.641.16-2.16-13.9812.9164.39
Aflac
111.911.361.231.672.7046.3563.92
DR Horton
190.820.320.17-0.501.6275.1963.15
Public Storage
363.876.931.94-0.166.6239.5563.14
Republic Services
200.521.070.54-1.06-2.4942.0562.94
Pioneer Natural Resources
270.02-1.09-0.40-1.780.1129.9562.68
Emerson Electric
109.460.200.184.215.2712.8362.14
Newmont Mining
53.45-0.42-0.79-1.952.3850.3961.7
NXP Semiconductors
240.01-5.11-2.093.491.4819.8961.55
Arthur J. Gallagher
281.532.360.852.13-3.3622.0060.98
Schlumberger
41.92-0.31-0.73-2.90-0.80-27.6560.75
MetLife
82.480.050.061.256.1033.7059.73
Roper Industries
556.443.280.59-0.230.7415.0559.27
Marathon Petroleum
163.02-0.66-0.40-0.65-6.068.6758.91
Fortinet
77.550.100.130.140.5432.2758.88
Autodesk
275.623.701.362.586.9731.8858.4
Hilton Worldwide
230.28-4.04-1.722.525.9649.8558.13
Capital One Financial
149.680.430.29-1.703.8454.2957.02
Phillips 66
131.50.460.350.46-2.5510.4956.32
Norfolk Southern
248.52.290.931.11-2.3029.7756.28
Truist Financial
42.4-0.12-0.280.50-4.1253.4656.21
Williams Companies
45.650.551.22-1.300.1938.6355.37
Simon Property
169.021.180.700.573.1761.5454.93
AutoZone
3,154.62-41.81-1.314.65-1.4723.2554.66
Monster Beverage
52.19-0.26-0.50-0.328.04-0.6754.49
Realty Income
63.420.671.071.741.8929.4554.27
United Rentals
809.73-7.24-0.891.2915.6485.1454.15
American Electric Power
102.580.790.770.474.0737.3754.05
Bank Of New York Mellon
71.930.240.330.057.3668.5353.82
Travelers Companies
234.19-1.95-0.83-2.202.9844.3253.76
ONEOK
91.130.901.00-4.33-1.0947.3453.04
Sempra Energy
83.630.330.40-0.511.2528.1352.72
Johnson Controls
77.640.360.474.929.6845.9752.64
Charter Communications
326.22-1.99-0.61-1.66-5.80-25.6152.5
Keurig Dr Pepper
37.480.060.16-1.390.8920.0952.11
General Motors
44.91-1.57-3.38-6.54-7.2038.3051.98
PACCAR
98.670.540.55-0.123.2516.4151.72
Crown Castle International
118.72.021.731.544.9130.5451.26
Grainger
1,039.372.540.240.717.4248.7351.25
Ross Stores
150.51-1.04-0.690.35-0.7731.4850.51
Digital Realty
161.990.580.361.977.7536.6550.34
Copart
52.40.330.621.91-1.2020.6450.23
AIG
73.25-0.12-0.16-0.69-3.1019.5349.7
Allstate
189.761.240.66-0.791.3968.6949.56
Royal Caribbean Cruises
177.35-0.61-0.340.8011.0793.4049.55
Kinder Morgan
22.110.452.051.423.6332.6048.62
Dominion Resources
57.60.661.16-0.551.5736.1448.31
Paychex
134.191.331.000.131.8117.9448.27
Fidelity National Information Services
83.820.740.89-0.273.2550.1648.13
Kimberly Clark
142.38-0.04-0.031.39-1.0317.0948.11
Fair Isaac
1,944.4321.121.100.5012.91119.2547.65
Ameriprise Financial
470.061.130.242.046.8042.2947.04
Constellation Brands
257.69-0.28-0.111.224.423.6447.03
TE Connectivity
150.99-0.42-0.281.741.8922.5446.17
Occidental Petroleum
51.540.500.98-1.36-6.88-17.2745.89
Msci
582.936.441.124.201.6614.9845.83
Lennar
187.520.320.172.893.4164.2045.77
Monolithic Power Systems
924.5-1.99-0.213.4510.06101.2744.83
Cencora
224.920.110.05-1.51-4.8523.0044.77
Valero Energy
