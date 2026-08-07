Name
Value ($)
Chg
Chg (%)
W chg (%)
M chg (%)
Y chg (%)
M Cap (bn)
Apple
|232.93
|5.07
|2.23
|2.90
|4.70
|34.06
|3576.65
Microsoft
|430.03
|2.29
|0.54
|-0.79
|5.02
|33.63
|3169.53
Nvidia
|121.36
|0
|0
|4.40
|12.26
|171.00
|2932.17
Amazon
|186.28
|-1.57
|-0.84
|-3.92
|5.77
|43.89
|1922.7
Meta
|572.7
|5.56
|0.98
|1.52
|11.98
|86.66
|1455.48
Alphabet
|166.95
|1.80
|1.09
|2.41
|5.39
|23.51
|935.43
Eli Lilly
|883.22
|8.06
|0.92
|-3.90
|-7.57
|64.08
|834.6
Tesla
|261.68
|1.31
|0.50
|4.71
|24.25
|4.01
|821.93
Broadcom
|172.5
|-0.31
|-0.18
|-0.34
|12.90
|106.60
|794.21
Walmart
|80.75
|1.08
|1.35
|0.54
|4.77
|51.31
|647.63
JPMorgan
|210.79
|0.35
|0.17
|-0.23
|-4.03
|46.62
|603.72
Berkshire Hathaway
|460
|2.72
|0.59
|1.08
|-3.46
|32.15
|599.81
Visa
|274.73
|-0.55
|-0.20
|-4.82
|-1.19
|18.79
|551.54
UnitedHealth
|584.52
|2.81
|0.48
|1.93
|-2.27
|13.59
|538.47
Exxon Mobil
|117.22
|1.36
|1.17
|-0.22
|1.59
|1.38
|463.33
Mastercard
|493.77
|0.04
|0.01
|-0.69
|2.52
|24.74
|460.38
Oracle
|170.66
|1.62
|0.96
|3.02
|22.53
|59.93
|458.73
P&G
|173.19
|-0.31
|-0.18
|-0.26
|-0.71
|19.29
|407.9
Home Depot
|405
|5.32
|1.33
|3.33
|11.17
|35.08
|399.24
Costco Wholesale
|886.52
|0.35
|0.04
|-3.36
|0.94
|55.17
|396.87
J&J
|161.81
|0.33
|0.20
|-0.72
|-3.03
|4.29
|388.82
AbbVie
|197.47
|2.72
|1.40
|1.91
|0.02
|33.20
|347.26
Netflix
|708.81
|2.41
|0.34
|0.48
|5.02
|86.37
|313.93
Bank Of America
|39.64
|0.33
|0.84
|-0.65
|-2.41
|48.46
|312.86
Coca-Cola
|71.89
|0.10
|0.14
|0.29
|-1.47
|29.58
|310.58
Merck
|113.63
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-1.66
|-2.47
|10.80
|288.34
Chevron
|147.26
|1.88
|1.29
|-0.11
|1.98
|-11.58
|272.26
Advanced Micro Devices
|163.84
|-0.46
|-0.28
|4.61
|19.57
|58.65
|264.63
Salesforce
|273.95
|-2.05
|-0.74
|2.88
|5.76
|34.82
|262.81
T-Mobile Us
|206.12
|1.30
|0.63
|1.83
|2.92
|48.01
|244.53
Accenture
|353.87
|3.77
|1.08
|4.32
|3.57
|14.80
|236.24
PepsiCo
|169.81
|0.02
|0.01
|-1.27
|-4.29
|0.38
|234.09
Thermo Fisher Scientific
|618.88
|3.26
|0.53
|1.36
|2.17
|24.83
|234
Linde
|474.84
|-4.67
|-0.97
|-0.53
|0.17
|28.26
|230.85
Adobe Systems
|515.83
|2.31
|0.45
|-2.25
|-9.67
|-1.02
|230.81
McDonalds
|304.51
|0.94
|0.31
|1.88
|6.74
|18.14
|219.76
Cisco Systems
|53.25
|0.22
|0.42
|2.07
|6.41
|-2.10
|214.77
Danaher
|278.33
|2.62
|0.95
|1.97
|5.38
|30.22
|204.58
General Electric
|188.3
|2.95
|1.59
|-0.26
|14.82
|73.09
|202.68
IBM
|221.11
|0.20
|0.09
|1.53
|11.33
|56.17
|202.66
Wells Fargo
|56.34
|0.60
|1.07
|2.25
|-3.33
|42.24
|199.86
Caterpillar
|390.99
|-0.17
|-0.04
|6.00
|12.21
|41.54
|195.65
American Express
|271.2
|0.04
|0.01
|1.45
|6.77
|81.43
|195.31
Abbott
|114.01
|1.51
|1.34
|-0.65
|-0.46
|19.10
|195.24
Qualcomm
|170.05
|0.19
|0.11
|2.42
|4.12
|53.06
|190.28
Verizon
|45.09
|0.01
|0.02
|1.85
|5.18
|41.97
|189.74
Texas Instruments
|206.67
|-2.72
|-1.30
|1.31
|2.29
|29.21
|188.22
Blackstone
|153.24
|-1.73
|-1.11
|-2.45
|11.04
|43.00
|188.05
Philip Morris International
|121.37
|0.66
|0.55
|0.26
|-3.32
|32.78
|187.95
ServiceNow
|894.39
|11.29
|1.28
|-3.31
|7.18
|61.08
|180.86
Walt Disney
|96.19
|0.06
|0.06
|3.43
|8.07
|17.78
|175.63
Intuit
|619.67
|2.93
|0.47
|-3.42
|-0.83
|19.67
|173.74
NextEra Energy
|84.46
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.44
|5.92
|61.96
|173.41
Intuitive Surgical
|492.03
|12.81
|2.68
|0.66
|1.79
|66.80
|173.22
Amgen
|322.2
|-0.71
|-0.22
|-4.51
|-2.15
|18.97
|172.95
Morgan Stanley
|104.24
|0.18
|0.17
|1.77
|5.23
|29.64
|170.13
Applied Materials
|201.76
|-3.16
|-1.54
|3.98
|9.97
|44.62
|167.8
Comcast
|41.77
|0.11
|0.26
|2.48
|5.77
|-6.11
|165.35
Pfizer
|28.94
|-0.19
|-0.65
|-1.19
|2.41
|-14.73
|164.61
S&P Global
|513.82
|1.20
|0.23
|-1.33
|0.75
|40.11
|164.2
Goldman Sachs
|494.86
|-4.07
|-0.82
|-0.54
|1.67
|55.37
|161.27
Raytheon Technologies
|119.95
|-0.42
|-0.35
