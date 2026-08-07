Name
Value ($)
Chg
Chg (%)
W chg (%)
M chg (%)
Y chg (%)
M Cap (bn)
Apple
|232.93
|5.07
|2.23
|2.90
|4.70
|34.06
|3576.65
Microsoft
|430.03
|2.29
|0.54
|-0.79
|5.02
|33.63
|3169.53
Nvidia
|121.36
|0
|0
|4.40
|12.26
|171.00
|2932.17
Amazon
|186.28
|-1.57
|-0.84
|-3.92
|5.77
|43.89
|1922.7
Meta
|572.7
|5.56
|0.98
|1.52
|11.98
|86.66
|1455.48
Alphabet
|166.95
|1.80
|1.09
|2.41
|5.39
|23.51
|935.43
Tesla
|261.68
|1.31
|0.50
|4.71
|24.25
|4.01
|821.93
Broadcom
|172.5
|-0.31
|-0.18
|-0.34
|12.90
|106.60
|794.21
Costco Wholesale
|886.52
|0.35
|0.04
|-3.36
|0.94
|55.17
|396.87
ASML
|833.37
|-9.44
|-1.12
|3.61
|-1.54
|43.15
|327.98
Netflix
|708.81
|2.41
|0.34
|0.48
|5.02
|86.37
|313.93
Alibaba
|106.27
|-1.21
|-1.13
|18.00
|29.24
|22.81
|278.71
Advanced Micro Devices
|163.84
|-0.46
|-0.28
|4.61
|19.57
|58.65
|264.63
T-Mobile Us
|206.12
|1.30
|0.63
|1.83
|2.92
|48.01
|244.53
PepsiCo
|169.81
|0.02
|0.01
|-1.27
|-4.29
|0.38
|234.09
Adobe Systems
|515.83
|2.31
|0.45
|-2.25
|-9.67
|-1.02
|230.81
Cisco Systems
|53.25
|0.22
|0.42
|2.07
|6.41
|-2.10
|214.77
Qualcomm
|170.05
|0.19
|0.11
|2.42
|4.12
|53.06
|190.28
Texas Instruments
|206.67
|-2.72
|-1.30
|1.31
|2.29
|29.21
|188.22
PDD Holdings
|134.82
|-0.56
|-0.41
|31.79
|37.92
|35.27
|183.8
Intuit
|619.67
|2.93
|0.47
|-3.42
|-0.83
|19.67
|173.74
Intuitive Surgical
|492.03
|12.81
|2.68
|0.66
|1.79
|66.80
|173.22
Amgen
|322.2
|-0.71
|-0.22
|-4.51
|-2.15
|18.97
|172.95
Applied Materials
|201.76
|-3.16
|-1.54
|3.98
|9.97
|44.62
|167.8
Comcast
|41.77
|0.11
|0.26
|2.48
|5.77
|-6.11
|165.35
Booking Holdings
|4,221.83
|-27.19
|-0.64
|3.09
|10.73
|36.46
|145.16
Honeywell International
|206.71
|-0.92
|-0.44
|1.44
|0.90
|13.20
|135.18
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|465.48
|2.63
|0.57
|1.25
|-2.14
|33.82
|119.98
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|1,058.28
|9.70
|0.93
|-3.07
|-9.45
|29.37
|115.8
Micron Technology
|103.6
|-3.93
|-3.65
|10.64
|16.86
|52.44
|115.51
Analog Devices
|231.1
|-1.99
|-0.86
|2.19
|5.54
|31.73
|114.12
ADP
|276.67
|3.88
|1.42
|-0.30
|0.49
|15.58
|113.01
Palo Alto Networks
|341.8
|5.93
|1.77
|-0.68
|-3.69
|44.36
|110.07
Starbucks
|97.5
|0.10
|0.10
|2.17
|4.71
|6.99
|110.05
Lam Research
|815
|-12.26
|-1.48
|3.95
|6.30
|29.18
|107.37
Fiserv
|180.5
|1.27
|0.71
|0.66
|3.79
|59.95
|105.7
KLA-Tencor
|774.41
|-7.99
|-1.02
|1.73
|4.45
|68.12
|104.85
Gilead Sciences
|83.6
|0.22
|0.26
|-0.49
|4.92
|12.82
|104.71
MercadoLibre
|2,051
|-13.28
|-0.64
|-2.54
|2.86
|60.97
|103.25
Intel
|23.47
|-0.47
|-1.96
|3.99
|16.53
|-33.81
|100.25
Mondelez International
|73.64
|-0.49
|-0.66
|-1.25
|1.98
|7.52
|99.06
PayPal
|78.03
|0.21
|0.27
|0.48
|8.50
|33.25
|83.84
Cintas
|205.88
|3.26
|1.61
|0.89
|3.20
|70.19
|83.47
Airbnb
|126.86
|-1.40
|-1.09
|-1.68
|10.43
|-7.10
|81.81
Constellation Energy
|260.05
|2.83
|1.10
|2.07
|34.12
|137.88
|81.46
Synopsys
|506.61
|-6.70
|-1.31
|0.16
|5.28
|9.23
|77.51
Activision Blizzard
|94.42
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.80
|2.33
|29.13
|74.29
Cadence Design Systems
|270.88
|-3.44
|-1.26
|-1.15
|5.67
|14.54
|73.69