135.03-1.10-0.81-0.13-4.46-2.2244.76
L3Harris Technologies
236.250.990.42-0.740.4437.7144.67
Cummins
323.94-2.44-0.755.225.7040.0444.25
Public Service
89.211.001.141.4811.2663.1244.21
Prudential Financial
121.10.290.240.360.3229.6943.49
Quanta Services
297.861.190.400.5515.8668.6343.45
Old Dominion Freight Line
198.641.991.011.361.94-1.4743.37
Microchip Technology
80.29-0.53-0.664.251.052.1443.32
Agilent
148.340.150.105.965.0832.4543.29
Kraft Heinz
35.11-0.26-0.741.24-1.356.1042.71
IQVIA Holdings
235.290.640.27-2.31-5.4021.3642.61
Cincinnati Financial
136.130.370.271.080.9631.2742.59
Otis Worldwide
103.83-0.60-0.577.889.2630.6042.31
GE HealthCare Technologies
93.851.862.023.2710.6738.3442.27
PG&E
19.77-0.09-0.43-1.49-0.8829.8942.21
Ford Motor
10.56-0.22-2.00-3.12-3.82-14.1842.18
Arch Capital
111.97-1.52-1.34-1.030.8137.1542.02
Idexx Laboratories
505.22-6.56-1.28-0.487.7217.2341.95
NASDAQ
73.030.320.43-1.292.3650.8441.7
General Mills
73.87-0.45-0.61-0.431.8518.0441.69
Hess
135.932.271.691.13-0.66-13.2241.51
Kroger
57.280.741.311.986.8730.1041.14
Corteva
58.29-0.29-0.491.234.0914.5040.94
Fastenal
71.46-0.09-0.131.125.9828.4140.9
Howmet Aerospace
98.79-0.42-0.421.382.35112.5440.71
Exelon
40.580.210.520.727.137.1140.63
Centene
75.310.740.99-0.44-3.658.7440.03
Edwards Lifesciences
66.05-0.48-0.72-1.23-3.86-5.6039.59
Ametek
171.81-0.38-0.220.443.2116.5439.53
Yum Brands
139.710.160.117.154.7211.7139.5
Gartner
507.49-2.07-0.41-1.615.5846.6739.46
Hershey
191.78-1.26-0.65-1.600.02-4.9839.41
Ingersoll Rand
98.20.180.181.389.7352.7939.36
Humana
317.08-1.78-0.561.38-12.68-35.5238.91
Sysco
78.060.480.622.50-0.1219.7638.77
Electronic Arts EA
143.63-1.02-0.713.03-3.7920.5238.48
Corning
45.160.280.621.626.5748.9438.37
Cognizant Technology Solutions
77.170.310.402.090.3413.7538.25
Dow
54.66-0.39-0.715.622.167.3338.21
Verisk Analytics
267.963.801.441.00-2.2213.3738.17
Las Vegas Sands
50.4-0.83-1.6219.6630.2010.2737.86
Extra Space Storage
180.373.181.790.213.1449.2937.79
CBRE Group
123.710.440.361.526.9769.4037.65
Dupont De Nemours
88.77-0.77-0.855.558.1821.0737.39
Equifax
294.123.851.32-1.82-3.1760.7236.34
Estée Lauder
99.25-0.16-0.1614.587.48-30.7936.29
Baker Hughes
36.17-0.04-0.11-0.926.494.6636.21
Nucor
150.340.230.152.244.11-2.8736.19
Xcel Energy
65.30.751.162.134.4718.6636.14
Consolidated Edison
104.240.240.240.853.7421.9335.96
ResMed
244.125.062.12-0.72-0.3067.4935.9
HP
35.970.561.572.431.7740.1235.15
Discover Financial Services
140.310.870.62-1.533.2662.5335.07
Hartford Financial Services
117.580.740.630.501.3466.0034.67
Vici Properties
33.340.220.660.20-0.3616.3934.48
Iron Mountain
118.781.331.133.135.7298.4034.21
eBay
65.161.161.803.8212.7949.2833.52
Garmin
176.092.121.220.20-2.0170.1233.48
Edison International
87.150.410.471.22-0.1742.7833.42
Martin Marietta Materials
538.81-0.81-0.15-1.083.7632.8133.05
Vulcan Materials
250.430.320.13-0.674.6924.6432.86
Targa Resources
148.011.260.86-4.83-1.2677.4132.84