|-0.27
|-0.77
|68.14
|160.08
AT&T
|22
|0.10
|0.46
|2.33
|7.63
|49.97
|156.72
Lowe's Companies
|270.69
|3.76
|1.41
|3.29
|10.55
|31.57
|154.35
Union Pacific
|246.48
|2.22
|0.91
|1.13
|-3.44
|21.63
|150.39
Progressive
|253.7
|2.52
|1.00
|-1.62
|0.73
|82.56
|147.86
Booking Holdings
|4,221.83
|-27.19
|-0.64
|3.09
|10.73
|36.46
|145.16
BlackRock
|950.42
|5.31
|0.56
|1.46
|7.32
|47.80
|140.74
Lockheed Martin
|584.58
|1.86
|0.32
|0.67
|3.15
|43.34
|140.14
Stryker
|360.98
|0.48
|0.13
|-1.54
|0.42
|31.82
|136.57
Honeywell International
|206.71
|-0.92
|-0.44
|1.44
|0.90
|13.20
|135.18
Nike
|88.44
|-1.18
|-1.32
|2.69
|8.80
|-6.47
|134.83
TJX Companies
|117.6
|0.07
|0.06
|0.39
|0.23
|32.61
|133.48
Eaton
|331.33
|2.55
|0.78
|0.33
|12.73
|53.73
|131.29
ConocoPhillips
|105.37
|0.63
|0.60
|-4.45
|-5.98
|-14.14
|123.69
Boston Scientific
|83.78
|0.35
|0.43
|-0.13
|5.35
|56.99
|122.24
Elevance Health
|520.28
|-3.85
|-0.73
|-2.52
|-7.29
|18.19
|120.73
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|465.48
|2.63
|0.57
|1.25
|-2.14
|33.82
|119.98
Citigroup
|62.55
|0.70
|1.13
|0.06
|1.89
|54.44
|119.42
Arista Networks
|384.06
|3.16
|0.83
|0.06
|12.54
|108.24
|119.06
Medtronic
|89.29
|0.76
|0.85
|-0.72
|0.47
|14.81
|118.92
Chubb
|287.99
|-1.38
|-0.48
|-1.39
|0.68
|39.53
|116.66
United Parcel Service
|136.34
|2.32
|1.73
|5.92
|6.85
|-12.08
|116.64
ProLogis
|126.22
|0.50
|0.40
|-0.29
|-1.51
|15.27
|116.23
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|1,058.28
|9.70
|0.93
|-3.07
|-9.45
|29.37
|115.8
Deere & Company
|417.33
|-0.81
|-0.19
|2.06
|8.30
|11.63
|115.66
Micron Technology
|103.6
|-3.93
|-3.65
|10.64
|16.86
|52.44
|115.51
Analog Devices
|231.1
|-1.99
|-0.86
|2.19
|5.54
|31.73
|114.12
Charles Schwab
|64.78
|0.37
|0.57
|-0.29
|0.17
|20.97
|113.99
ADP
|276.67
|3.88
|1.42
|-0.30
|0.49
|15.58
|113.01
Marsh & McLennan Companies
|223.05
|-1.12
|-0.50
|-0.65
|-2.44
|18.16
|110.17
Palo Alto Networks
|341.8
|5.93
|1.77
|-0.68
|-3.69
|44.36
|110.07
Starbucks
|97.5
|0.10
|0.10
|2.17
|4.71
|6.99
|110.05
American Tower
|233.03
|2.44
|1.06
|-1.32
|1.35
|44.10
|107.73
Lam Research
|815
|-12.26
|-1.48
|3.95
|6.30
|29.18
|107.37
HCA
|406.62
|3.44
|0.85
|0.19
|2.87
|64.48
|106.64
Fiserv
|180.5
|1.27
|0.71
|0.66
|3.79
|59.95
|105.7
KLA-Tencor
|774.41
|-7.99
|-1.02
|1.73
|4.45
|68.12
|104.85
Gilead Sciences
|83.6
|0.22
|0.26
|-0.49
|4.92
|12.82
|104.71
Bristol-Myers Squibb
|51.74
|0.82
|1.61
|3.42
|2.48
|-10.56
|104.2
Cigna
|346.39
|-1.41
|-0.41
|-2.46
|-5.26
|20.47
|101.61
Intel
|23.47
|-0.47
|-1.96
|3.99
|16.53
|-33.81
|100.25
Mondelez International
|73.64
|-0.49
|-0.66
|-1.25
|1.98
|7.52
|99.06
Southern
|90.18
|0.27
|0.30
|-0.43
|1.49
|43.80
|98.75
Sherwin-Williams
|381.67
|-1.13
|-0.30
|-0.09
|5.11
|51.07
|96.51
Boeing
|152.04
|-4.08
|-2.61
|-2.68
|-5.57
|-19.05
|93.24
Intercontinental Exchange
|160.78
|2.12
|1.34
|0.69
|-0.02
|45.08
|91.62
Altria
|51.04
|0.03
|0.06
|0.04
|-5.46
|22.75
|91.3
Zoetis
|195.65
|0.78
|0.40
|1.06
|6.71
|13.27
|89.03
Duke Energy
|115.25
|-0.66
|-0.57
|-1.74
|-0.41
|34.89
|88.95
Trane Technologies
|388.73
|3.92
|1.02
|0.37
|12.51
|96.23
|87.51
Moody's
|474.44
|0.85
|0.18
|-4.15
|-1.80
|48.98
|86.81
Colgate-Palmolive
|103.65
|0.10
|0.10
|0.39
|-3.71
|46.48
|85.39
PayPal
|78.03
|0.21
|0.27
|0.48
|8.50
|33.25
|83.84
Equinix
|887.63
|4.94
|0.56
|0.65
|6.67
|24.55
|83.82
Cintas
|205.88
|3.26
|1.61
|0.89
|3.20
|70.19
|83.47
Waste Management
|207.57
|2.11
|1.03
|0.19
|-0.72
|37.27
|82.98
General Dynamics
|302.19
|1.90
|0.63
|-1.87
|2.63
|35.55
|82.61
Airbnb
|126.86
|-1.40
|-1.09
|-1.68
|10.43
|-7.10
|81.81
Constellation Energy
|260.05
|2.83
|1.10
|2.07
|34.12
|137.88
|81.46
Parker-Hannifin
|631.69
|-0.95
|-0.15
|2.07
|9.89
|63.97
|80.49
CVS Health
|62.88
|1.57
|2.56
|9.24
|9.15
|-9.77
|79.71
Chipotle Mexican Grill
|57.62
|0.23
|0.41
|0.79
|3.20
|56.68
|78.99
CME
|220.61
|2.14
|0.98
|2.27
|3.84
|10.22
|78.99
Northrop Grumman
