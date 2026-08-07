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Nasdaq Index Price

NASDAQ

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$19,800.74 Closed
-1.17-234.28
As on Oct 8, 2024, 1:39 AM IST
1W
0.86
1M
5.61
1Y
34.95
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Name
Value ($)
Chg
Chg (%)
W chg (%)
M chg (%)
Y chg (%)
M Cap (bn)
Apple
232.935.072.232.904.7034.063576.65
Microsoft
430.032.290.54-0.795.0233.633169.53
Nvidia
121.36004.4012.26171.002932.17
Amazon
186.28-1.57-0.84-3.925.7743.891922.7
Meta
572.75.560.981.5211.9886.661455.48
Alphabet
166.951.801.092.415.3923.51935.43
Tesla
261.681.310.504.7124.254.01821.93
Broadcom
172.5-0.31-0.18-0.3412.90106.60794.21
Costco Wholesale
886.520.350.04-3.360.9455.17396.87
ASML
833.37-9.44-1.123.61-1.5443.15327.98
Netflix
708.812.410.340.485.0286.37313.93
Alibaba
106.27-1.21-1.1318.0029.2422.81278.71
Advanced Micro Devices
163.84-0.46-0.284.6119.5758.65264.63
T-Mobile Us
206.121.300.631.832.9248.01244.53
PepsiCo
169.810.020.01-1.27-4.290.38234.09
Adobe Systems
515.832.310.45-2.25-9.67-1.02230.81
Cisco Systems
53.250.220.422.076.41-2.10214.77
Qualcomm
170.050.190.112.424.1253.06190.28
Texas Instruments
206.67-2.72-1.301.312.2929.21188.22
PDD Holdings
134.82-0.56-0.4131.7937.9235.27183.8
Intuit
619.672.930.47-3.42-0.8319.67173.74
Intuitive Surgical
492.0312.812.680.661.7966.80173.22
Amgen
322.2-0.71-0.22-4.51-2.1518.97172.95
Applied Materials
201.76-3.16-1.543.989.9744.62167.8
Comcast
41.770.110.262.485.77-6.11165.35
Booking Holdings
4,221.83-27.19-0.643.0910.7336.46145.16
Honeywell International
206.71-0.92-0.441.440.9013.20135.18
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
465.482.630.571.25-2.1433.82119.98
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
1,058.289.700.93-3.07-9.4529.37115.8
Micron Technology
103.6-3.93-3.6510.6416.8652.44115.51
Analog Devices
231.1-1.99-0.862.195.5431.73114.12
ADP
276.673.881.42-0.300.4915.58113.01
Palo Alto Networks
341.85.931.77-0.68-3.6944.36110.07
Starbucks
97.50.100.102.174.716.99110.05
Lam Research
815-12.26-1.483.956.3029.18107.37
Fiserv
180.51.270.710.663.7959.95105.7
KLA-Tencor
774.41-7.99-1.021.734.4568.12104.85
Gilead Sciences
83.60.220.26-0.494.9212.82104.71
MercadoLibre
2,051-13.28-0.64-2.542.8660.97103.25
Intel
23.47-0.47-1.963.9916.53-33.81100.25
Mondelez International
73.64-0.49-0.66-1.251.987.5299.06
PayPal
78.030.210.270.488.5033.2583.84
Cintas
205.883.261.610.893.2070.1983.47
Airbnb
126.86-1.40-1.09-1.6810.43-7.1081.81
Constellation Energy
260.052.831.102.0734.12137.8881.46
Synopsys
506.61-6.70-1.310.165.289.2377.51
Activision Blizzard
94.42-0.05-0.050.802.3329.1374.29
Cadence Design Systems
270.88-3.44-1.26-1.155.6714.5473.69
Marriott International
248.56-4.58-1.811.669.3824.5671.7
O'Reilly Automotive
1,151.65.950.522.821.3028.1568.09
CrowdStrike Holdings
280.45-1.23-0.44-6.456.2169.7168.01
CSX
34.530.030.091.56-0.2013.0667.95
JD.com
39.980.140.3534.4349.8537.5364.34
Workday
244.290.680.28-1.61-6.2315.6664.02
Marvell Technology
72.10.971.36-2.325.2433.5261.65
NXP Semiconductors
240.01-5.11-2.093.491.4819.8961.55
Fortinet
77.550.100.130.140.5432.2758.88
Autodesk
275.623.701.362.586.9731.8858.4
Monster Beverage
52.19-0.26-0.50-0.328.04-0.6754.49
American Electric Power
102.580.790.770.474.0737.3754.05
Charter Communications
326.22-1.99-0.61-1.66-5.80-25.6152.5
Keurig Dr Pepper
37.480.060.16-1.390.8920.0952.11
PACCAR
98.670.540.55-0.123.2516.4151.72
Ross Stores
150.51-1.04-0.690.35-0.7731.4850.51
Copart
52.40.330.621.91-1.2020.6450.23
Paychex
134.191.331.000.131.8117.9448.27
Old Dominion Freight Line
198.641.991.011.361.94-1.4743.37
Microchip Technology
80.29-0.53-0.664.251.052.1443.32
Seattle Genetics
228.74-0.16-0.076.006.9173.2243.15
Kraft Heinz
35.11-0.26-0.741.24-1.356.1042.71
Idexx Laboratories
505.22-6.56-1.28-0.487.7217.2341.95
Atlassian
158.84-4.28-2.62-2.69-1.81-19.3541.51
Fastenal
71.46-0.09-0.131.125.9828.4140.9
Exelon
40.580.210.520.727.137.1140.63
Electronic Arts EA
143.63-1.02-0.713.03-3.7920.5238.48
Cognizant Technology Solutions
77.170.310.402.090.3413.7538.25
Verisk Analytics
267.963.801.441.00-2.2213.3738.17
Datadog
115.090.860.75-0.903.2125.3237.97
Baker Hughes
36.17-0.04-0.11-0.926.494.6636.21
Xcel Energy
65.30.751.162.134.4718.6636.14
eBay
65.161.161.803.8212.7949.2833.52
Lululemon Athletica
271.56-8.52-3.044.555.30-29.0733.31
CoStar
75.440.370.49-2.53-1.39-1.7830.79
Diamondback Energy
172.411.690.99-4.84-11.469.7130.59
Biogen
193.83-0.84-0.43-2.72-5.10-24.8228.14
Ansys
318.58-6.59-2.03-0.510.856.9627.88
Dexcom
67.03-0.23-0.33-4.84-4.90-29.7826.1
Moderna
66.831.091.664.17-8.20-35.3125.85
Zscaler
170.95-0.91-0.53-1.02-11.9713.2725.44
Globalfoundries
40.25-0.70-1.712.29-5.69-30.5722.41
Zoom
69.790.210.303.36-1.282.1421.44
Illumina
130.410.290.220.240.12-4.4220.68
Warner Bros Discovery
8.25-0.10-1.141.1611.94-21.5019.87
Align Technology
254.45-0.55-0.220.4510.15-17.2519.16
Enphase Energy
113.05-1.93-1.68-3.370.13-3.2415.46
Dollar Tree
70.34-2.75-3.77-2.00-13.84-32.7915.44
Rivian Automotive
11.21-0.40-3.41-5.92-14.79-52.6410.96
Lucid Group
3.53-0.06-1.672.02-7.59-36.288.34
Sirius XM
23.66-0.72-2.97-7.58-24.18-45.128.16
Walgreens Boots Alliance
8.96-0.10-1.054.670.06-60.047.87
*This index is primarily derived from over-the-counter trading and contracts for difference indexes (CFDs)

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