Delta Air Lines
50.79-1.07-2.078.2525.5237.4632.77
Xylem
134.990.380.280.363.4447.0132.4
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
181.77-0.52-0.281.3710.6572.7232.25
AvalonBay Communities
225.350.010-2.020.8431.5631.9
Mettler Toledo International
1,499.716.791.136.877.6237.9231.78
NVR
9,831.7677.540.801.458.7864.9431.29
On Semiconductor
72.61-1.91-2.564.102.14-22.2331.28
Tractor Supply
290.934.461.565.108.4742.9631.25
LyondellBasell Industries
95.94-0.28-0.292.12-1.821.4931.22
PPG Industries
132.61-1.99-1.474.333.912.5031.17
Rockwell Automation
268.46-1.99-0.732.762.74-5.4630.84
CoStar
75.440.370.49-2.53-1.39-1.7830.79
Diamondback Energy
172.411.690.99-4.84-11.469.7130.59
Archer-Daniels Midland
59.69-0.32-0.53-2.69-2.08-21.5030.56
CDW
226.53-0.12-0.050.490.8811.6630.45
WEC Energy
96.180.991.040.952.7724.8630.23
PulteGroup
143.530.290.20-0.0311.6496.0330.11
Willis Towers Watson
294.421.360.471.290.8741.4530.11
Axon Enterprise
399.64.261.081.4412.51103.7229.75
M&T Bank
178.252.541.450.394.0945.9829.53
Fifth Third Bancorp
42.84-0.10-0.2300.8274.8629.33
Brown & Brown
103.590.910.892.75-0.3046.1729.28
Equity Residential
74.490.570.78-2.630.3126.7528.16
American Water Works
146.131.290.89-0.653.0618.2528.15
Biogen
193.83-0.84-0.43-2.72-5.10-24.8228.14
Entergy
131.610.410.311.177.8148.0928.06
Ansys
318.58-6.59-2.03-0.510.856.9627.88
Fortive
78.83-0.40-0.503.508.476.9627.83
Keysight Technologies
158.990.050.034.394.1119.8727.72
Kellogg
80.72-0.06-0.070.140.7953.7627.59
First Solar
249.44-6.31-2.470.0617.2559.5527.08
Cardinal Health
110.510.810.74-1.11-0.6025.8726.88
International Flavors Fragrances
104.96-0.16-0.152.422.3853.9526.73
State Street
88.470.360.41-0.662.9133.6626.7
DTE Energy
128.360.880.691.492.2134.4226.46
Dover
191.65-1.10-0.571.445.3936.2226.35
Hewlett Packard
20.480.321.568.797.5417.4026.27
Dexcom
67.03-0.23-0.33-4.84-4.90-29.7826.1
Take Two Interactive Software
153.710.710.462.67-1.3710.5826.1
Global Payments
102.361.141.12-7.57-5.57-11.8326.01
SBA Communications
240.72.020.850.074.2821.4225.97
Halliburton
29.090.471.64-1.29-6.25-30.4025.88
Moderna
66.831.091.664.17-8.20-35.3125.85
Ventas
64.250.290.450.053.0155.4125.83
Raymond James Financial
122.46-0.19-0.15-1.792.7524.8425.69
Church & Dwight
104.720.480.461.453.0413.9725.52
FirstEnergy
44.380.340.770.810.2136.1525.5
NetApp
123.682.261.860.633.9363.1725.34
Broadridge Financial Solutions
215.143.081.452.221.8321.5525.15
Live Nation Entertainment
109.520.860.794.6014.6129.7525.08
Devon Energy
39.140.160.41-3.96-12.23-19.8125.02
Tyler Technologies
583.725.250.91-0.060.9652.6624.65
Weyerhaeuser
33.860.070.220.9411.8412.9424.58
Rollins
50.580.641.280.280.3438.1224.48
PPL
33.080.200.610.753.2146.7024.44
T. Rowe Price
108.93-0.56-0.520.864.404.1524.26
Eversource Energy
68.060.480.722.490.5322.1223.86
Steris
242.543.621.511.39-0.3112.5523.82
Ameren
87.470.981.132.105.1322.9823.27
Seagate Technology