|527.52
|0.14
|0.03
|-1.13
|0.99
|19.29
|78.83
TransDigm
|1,427.13
|22.10
|1.57
|0.71
|7.23
|73.12
|78.02
Illinois Tool Works
|262.01
|-2.06
|-0.78
|2.08
|5.06
|13.88
|77.93
Amphenol
|65.07
|0.04
|0.07
|-0.86
|5.08
|57.46
|77.6
Synopsys
|506.61
|-6.70
|-1.31
|0.16
|5.28
|9.23
|77.51
3M
|136.71
|-0.45
|-0.33
|0.75
|4.73
|51.53
|76.21
Motorola Solutions Msi
|449.93
|3.67
|0.82
|0.62
|2.24
|64.86
|74.89
Activision Blizzard
|94.42
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.80
|2.33
|29.13
|74.29
Cadence Design Systems
|270.88
|-3.44
|-1.26
|-1.15
|5.67
|14.54
|73.69
PNC
|184.7
|1.78
|0.97
|-0.17
|0.31
|53.89
|73.26
Ecolab
|255.44
|0.76
|0.30
|1.67
|2.32
|50.91
|72.62
Carrier Global
|80.26
|-0.29
|-0.36
|-0.78
|14.59
|47.10
|72.48
Welltower
|127.22
|0.09
|0.07
|-1.14
|4.33
|55.66
|72.36
Freeport-McMoran
|49.94
|-1.46
|-2.83
|10.50
|20.85
|36.29
|72.05
Target
|155.86
|0.74
|0.48
|0.23
|2.74
|46.09
|72.01
Marriott International
|248.56
|-4.58
|-1.81
|1.66
|9.38
|24.56
|71.7
US Bancorp
|45.77
|0.30
|0.66
|-0.22
|-1.23
|42.41
|71
EOG Resources
|121.75
|0.42
|0.34
|-4.73
|-1.64
|-1.54
|70.87
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
|241
|-0.43
|-0.18
|2.69
|-0.54
|-6.50
|69.11
AON
|346.21
|-1.30
|-0.38
|-0.68
|0.08
|7.73
|68.58
O'Reilly Automotive
|1,151.6
|5.95
|0.52
|2.82
|1.30
|28.15
|68.09
CSX
|34.53
|0.03
|0.09
|1.56
|-0.20
|13.06
|67.95
FedEx
|273.67
|5.79
|2.16
|7.32
|-7.60
|2.71
|67.76
Air Products & Chemicals
|297.94
|-2.11
|-0.70
|3.92
|7.48
|3.86
|66.69
McKesson
|493.9
|5.64
|1.16
|-2.16
|-13.98
|12.91
|64.39
Aflac
|111.91
|1.36
|1.23
|1.67
|2.70
|46.35
|63.92
DR Horton
|190.82
|0.32
|0.17
|-0.50
|1.62
|75.19
|63.15
Public Storage
|363.87
|6.93
|1.94
|-0.16
|6.62
|39.55
|63.14
Republic Services
|200.52
|1.07
|0.54
|-1.06
|-2.49
|42.05
|62.94
Pioneer Natural Resources
|270.02
|-1.09
|-0.40
|-1.78
|0.11
|29.95
|62.68
Emerson Electric
|109.46
|0.20
|0.18
|4.21
|5.27
|12.83
|62.14
Newmont Mining
|53.45
|-0.42
|-0.79
|-1.95
|2.38
|50.39
|61.7
NXP Semiconductors
|240.01
|-5.11
|-2.09
|3.49
|1.48
|19.89
|61.55
Arthur J. Gallagher
|281.53
|2.36
|0.85
|2.13
|-3.36
|22.00
|60.98
Schlumberger
|41.92
|-0.31
|-0.73
|-2.90
|-0.80
|-27.65
|60.75
MetLife
|82.48
|0.05
|0.06
|1.25
|6.10
|33.70
|59.73
Roper Industries
|556.44
|3.28
|0.59
|-0.23
|0.74
|15.05
|59.27
Marathon Petroleum
|163.02
|-0.66
|-0.40
|-0.65
|-6.06
|8.67
|58.91
Fortinet
|77.55
|0.10
|0.13
|0.14
|0.54
|32.27
|58.88
Autodesk
|275.62
|3.70
|1.36
|2.58
|6.97
|31.88
|58.4
Hilton Worldwide
|230.28
|-4.04
|-1.72
|2.52
|5.96
|49.85
|58.13
Capital One Financial
|149.68
|0.43
|0.29
|-1.70
|3.84
|54.29
|57.02
Phillips 66
|131.5
|0.46
|0.35
|0.46
|-2.55
|10.49
|56.32
Norfolk Southern
|248.5
|2.29
|0.93
|1.11
|-2.30
|29.77
|56.28
Truist Financial
|42.4
|-0.12
|-0.28
|0.50
|-4.12
|53.46
|56.21
Williams Companies
|45.65
|0.55
|1.22
|-1.30
|0.19
|38.63
|55.37
Simon Property
|169.02
|1.18
|0.70
|0.57
|3.17
|61.54
|54.93
AutoZone
|3,154.62
|-41.81
|-1.31
|4.65
|-1.47
|23.25
|54.66
Monster Beverage
|52.19
|-0.26
|-0.50
|-0.32
|8.04
|-0.67
|54.49
Realty Income
|63.42
|0.67
|1.07
|1.74
|1.89
|29.45
|54.27
United Rentals
|809.73
|-7.24
|-0.89
|1.29
|15.64
|85.14
|54.15
American Electric Power
|102.58
|0.79
|0.77
|0.47
|4.07
|37.37
|54.05
Bank Of New York Mellon
|71.93
|0.24
|0.33
|0.05
|7.36
|68.53
|53.82
Travelers Companies
|234.19
|-1.95
|-0.83
|-2.20
|2.98
|44.32
|53.76
ONEOK
|91.13
|0.90
|1.00
|-4.33
|-1.09
|47.34
|53.04
Sempra Energy
|83.63
|0.33
|0.40
|-0.51
|1.25
|28.13
|52.72
Johnson Controls
|77.64
|0.36
|0.47
|4.92
|9.68
|45.97
|52.64
Charter Communications
|326.22
|-1.99
|-0.61
|-1.66
|-5.80
|-25.61
|52.5
Keurig Dr Pepper
|37.48
|0.06
|0.16
|-1.39
|0.89
|20.09
|52.11
General Motors
|44.91
|-1.57
|-3.38
|-6.54
|-7.20
|38.30
|51.98
PACCAR
|98.67
|0.54
|0.55
|-0.12
|3.25
|16.41
|51.72
Crown Castle International
|118.7
|2.02
|1.73
|1.54
|4.91
|30.54