Marriott International
|248.56
|-4.58
|-1.81
|1.66
|9.38
|24.56
|71.7
O'Reilly Automotive
|1,151.6
|5.95
|0.52
|2.82
|1.30
|28.15
|68.09
CrowdStrike Holdings
|280.45
|-1.23
|-0.44
|-6.45
|6.21
|69.71
|68.01
CSX
|34.53
|0.03
|0.09
|1.56
|-0.20
|13.06
|67.95
JD.com
|39.98
|0.14
|0.35
|34.43
|49.85
|37.53
|64.34
Workday
|244.29
|0.68
|0.28
|-1.61
|-6.23
|15.66
|64.02
Marvell Technology
|72.1
|0.97
|1.36
|-2.32
|5.24
|33.52
|61.65
NXP Semiconductors
|240.01
|-5.11
|-2.09
|3.49
|1.48
|19.89
|61.55
Fortinet
|77.55
|0.10
|0.13
|0.14
|0.54
|32.27
|58.88
Autodesk
|275.62
|3.70
|1.36
|2.58
|6.97
|31.88
|58.4
Monster Beverage
|52.19
|-0.26
|-0.50
|-0.32
|8.04
|-0.67
|54.49
American Electric Power
|102.58
|0.79
|0.77
|0.47
|4.07
|37.37
|54.05
Charter Communications
|326.22
|-1.99
|-0.61
|-1.66
|-5.80
|-25.61
|52.5
Keurig Dr Pepper
|37.48
|0.06
|0.16
|-1.39
|0.89
|20.09
|52.11
PACCAR
|98.67
|0.54
|0.55
|-0.12
|3.25
|16.41
|51.72
Ross Stores
|150.51
|-1.04
|-0.69
|0.35
|-0.77
|31.48
|50.51
Copart
|52.4
|0.33
|0.62
|1.91
|-1.20
|20.64
|50.23
Paychex
|134.19
|1.33
|1.00
|0.13
|1.81
|17.94
|48.27
Old Dominion Freight Line
|198.64
|1.99
|1.01
|1.36
|1.94
|-1.47
|43.37
Microchip Technology
|80.29
|-0.53
|-0.66
|4.25
|1.05
|2.14
|43.32
Seattle Genetics
|228.74
|-0.16
|-0.07
|6.00
|6.91
|73.22
|43.15
Kraft Heinz
|35.11
|-0.26
|-0.74
|1.24
|-1.35
|6.10
|42.71
Idexx Laboratories
|505.22
|-6.56
|-1.28
|-0.48
|7.72
|17.23
|41.95
Atlassian
|158.84
|-4.28
|-2.62
|-2.69
|-1.81
|-19.35
|41.51
Fastenal
|71.46
|-0.09
|-0.13
|1.12
|5.98
|28.41
|40.9
Exelon
|40.58
|0.21
|0.52
|0.72
|7.13
|7.11
|40.63
Electronic Arts EA
|143.63
|-1.02
|-0.71
|3.03
|-3.79
|20.52
|38.48
Cognizant Technology Solutions
|77.17
|0.31
|0.40
|2.09
|0.34
|13.75
|38.25
Verisk Analytics
|267.96
|3.80
|1.44
|1.00
|-2.22
|13.37
|38.17
Datadog
|115.09
|0.86
|0.75
|-0.90
|3.21
|25.32
|37.97
Baker Hughes
|36.17
|-0.04
|-0.11
|-0.92
|6.49
|4.66
|36.21
Xcel Energy
|65.3
|0.75
|1.16
|2.13
|4.47
|18.66
|36.14
eBay
|65.16
|1.16
|1.80
|3.82
|12.79
|49.28
|33.52
Lululemon Athletica
|271.56
|-8.52
|-3.04
|4.55
|5.30
|-29.07
|33.31
CoStar
|75.44
|0.37
|0.49
|-2.53
|-1.39
|-1.78
|30.79
Diamondback Energy
|172.41
|1.69
|0.99
|-4.84
|-11.46
|9.71
|30.59
Biogen
|193.83
|-0.84
|-0.43
|-2.72
|-5.10
|-24.82
|28.14
Ansys
|318.58
|-6.59
|-2.03
|-0.51
|0.85
|6.96
|27.88
Dexcom
|67.03
|-0.23
|-0.33
|-4.84
|-4.90
|-29.78
|26.1
Moderna
|66.83
|1.09
|1.66
|4.17
|-8.20
|-35.31
|25.85
Zscaler
|170.95
|-0.91
|-0.53
|-1.02
|-11.97
|13.27
|25.44
Globalfoundries
|40.25
|-0.70
|-1.71
|2.29
|-5.69
|-30.57
|22.41
Zoom
|69.79
|0.21
|0.30
|3.36
|-1.28
|2.14
|21.44
Illumina
|130.41
|0.29
|0.22
|0.24
|0.12
|-4.42
|20.68
Warner Bros Discovery
|8.25
|-0.10
|-1.14
|1.16
|11.94
|-21.50
|19.87
Align Technology
|254.45
|-0.55
|-0.22
|0.45
|10.15
|-17.25
|19.16
Enphase Energy
|113.05
|-1.93
|-1.68
|-3.37
|0.13
|-3.24
|15.46
Dollar Tree
|70.34
|-2.75
|-3.77
|-2.00
|-13.84
|-32.79
|15.44
Rivian Automotive
|11.21
|-0.40
|-3.41
|-5.92
|-14.79
|-52.64
|10.96
Lucid Group
|3.53
|-0.06
|-1.67
|2.02
|-7.59
|-36.28
|8.34
Sirius XM
|23.66
|-0.72
|-2.97
|-7.58
|-24.18
|-45.12
|8.16
Walgreens Boots Alliance
|8.96
|-0.10
|-1.05
|4.67
|0.06
|-60.04
|7.87