109.540.710.653.5213.1565.4922.81
Western Digital
68.29-1.15-1.652.998.2150.1922.4
Corpay
310.12-1.12-0.360.952.0819.9622.36
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
107.59-0.67-0.610-7.21-3.4422.23
Best Buy
103.341.091.076.3217.4549.9922.23
West Pharmaceutical Services
300.16-10.79-3.46-1.83-1.27-19.0022.2
Cooper Companies
110.420.620.560.0516.6738.2321.93
Leidos
1633.212.011.964.8374.8921.81
PTC
180.66-1.52-0.831.524.0528.2721.71
Huntington Bancshares
14.70.060.410.68-0.5446.5621.47
CBOE
207.50.830.41-1.14-1.4932.3321.47
Invitation Homes
35.30.300.87-1.85-3.2011.1321.46
Regions Financial
23.330.291.261.831.4141.2221.4
Tyson Foods
59.56-0.09-0.15-1.29-8.1420.9621.32
Waters
359.893.180.896.155.9633.0421.26
Ball
67.930.520.761.056.5037.9021.25
CMS Energy Corporation
70.720.290.421.224.9034.1821.09
McCormick
82.3-0.73-0.88-1.001.5310.1420.88
Atmos Energy
138.840.950.691.245.2435.1120.86
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
118.85-2.17-1.80-2.670.3421.0520.81
Illumina
130.410.290.220.240.12-4.4220.68
Teledyne Technologies
437.661.360.311.224.268.7920.6
Teradyne
133.93-0.85-0.633.167.4433.0420.41
Omnicom
103.390.830.811.034.1740.9420.37
Principal Financial
85.9-0.19-0.220.145.8022.3520.25
Aptiv
72.61-1.62-2.191.533.71-25.3420.24
Molina Healthcare
344.883.461.01-0.93-3.033.7320.24
Clorox
163.16-0.26-0.160.014.8226.8620.22
Synchrony Financial
49.880.150.300.371.3264.2420.22
Expedia
148.13-1.00-0.672.848.4045.1620.14
Carnival
18.48-0.09-0.46-2.6111.1227.9820.14
Steel Dynamics
126.080.150.124.1810.6918.6020.01
Warner Bros Discovery
8.25-0.10-1.141.1611.94-21.5019.87
Darden Restaurants
164.13-2.49-1.49-4.823.8815.2519.73
NRG Energy
91.14-0.07-0.083.5914.27142.6019.72
Genuine Parts
139.75-1.37-0.971.98-1.98-2.4519.6
Baxter International
37.99-0.91-2.34-1.300.451.2119.37
Packaging Of America
215.56-0.27-0.130.484.9740.6319.35
Verisign
189.96-0.66-0.354.202.69-6.1219.17
Align Technology
254.45-0.55-0.220.4510.15-17.2519.16
Hologic
81.460.640.790-0.8518.2819.03
Zebra Technologies
370.321.540.422.3212.0958.5119.02
Ulta Salon Cosmetics Fragrance
389.12-14.17-3.51-1.218.51-3.4318.97
Essex Property
295.61.150.39-4.48-2.2841.5418.94
United Airlines Holdings
57.06-0.99-1.728.9730.0437.1018.92
Expeditors International Of Washington
131.522.541.974.666.6614.6318.86
Citizens Financial
41.080.260.64-1.30-3.8755.9018.85
Laboratory Of America
223.521.130.510.62-3.099.9718.73
Dollar General
84.57-2.24-2.58-1.66-31.73-19.7418.67
Mid-America Apartment Communities
158.971.220.77-2.43-1.5523.2918.54
CenterPoint Energy
29.410.291.011.507.0614.1918.47
Masco
83.980.370.442.356.4854.6018.42
Northern
90.050.020.02-1.530.1232.7418.33
Coterra Energy
23.980.230.99-0.020.23-8.9118.03
J. B. Hunt
172.33-0.02-0.011.26-0.44-8.0517.96
Avery Dennison
221-1.85-0.834.541.0520.4117.83
Southwest Airlines
29.650.130.452.173.568.9317.6
Loews
79.090.110.140.57-3.1926.9517.5
FactSet Research Systems