|51.26
Grainger
|1,039.37
|2.54
|0.24
|0.71
|7.42
|48.73
|51.25
Ross Stores
|150.51
|-1.04
|-0.69
|0.35
|-0.77
|31.48
|50.51
Digital Realty
|161.99
|0.58
|0.36
|1.97
|7.75
|36.65
|50.34
Copart
|52.4
|0.33
|0.62
|1.91
|-1.20
|20.64
|50.23
AIG
|73.25
|-0.12
|-0.16
|-0.69
|-3.10
|19.53
|49.7
Allstate
|189.76
|1.24
|0.66
|-0.79
|1.39
|68.69
|49.56
Royal Caribbean Cruises
|177.35
|-0.61
|-0.34
|0.80
|11.07
|93.40
|49.55
Kinder Morgan
|22.11
|0.45
|2.05
|1.42
|3.63
|32.60
|48.62
Dominion Resources
|57.6
|0.66
|1.16
|-0.55
|1.57
|36.14
|48.31
Paychex
|134.19
|1.33
|1.00
|0.13
|1.81
|17.94
|48.27
Fidelity National Information Services
|83.82
|0.74
|0.89
|-0.27
|3.25
|50.16
|48.13
Kimberly Clark
|142.38
|-0.04
|-0.03
|1.39
|-1.03
|17.09
|48.11
Fair Isaac
|1,944.43
|21.12
|1.10
|0.50
|12.91
|119.25
|47.65
Ameriprise Financial
|470.06
|1.13
|0.24
|2.04
|6.80
|42.29
|47.04
Constellation Brands
|257.69
|-0.28
|-0.11
|1.22
|4.42
|3.64
|47.03
TE Connectivity
|150.99
|-0.42
|-0.28
|1.74
|1.89
|22.54
|46.17
Occidental Petroleum
|51.54
|0.50
|0.98
|-1.36
|-6.88
|-17.27
|45.89
Msci
|582.93
|6.44
|1.12
|4.20
|1.66
|14.98
|45.83
Lennar
|187.52
|0.32
|0.17
|2.89
|3.41
|64.20
|45.77
Monolithic Power Systems
|924.5
|-1.99
|-0.21
|3.45
|10.06
|101.27
|44.83
Cencora
|224.92
|0.11
|0.05
|-1.51
|-4.85
|23.00
|44.77
Valero Energy
|135.03
|-1.10
|-0.81
|-0.13
|-4.46
|-2.22
|44.76
L3Harris Technologies
|236.25
|0.99
|0.42
|-0.74
|0.44
|37.71
|44.67
Cummins
|323.94
|-2.44
|-0.75
|5.22
|5.70
|40.04
|44.25
Public Service
|89.21
|1.00
|1.14
|1.48
|11.26
|63.12
|44.21
Prudential Financial
|121.1
|0.29
|0.24
|0.36
|0.32
|29.69
|43.49
Quanta Services
|297.86
|1.19
|0.40
|0.55
|15.86
|68.63
|43.45
Old Dominion Freight Line
|198.64
|1.99
|1.01
|1.36
|1.94
|-1.47
|43.37
Microchip Technology
|80.29
|-0.53
|-0.66
|4.25
|1.05
|2.14
|43.32
Agilent
|148.34
|0.15
|0.10
|5.96
|5.08
|32.45
|43.29
Kraft Heinz
|35.11
|-0.26
|-0.74
|1.24
|-1.35
|6.10
|42.71
IQVIA Holdings
|235.29
|0.64
|0.27
|-2.31
|-5.40
|21.36
|42.61
Cincinnati Financial
|136.13
|0.37
|0.27
|1.08
|0.96
|31.27
|42.59
Otis Worldwide
|103.83
|-0.60
|-0.57
|7.88
|9.26
|30.60
|42.31
GE HealthCare Technologies
|93.85
|1.86
|2.02
|3.27
|10.67
|38.34
|42.27
PG&E
|19.77
|-0.09
|-0.43
|-1.49
|-0.88
|29.89
|42.21
Ford Motor
|10.56
|-0.22
|-2.00
|-3.12
|-3.82
|-14.18
|42.18
Arch Capital
|111.97
|-1.52
|-1.34
|-1.03
|0.81
|37.15
|42.02
Idexx Laboratories
|505.22
|-6.56
|-1.28
|-0.48
|7.72
|17.23
|41.95
NASDAQ
|73.03
|0.32
|0.43
|-1.29
|2.36
|50.84
|41.7
General Mills
|73.87
|-0.45
|-0.61
|-0.43
|1.85
|18.04
|41.69
Hess
|135.93
|2.27
|1.69
|1.13
|-0.66
|-13.22
|41.51
Kroger
|57.28
|0.74
|1.31
|1.98
|6.87
|30.10
|41.14
Corteva
|58.29
|-0.29
|-0.49
|1.23
|4.09
|14.50
|40.94
Fastenal
|71.46
|-0.09
|-0.13
|1.12
|5.98
|28.41
|40.9
Howmet Aerospace
|98.79
|-0.42
|-0.42
|1.38
|2.35
|112.54
|40.71
Exelon
|40.58
|0.21
|0.52
|0.72
|7.13
|7.11
|40.63
Centene
|75.31
|0.74
|0.99
|-0.44
|-3.65
|8.74
|40.03
Edwards Lifesciences
|66.05
|-0.48
|-0.72
|-1.23
|-3.86
|-5.60
|39.59
Ametek
|171.81
|-0.38
|-0.22
|0.44
|3.21
|16.54
|39.53
Yum Brands
|139.71
|0.16
|0.11
|7.15
|4.72
|11.71
|39.5
Gartner
|507.49
|-2.07
|-0.41
|-1.61
|5.58
|46.67
|39.46
Hershey
|191.78
|-1.26
|-0.65
|-1.60
|0.02
|-4.98
|39.41
Ingersoll Rand
|98.2
|0.18
|0.18
|1.38
|9.73
|52.79
|39.36
Humana
|317.08
|-1.78
|-0.56
|1.38
|-12.68
|-35.52
|38.91
Sysco
|78.06
|0.48
|0.62
|2.50
|-0.12
|19.76
|38.77
Electronic Arts EA
|143.63
|-1.02
|-0.71
|3.03
|-3.79
|20.52
|38.48
Corning
|45.16
|0.28
|0.62
|1.62
|6.57
|48.94
|38.37
Cognizant Technology Solutions
|77.17
|0.31
|0.40
|2.09
|0.34
|13.75
|38.25
Dow
|54.66
|-0.39
|-0.71
|5.62
|2.16
|7.33
|38.21
Verisk Analytics
|267.96
|3.80
|1.44
|1.00
|-2.22
|13.37
|38.17
Las Vegas Sands
|50.4
|-0.83
|-1.62
|19.66
|30.20
|10.27
|37.86
Extra Space Storage
|180.37
|3.18
|1.79
|0.21
|3.14
|49.29
|37.79
CBRE Group
|123.71
|0.44
|0.36
|1.52
|6.97
|69.40
|37.65
Dupont De Nemours
|88.77
|-0.77
|-0.85
|5.55
|8.18
|21.07
|37.39
Equifax
|294.12
|3.85
|1.32
|-1.82
|-3.17
|60.72
|36.34
Estée Lauder
|99.25
|-0.16
|-0.16
|14.58
|7.48
|-30.79
|36.29
Baker Hughes
|36.17
|-0.04
|-0.11
|-0.92
|6.49
|4.66
|36.21
Nucor
|150.34
|0.23
|0.15
|2.24
|4.11
|-2.87
|36.19
Xcel Energy
|65.3
|0.75
|1.16
|2.13
|4.47
|18.66
|36.14
Consolidated Edison
|104.24
|0.24
|0.24
|0.85
|3.74
|21.93
|35.96
ResMed
|244.12
|5.06
|2.12
|-0.72
|-0.30
|67.49
|35.9
HP
|35.97
|0.56
|1.57
|2.43
|1.77
|40.12
|35.15
Discover Financial Services
|140.31
|0.87
|0.62
|-1.53
|3.26
|62.53
|35.07
Hartford Financial Services
|117.58
|0.74
|0.63
|0.50
|1.34
|66.00
|34.67
Vici Properties
|33.34
|0.22
|0.66
|0.20
|-0.36
|16.39
|34.48
Iron Mountain
|118.78
|1.33
|1.13
|3.13
|5.72
|98.40
|34.21
eBay
|65.16
|1.16
|1.80
|3.82
|12.79
|49.28
|33.52
Garmin
|176.09
|2.12
|1.22
|0.20
|-2.01
|70.12
|33.48
Edison International
|87.15
|0.41
|0.47
|1.22
|-0.17
|42.78
|33.42
Martin Marietta Materials
|538.81
|-0.81
|-0.15
|-1.08
|3.76
|32.81
|33.05
Vulcan Materials
|250.43
|0.32
|0.13
|-0.67
|4.69
|24.64
|32.86
Targa Resources
|148.01
|1.26
|0.86
|-4.83
|-1.26
|77.41
|32.84
Delta Air Lines
|50.79
|-1.07
|-2.07
|8.25
|25.52
|37.46
|32.77
Xylem
|134.99
|0.38
|0.28
|0.36
|3.44
|47.01
|32.4
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
|181.77
|-0.52
|-0.28
|1.37
|10.65
|72.72
|32.25
AvalonBay Communities
|225.35
|0.01
|0
|-2.02
|0.84
|31.56
|31.9
Mettler Toledo International
|1,499.7
|16.79
|1.13
|6.87
|7.62
|37.92
|31.78
NVR
|9,831.76
|77.54
|0.80
|1.45
|8.78
|64.94
|31.29
On Semiconductor
|72.61
|-1.91
|-2.56
|4.10
|2.14
|-22.23
|31.28
Tractor Supply
|290.93
|4.46
|1.56
|5.10
|8.47
|42.96
|31.25
LyondellBasell Industries
|95.94
|-0.28
|-0.29
|2.12
|-1.82
|1.49
|31.22
PPG Industries
|132.61
|-1.99
|-1.47
|4.33
|3.91
|2.50
|31.17
Rockwell Automation
|268.46
|-1.99
|-0.73
|2.76
|2.74
|-5.46
|30.84
CoStar
|75.44
|0.37
|0.49
|-2.53
|-1.39
|-1.78
|30.79
Diamondback Energy
|172.41
|1.69
|0.99
|-4.84
|-11.46
|9.71
|30.59
Archer-Daniels Midland
|59.69
|-0.32
|-0.53
|-2.69
|-2.08
|-21.50
|30.56
CDW
|226.53
|-0.12
|-0.05
|0.49
|0.88
|11.66
|30.45
WEC Energy
|96.18
|0.99
|1.04
|0.95
|2.77
|24.86
|30.23
PulteGroup
|143.53
|0.29
|0.20
|-0.03
|11.64
|96.03
|30.11
Willis Towers Watson
|294.42
|1.36
|0.47
|1.29
|0.87
|41.45
|30.11
Axon Enterprise
|399.6
|4.26
|1.08
|1.44
|12.51
|103.72
|29.75
M&T Bank
|178.25
|2.54
|1.45
|0.39
|4.09
|45.98
|29.53
Fifth Third Bancorp
|42.84
|-0.10
|-0.23
|0
|0.82
|74.86
|29.33
Brown & Brown
|103.59
|0.91
|0.89
|2.75
|-0.30
|46.17
|29.28
Equity Residential
|74.49
|0.57
|0.78
|-2.63
|0.31
|26.75
|28.16
American Water Works
|146.13
|1.29
|0.89
|-0.65
|3.06
|18.25
|28.15
Biogen
|193.83
|-0.84
|-0.43
|-2.72
|-5.10
|-24.82
|28.14
Entergy
|131.61
|0.41
|0.31
|1.17
|7.81
|48.09
|28.06
Ansys
|318.58
|-6.59
|-2.03
|-0.51
|0.85
|6.96
|27.88
Fortive
|78.83
|-0.40
|-0.50
|3.50
|8.47
|6.96
|27.83
Keysight Technologies
|158.99
|0.05
|0.03
|4.39
|4.11
|19.87
|27.72
Kellogg
|80.72
|-0.06
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.79
|53.76
|27.59
First Solar
|249.44
|-6.31
|-2.47
|0.06
|17.25
|59.55
|27.08
Cardinal Health
|110.51
|0.81
|0.74
|-1.11
|-0.60
|25.87
|26.88
International Flavors Fragrances
|104.96
|-0.16
|-0.15
|2.42
|2.38
|53.95
|26.73
State Street
|88.47
|0.36
|0.41
|-0.66
|2.91
|33.66
|26.7
DTE Energy
|128.36
|0.88
|0.69
|1.49
|2.21
|34.42
|26.46
Dover
|191.65
|-1.10
|-0.57
|1.44
|5.39
|36.22
|26.35
Hewlett Packard
|20.48
|0.32
|1.56
|8.79
|7.54
|17.40
|26.27
Dexcom
|67.03
|-0.23
|-0.33
|-4.84
|-4.90
|-29.78
|26.1
Take Two Interactive Software
|153.71
|0.71
|0.46
|2.67
|-1.37
|10.58
|26.1
Global Payments
|102.36
|1.14
|1.12
|-7.57
|-5.57
|-11.83
|26.01
SBA Communications
|240.7
|2.02
|0.85
|0.07
|4.28
|21.42
|25.97
Halliburton
|29.09
|0.47
|1.64
|-1.29
|-6.25
|-30.40
|25.88
Moderna