460.331.600.35-1.2011.504.1817.47
Gen Digital
27.43-0.04-0.162.295.1656.4517.45
Hormel Foods
31.710.030.080.05-2.04-16.6117.36
Quest Diagnostics
155.470.630.411.710.3726.0417.13
Everest Re
391.74-3.14-0.800.980.622.6917.07
International Paper
48.92-0.15-0.320.992.4637.9216.94
Textron
88.580.720.831.95-0.2614.6116.93
Stanley Black & Decker
110.130.570.522.4310.2536.4316.88
Jacobs Engineering
131.06-24.55-15.77-11.86-12.26-3.5716.6
Amcor
11.31-0.04-0.351.980.0924.8916.4
EQT
36.670.120.311.7511.27-6.1816.23
Insulet
232.750.720.31-2.6012.6141.0316.22
IDEX
214.69-0.26-0.122.675.632.6916.18
Pentair
97.750.580.601.8013.2653.8016.08
CF Industries
85.820.170.204.914.90-0.1716.08
Healthpeak Properties
22.640.040.200.332.0027.1515.95
Skyworks Solutions
98.8-0.11-0.110.64-3.140.5615.79
Revvity
127.751.551.234.596.8918.5015.65
Kimco Realty
23.230.281.22-1.780.2635.8815.55
KeyCorp
16.750.130.78-0.270.3060.2415.54
Alliant Energy
60.71-0.06-0.101.615.0426.3215.53
NiSource
34.650.310.901.114.5149.4615.49
Enphase Energy
113.05-1.93-1.68-3.370.13-3.2415.46
Conagra Foods
32.560.100.320.573.2018.6815.45
Dollar Tree
70.34-2.75-3.77-2.00-13.84-32.7915.44
Marathon Oil
26.630.150.57-4.11-3.814.0615.36
Celanese
136.16-3.27-2.357.285.697.7315.27
Snap-On
289.711.250.431.783.5915.0715.26
Akamai
100.97-0.65-0.641.510.91-5.6715.21
Dominos Pizza
430.71.310.313.883.5412.6615.17
Trimble Navigation
62.090.430.716.0513.0117.5115.13
Incyte
66.10.270.413.09-0.3213.8514.96
Universal Health Services
228.9-1.43-0.62-4.86-3.0581.3014.94
Nordson
262.630.870.332.884.9818.6414.92
UDR
45.340.390.87-2.131.1229.0314.89
Brown-Forman
49.190.841.744.627.40-13.4414.67
Campbell Soup
48.91-0.46-0.93-2.97-4.8023.8414.63
Pool
376.84.261.142.3110.827.9714.46
W.R. Berkley
56.730.120.22-1.26-6.14-9.8414.42
DaVita Healthcare Partners
163.741.290.80-0.256.5370.0314.29
AES
20.06-0.03-0.123.9419.7341.6714.28
Evergy
61.940.030.04-0.103.7928.7714.23
Bunge
96.72-0.96-0.99-1.74-4.12-12.5513.98
Viatris
11.610.070.611.13-2.1515.5213.73
Camden Property
123.68-0.09-0.07-1.16-1.0030.7113.44
A.O. Smith
89.98-0.72-0.798.519.8335.3513.33
Regency Centers
72.230.791.110.12-0.3724.3813.26
WestRock
51.541.793.602.61-1.4081.1613.24
Eastman Chemical
112.02-0.47-0.424.9311.9245.6813.2
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
110.422.041.883.686.6128.9212.85
J.M. Smucker
121.240.140.121.822.18-0.1812.85
Jack Henry Associates
176.540.550.310.970.8317.8012.84
Allegion
145.81.801.253.916.5539.8412.72
Juniper Networks
38.970.010.030.400.4339.9612.64
Boston Properties
80.45-0.35-0.44-0.678.2335.9012.59
MGM Resorts International
39.1-0.54-1.355.968.096.2812.48
Bio Techne
79.941.191.503.6411.5719.0512.48
Host Hotels & Resorts
17.6-0.53-2.92-5.531.3210.5512.4
Ralph Lauren
193.87-2.90-1.474.2511.7567.2212.38
CarMax
77.31-0.11-0.141.79-8.7012.0312.24
Interpublic Of Companies
31.640.060.191.69-2.159.2911.92
F5 Networks
220.21.200.55-0.0810.7435.9611.89
Teleflex