|66.83
|1.09
|1.66
|4.17
|-8.20
|-35.31
|25.85
Ventas
|64.25
|0.29
|0.45
|0.05
|3.01
|55.41
|25.83
Raymond James Financial
|122.46
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-1.79
|2.75
|24.84
|25.69
Church & Dwight
|104.72
|0.48
|0.46
|1.45
|3.04
|13.97
|25.52
FirstEnergy
|44.38
|0.34
|0.77
|0.81
|0.21
|36.15
|25.5
NetApp
|123.68
|2.26
|1.86
|0.63
|3.93
|63.17
|25.34
Broadridge Financial Solutions
|215.14
|3.08
|1.45
|2.22
|1.83
|21.55
|25.15
Live Nation Entertainment
|109.52
|0.86
|0.79
|4.60
|14.61
|29.75
|25.08
Devon Energy
|39.14
|0.16
|0.41
|-3.96
|-12.23
|-19.81
|25.02
Tyler Technologies
|583.72
|5.25
|0.91
|-0.06
|0.96
|52.66
|24.65
Weyerhaeuser
|33.86
|0.07
|0.22
|0.94
|11.84
|12.94
|24.58
Rollins
|50.58
|0.64
|1.28
|0.28
|0.34
|38.12
|24.48
PPL
|33.08
|0.20
|0.61
|0.75
|3.21
|46.70
|24.44
T. Rowe Price
|108.93
|-0.56
|-0.52
|0.86
|4.40
|4.15
|24.26
Eversource Energy
|68.06
|0.48
|0.72
|2.49
|0.53
|22.12
|23.86
Steris
|242.54
|3.62
|1.51
|1.39
|-0.31
|12.55
|23.82
Ameren
|87.47
|0.98
|1.13
|2.10
|5.13
|22.98
|23.27
Seagate Technology
|109.54
|0.71
|0.65
|3.52
|13.15
|65.49
|22.81
Western Digital
|68.29
|-1.15
|-1.65
|2.99
|8.21
|50.19
|22.4
Corpay
|310.12
|-1.12
|-0.36
|0.95
|2.08
|19.96
|22.36
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
|107.59
|-0.67
|-0.61
|0
|-7.21
|-3.44
|22.23
Best Buy
|103.34
|1.09
|1.07
|6.32
|17.45
|49.99
|22.23
West Pharmaceutical Services
|300.16
|-10.79
|-3.46
|-1.83
|-1.27
|-19.00
|22.2
Cooper Companies
|110.42
|0.62
|0.56
|0.05
|16.67
|38.23
|21.93
Leidos
|163
|3.21
|2.01
|1.96
|4.83
|74.89
|21.81
PTC
|180.66
|-1.52
|-0.83
|1.52
|4.05
|28.27
|21.71
Huntington Bancshares
|14.7
|0.06
|0.41
|0.68
|-0.54
|46.56
|21.47
CBOE
|207.5
|0.83
|0.41
|-1.14
|-1.49
|32.33
|21.47
Invitation Homes
|35.3
|0.30
|0.87
|-1.85
|-3.20
|11.13
|21.46
Regions Financial
|23.33
|0.29
|1.26
|1.83
|1.41
|41.22
|21.4
Tyson Foods
|59.56
|-0.09
|-0.15
|-1.29
|-8.14
|20.96
|21.32
Waters
|359.89
|3.18
|0.89
|6.15
|5.96
|33.04
|21.26
Ball
|67.93
|0.52
|0.76
|1.05
|6.50
|37.90
|21.25
CMS Energy Corporation
|70.72
|0.29
|0.42
|1.22
|4.90
|34.18
|21.09
McCormick
|82.3
|-0.73
|-0.88
|-1.00
|1.53
|10.14
|20.88
Atmos Energy
|138.84
|0.95
|0.69
|1.24
|5.24
|35.11
|20.86
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|118.85
|-2.17
|-1.80
|-2.67
|0.34
|21.05
|20.81
Illumina
|130.41
|0.29
|0.22
|0.24
|0.12
|-4.42
|20.68
Teledyne Technologies
|437.66
|1.36
|0.31
|1.22
|4.26
|8.79
|20.6
Teradyne
|133.93
|-0.85
|-0.63
|3.16
|7.44
|33.04
|20.41
Omnicom
|103.39
|0.83
|0.81
|1.03
|4.17
|40.94
|20.37
Principal Financial
|85.9
|-0.19
|-0.22
|0.14
|5.80
|22.35
|20.25
Aptiv
|72.61
|-1.62
|-2.19
|1.53
|3.71
|-25.34
|20.24
Molina Healthcare
|344.88
|3.46
|1.01
|-0.93
|-3.03
|3.73
|20.24
Clorox
|163.16
|-0.26
|-0.16
|0.01
|4.82
|26.86
|20.22
Synchrony Financial
|49.88
|0.15
|0.30
|0.37
|1.32
|64.24
|20.22
Expedia
|148.13
|-1.00
|-0.67
|2.84
|8.40
|45.16
|20.14
Carnival
|18.48
|-0.09
|-0.46
|-2.61
|11.12
|27.98
|20.14
Steel Dynamics
|126.08
|0.15
|0.12
|4.18
|10.69
|18.60
|20.01
Warner Bros Discovery
|8.25
|-0.10
|-1.14
|1.16
|11.94
|-21.50
|19.87
Darden Restaurants
|164.13
|-2.49
|-1.49
|-4.82
|3.88
|15.25
|19.73
NRG Energy
|91.14
|-0.07
|-0.08
|3.59
|14.27
|142.60
|19.72
Genuine Parts
|139.75
|-1.37
|-0.97
|1.98
|-1.98
|-2.45
|19.6
Baxter International
|37.99
|-0.91
|-2.34
|-1.30
|0.45
|1.21
|19.37
Packaging Of America
|215.56
|-0.27
|-0.13
|0.48
|4.97
|40.63
|19.35
Verisign
|189.96
|-0.66
|-0.35
|4.20
|2.69
|-6.12
|19.17
Align Technology
|254.45
|-0.55
|-0.22
|0.45
|10.15
|-17.25
|19.16
Hologic
|81.46
|0.64
|0.79
|0
|-0.85
|18.28
|19.03
Zebra Technologies
|370.32
|1.54
|0.42
|2.32
|12.09
|58.51
|19.02
Ulta Salon Cosmetics Fragrance
|389.12
|-14.17
|-3.51
|-1.21
|8.51
|-3.43
|18.97
Essex Property
|295.6
|1.15
|0.39
|-4.48
|-2.28
|41.54
|18.94
United Airlines Holdings
|57.06
|-0.99
|-1.72
|8.97
|30.04
|37.10