247.320.520.211.131.0926.2511.62
EPAM Systems
199.28-0.44-0.221.140.26-23.3111.52
Molson Coors Brewing
57.520.851.504.491.16-8.1311.3
Albemarle
94.81-1.35-1.4110.097.71-45.0111.29
Pinnacle West Capital
88.590.610.69-1.950.4324.3011.16
Tapestry
47.18-0.78-1.626.9613.6265.0811
Catalent
60.480.210.361.24-0.2435.6810.9
Wynn Resorts
95.94-1.80-1.8519.8126.553.5810.86
LKQ
39.92-0.45-1.11-0.52-3.36-18.7510.71
Franklin Resources
20.18-0.64-3.05-2.910.10-16.6710.69
Huntington Ingalls Industries
264.591.230.47-0.76-5.6029.0310.49
Assurant
198.84-1.18-0.592.302.4937.8110.32
Mohawk Industries
160.681.801.131.706.8390.2910.16
Charles River Laboratories
196.96-1.31-0.66-3.492.771.8510.15
Match
37.840.050.132.962.78-0.7110.12
Hasbro
72.320.220.311.197.5212.519.99
Qorvo
103.3-0.30-0.291.10-4.458.609.97
Globe Life
105.390.990.95-2.140.20-2.889.78
MarketAxess
256.21.520.60-0.496.1122.039.73
Paycom Software
166.57-1.13-0.67-3.443.08-35.949.71
Lamb Weston Holdings
64.98-1.80-2.700.135.51-29.549.64
Federal Realty Investment
114.950.590.521.70-0.1026.079.49
Generac
159.074.222.728.878.2849.929.46
Bio-Rad Laboratories
334.342.420.731.851.72-6.129.43
Dayforce
61.251.051.743.4610.28-9.839.41
Henry Schein
72.9-0.32-0.441.773.46-0.559.33
Fox
38.8-0.04-0.102.592.0235.819.15
Caesars Entertainment
41.750.030.060.8315.03-10.909.12
Norwegian Cruise Line
20.51-0.47-2.24-2.4516.3724.768.72
Mosaic
26.77-0.28-1.055.52-2.37-23.578.69
Borgwarner
36.33-0.42-1.148.537.92-10.738.41
FMC
66.02-0.18-0.276.381.320.178.2
Invesco
17.57-0.15-0.872.393.5121.427.89
Walgreens Boots Alliance
8.96-0.10-1.054.670.06-60.047.87
VF
19.950.351.818.635.8920.287.69
APA
24.47-0.07-0.31-2.35-14.43-42.067.54
American Airlines
11.23-0.35-2.982.1410.69-13.047.44
Bath And Body Works
31.91-0.56-1.749.11-1.36-3.937.16
Zions Bancorporation
47.220.741.60-0.10-2.9541.007.01
Robert Half International
64.991.191.870.06-3.47-8.356.73
ETSY
55.58-1.51-2.651.381.46-14.046.59
Paramount Global
10.61-0.18-1.712.271.97-15.736.52
Comerica
47.770.370.781.92-10.1616.946.3
Whirlpool
107-0.47-0.444.468.88-18.985.86
Alaska Air
45.220.270.608.3826.0722.775.71
Dentsply International
27.06-0.02-0.073.428.30-19.895.54
News
27.980.090.320.54-0.0434.505.3
Sealed Air
36.3-0.33-0.902.513.5510.545.27
Organon & Co
19.13-0.04-0.18-2.75-13.2014.624.92
DXC Technology
20.64-0.09-0.43-1.780.93-2.443.79
Advance Auto Parts
39.05-2.40-5.79-3.84-10.68-27.602.38
Solaredge Technologies
22.91-0.27-1.1511.163.81-81.311.32
*This index is primarily derived from over-the-counter trading and contracts for difference indexes (CFDs)

Trending In Market

Mutual Funds Screener
Stock Screener
Mutual Funds
IPO’s Open and Upcoming
Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
Gold Rate Today
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
BSE 52-Week Low
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Global News

More Global Market News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse
c