|18.92
Expeditors International Of Washington
|131.52
|2.54
|1.97
|4.66
|6.66
|14.63
|18.86
Citizens Financial
|41.08
|0.26
|0.64
|-1.30
|-3.87
|55.90
|18.85
Laboratory Of America
|223.52
|1.13
|0.51
|0.62
|-3.09
|9.97
|18.73
Dollar General
|84.57
|-2.24
|-2.58
|-1.66
|-31.73
|-19.74
|18.67
Mid-America Apartment Communities
|158.97
|1.22
|0.77
|-2.43
|-1.55
|23.29
|18.54
CenterPoint Energy
|29.41
|0.29
|1.01
|1.50
|7.06
|14.19
|18.47
Masco
|83.98
|0.37
|0.44
|2.35
|6.48
|54.60
|18.42
Northern
|90.05
|0.02
|0.02
|-1.53
|0.12
|32.74
|18.33
Coterra Energy
|23.98
|0.23
|0.99
|-0.02
|0.23
|-8.91
|18.03
J. B. Hunt
|172.33
|-0.02
|-0.01
|1.26
|-0.44
|-8.05
|17.96
Avery Dennison
|221
|-1.85
|-0.83
|4.54
|1.05
|20.41
|17.83
Southwest Airlines
|29.65
|0.13
|0.45
|2.17
|3.56
|8.93
|17.6
Loews
|79.09
|0.11
|0.14
|0.57
|-3.19
|26.95
|17.5
FactSet Research Systems
|460.33
|1.60
|0.35
|-1.20
|11.50
|4.18
|17.47
Gen Digital
|27.43
|-0.04
|-0.16
|2.29
|5.16
|56.45
|17.45
Hormel Foods
|31.71
|0.03
|0.08
|0.05
|-2.04
|-16.61
|17.36
Quest Diagnostics
|155.47
|0.63
|0.41
|1.71
|0.37
|26.04
|17.13
Everest Re
|391.74
|-3.14
|-0.80
|0.98
|0.62
|2.69
|17.07
International Paper
|48.92
|-0.15
|-0.32
|0.99
|2.46
|37.92
|16.94
Textron
|88.58
|0.72
|0.83
|1.95
|-0.26
|14.61
|16.93
Stanley Black & Decker
|110.13
|0.57
|0.52
|2.43
|10.25
|36.43
|16.88
Jacobs Engineering
|131.06
|-24.55
|-15.77
|-11.86
|-12.26
|-3.57
|16.6
Amcor
|11.31
|-0.04
|-0.35
|1.98
|0.09
|24.89
|16.4
EQT
|36.67
|0.12
|0.31
|1.75
|11.27
|-6.18
|16.23
Insulet
|232.75
|0.72
|0.31
|-2.60
|12.61
|41.03
|16.22
IDEX
|214.69
|-0.26
|-0.12
|2.67
|5.63
|2.69
|16.18
Pentair
|97.75
|0.58
|0.60
|1.80
|13.26
|53.80
|16.08
CF Industries
|85.82
|0.17
|0.20
|4.91
|4.90
|-0.17
|16.08
Healthpeak Properties
|22.64
|0.04
|0.20
|0.33
|2.00
|27.15
|15.95
Skyworks Solutions
|98.8
|-0.11
|-0.11
|0.64
|-3.14
|0.56
|15.79
Revvity
|127.75
|1.55
|1.23
|4.59
|6.89
|18.50
|15.65
Kimco Realty
|23.23
|0.28
|1.22
|-1.78
|0.26
|35.88
|15.55
KeyCorp
|16.75
|0.13
|0.78
|-0.27
|0.30
|60.24
|15.54
Alliant Energy
|60.71
|-0.06
|-0.10
|1.61
|5.04
|26.32
|15.53
NiSource
|34.65
|0.31
|0.90
|1.11
|4.51
|49.46
|15.49
Enphase Energy
|113.05
|-1.93
|-1.68
|-3.37
|0.13
|-3.24
|15.46
Conagra Foods
|32.56
|0.10
|0.32
|0.57
|3.20
|18.68
|15.45
Dollar Tree
|70.34
|-2.75
|-3.77
|-2.00
|-13.84
|-32.79
|15.44
Marathon Oil
|26.63
|0.15
|0.57
|-4.11
|-3.81
|4.06
|15.36
Celanese
|136.16
|-3.27
|-2.35
|7.28
|5.69
|7.73
|15.27
Snap-On
|289.71
|1.25
|0.43
|1.78
|3.59
|15.07
|15.26
Akamai
|100.97
|-0.65
|-0.64
|1.51
|0.91
|-5.67
|15.21
Dominos Pizza
|430.7
|1.31
|0.31
|3.88
|3.54
|12.66
|15.17
Trimble Navigation
|62.09
|0.43
|0.71
|6.05
|13.01
|17.51
|15.13
Incyte
|66.1
|0.27
|0.41
|3.09
|-0.32
|13.85
|14.96
Universal Health Services
|228.9
|-1.43
|-0.62
|-4.86
|-3.05
|81.30
|14.94
Nordson
|262.63
|0.87
|0.33
|2.88
|4.98
|18.64
|14.92
UDR
|45.34
|0.39
|0.87
|-2.13
|1.12
|29.03
|14.89
Brown-Forman
|49.19
|0.84
|1.74
|4.62
|7.40
|-13.44
|14.67
Campbell Soup
|48.91
|-0.46
|-0.93
|-2.97
|-4.80
|23.84
|14.63
Pool
|376.8
|4.26
|1.14
|2.31
|10.82
|7.97
|14.46
W.R. Berkley
|56.73
|0.12
|0.22
|-1.26
|-6.14
|-9.84
|14.42
DaVita Healthcare Partners
|163.74
|1.29
|0.80
|-0.25
|6.53
|70.03
|14.29
AES
|20.06
|-0.03
|-0.12
|3.94
|19.73
|41.67
|14.28
Evergy
|61.94
|0.03
|0.04
|-0.10
|3.79
|28.77
|14.23
Bunge
|96.72
|-0.96
|-0.99
|-1.74
|-4.12
|-12.55
|13.98
Viatris
|11.61
|0.07
|0.61
|1.13
|-2.15
|15.52
|13.73
Camden Property
|123.68
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-1.16
|-1.00
|30.71
|13.44
A.O. Smith
|89.98
|-0.72
|-0.79
|8.51
|9.83
|35.35
|13.33
Regency Centers
|72.23
|0.79
|1.11
|0.12
|-0.37
|24.38
|13.26
WestRock
|51.54
|1.79
|3.60
|2.61
|-1.40
|81.16
|13.24
Eastman Chemical
|112.02
|-0.47
|-0.42
|4.93
|11.92
|45.68
|13.2
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|110.42
|2.04
|1.88
|3.68
|6.61
|28.92
|12.85
J.M. Smucker
|121.24
|0.14
|0.12
|1.82
|2.18
|-0.18
|12.85
Jack Henry Associates
|176.54
|0.55
|0.31
|0.97
|0.83
|17.80
|12.84
Allegion
|145.8
|1.80
|1.25
|3.91
|6.55
|39.84
|12.72
Juniper Networks
|38.97
|0.01
|0.03
|0.40
|0.43
|39.96
|12.64
Boston Properties
|80.45
|-0.35
|-0.44
|-0.67
|8.23
|35.90
|12.59
MGM Resorts International
|39.1
|-0.54
|-1.35
|5.96
|8.09
|6.28
|12.48
Bio Techne
|79.94
|1.19
|1.50
|3.64
|11.57
|19.05
|12.48
Host Hotels & Resorts
|17.6
|-0.53
|-2.92
|-5.53
|1.32
|10.55
|12.4
Ralph Lauren
|193.87
|-2.90
|-1.47
|4.25
|11.75
|67.22
|12.38
CarMax
|77.31
|-0.11
|-0.14
|1.79
|-8.70
|12.03
|12.24
Interpublic Of Companies
|31.64
|0.06
|0.19
|1.69
|-2.15
|9.29
|11.92
F5 Networks
|220.2
|1.20
|0.55
|-0.08
|10.74
|35.96
|11.89
Teleflex
|247.32
|0.52
|0.21
|1.13
|1.09
|26.25
|11.62
EPAM Systems
|199.28
|-0.44
|-0.22
|1.14
|0.26
|-23.31
|11.52
Molson Coors Brewing
|57.52
|0.85
|1.50
|4.49
|1.16
|-8.13
|11.3
Albemarle
|94.81
|-1.35
|-1.41
|10.09
|7.71
|-45.01
|11.29
Pinnacle West Capital
|88.59
|0.61
|0.69
|-1.95
|0.43
|24.30
|11.16
Tapestry
|47.18
|-0.78
|-1.62
|6.96
|13.62
|65.08
|11
Catalent
|60.48
|0.21
|0.36
|1.24
|-0.24
|35.68
|10.9
Wynn Resorts
|95.94
|-1.80
|-1.85
|19.81
|26.55
|3.58
|10.86
LKQ
|39.92
|-0.45
|-1.11
|-0.52
|-3.36
|-18.75
|10.71
Franklin Resources
|20.18
|-0.64
|-3.05
|-2.91
|0.10
|-16.67
|10.69
Huntington Ingalls Industries
|264.59
|1.23
|0.47
|-0.76
|-5.60
|29.03
|10.49
Assurant
|198.84
|-1.18
|-0.59
|2.30
|2.49
|37.81
|10.32
Mohawk Industries
|160.68
|1.80
|1.13
|1.70
|6.83
|90.29
|10.16
Charles River Laboratories
|196.96
|-1.31
|-0.66
|-3.49
|2.77
|1.85
|10.15
Match
|37.84
|0.05
|0.13
|2.96
|2.78
|-0.71
|10.12
Hasbro
|72.32
|0.22
|0.31
|1.19
|7.52
|12.51
|9.99
Qorvo
|103.3
|-0.30
|-0.29
|1.10
|-4.45
|8.60
|9.97
Globe Life
|105.39
|0.99
|0.95
|-2.14
|0.20
|-2.88
|9.78
MarketAxess
|256.2
|1.52
|0.60
|-0.49
|6.11
|22.03
|9.73
Paycom Software
|166.57
|-1.13
|-0.67
|-3.44
|3.08
|-35.94
|9.71
Lamb Weston Holdings
|64.98
|-1.80
|-2.70
|0.13
|5.51
|-29.54
|9.64
Federal Realty Investment
|114.95
|0.59
|0.52
|1.70
|-0.10
|26.07
|9.49
Generac
|159.07
|4.22
|2.72
|8.87
|8.28
|49.92
|9.46
Bio-Rad Laboratories
|334.34
|2.42
|0.73
|1.85
|1.72
|-6.12
|9.43
Dayforce
|61.25
|1.05
|1.74
|3.46
|10.28
|-9.83
|9.41
Henry Schein
|72.9
|-0.32
|-0.44
|1.77
|3.46
|-0.55
|9.33
Fox
|38.8
|-0.04
|-0.10
|2.59
|2.02
|35.81
|9.15
Caesars Entertainment
|41.75
|0.03
|0.06
|0.83
|15.03
|-10.90
|9.12
Norwegian Cruise Line
|20.51
|-0.47
|-2.24
|-2.45
|16.37
|24.76
|8.72
Mosaic
|26.77
|-0.28
|-1.05
|5.52
|-2.37
|-23.57
|8.69
Borgwarner
|36.33
|-0.42
|-1.14
|8.53
|7.92
|-10.73
|8.41
FMC
|66.02
|-0.18
|-0.27
|6.38
|1.32
|0.17
|8.2
Invesco
|17.57
|-0.15
|-0.87
|2.39
|3.51
|21.42
|7.89
Walgreens Boots Alliance
|8.96
|-0.10
|-1.05
|4.67
|0.06
|-60.04
|7.87
VF
|19.95
|0.35
|1.81
|8.63
|5.89
|20.28
|7.69
APA
|24.47
|-0.07
|-0.31
|-2.35
|-14.43
|-42.06
|7.54
American Airlines
|11.23
|-0.35
|-2.98
|2.14
|10.69
|-13.04
|7.44
Bath And Body Works
|31.91
|-0.56
|-1.74
|9.11
|-1.36
|-3.93
|7.16
Zions Bancorporation
|47.22
|0.74
|1.60
|-0.10
|-2.95
|41.00
|7.01
Robert Half International
|64.99
|1.19
|1.87
|0.06
|-3.47
|-8.35
|6.73
ETSY
|55.58
|-1.51
|-2.65
|1.38
|1.46
|-14.04
|6.59
Paramount Global
|10.61
|-0.18
|-1.71
|2.27
|1.97
|-15.73
|6.52
Comerica
|47.77
|0.37
|0.78
|1.92
|-10.16
|16.94
|6.3
Whirlpool
|107
|-0.47
|-0.44
|4.46
|8.88
|-18.98
|5.86
Alaska Air
|45.22
|0.27
|0.60
|8.38
|26.07
|22.77
|5.71
Dentsply International
|27.06
|-0.02
|-0.07
|3.42
|8.30
|-19.89
|5.54
News
|27.98
|0.09
|0.32
|0.54
|-0.04
|34.50
|5.3
Sealed Air
|36.3
|-0.33
|-0.90
|2.51
|3.55
|10.54
|5.27
Organon & Co
|19.13
|-0.04
|-0.18
|-2.75
|-13.20
|14.62
|4.92
DXC Technology
|20.64
|-0.09
|-0.43
|-1.78
|0.93
|-2.44
|3.79
Advance Auto Parts
|39.05
|-2.40
|-5.79
|-3.84
|-10.68
|-27.60
|2.38
Solaredge Technologies
|22.91
|-0.27
|-1.15
|11.16
|3.81
|-81.31
|1.32