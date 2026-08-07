NASDAQ Add to Watchlist ＋ $19,800.74 Closed -1.17 -234.28 1W 0.86 1M 5.61 1Y 34.95

*Delayed data from stock exchanges

Name Value ($) Chg Chg (%) W chg (%) M chg (%) Y chg (%) M Cap (bn) Apple 232.93 5.07 2.23 2.90 4.70 34.06 3576.65 Microsoft 430.03 2.29 0.54 -0.79 5.02 33.63 3169.53 Nvidia 121.36 0 0 4.40 12.26 171.00 2932.17 Amazon 186.28 -1.57 -0.84 -3.92 5.77 43.89 1922.7 Meta 572.7 5.56 0.98 1.52 11.98 86.66 1455.48 Alphabet 166.95 1.80 1.09 2.41 5.39 23.51 935.43 Tesla 261.68 1.31 0.50 4.71 24.25 4.01 821.93 Broadcom 172.5 -0.31 -0.18 -0.34 12.90 106.60 794.21 Costco Wholesale 886.52 0.35 0.04 -3.36 0.94 55.17 396.87 ASML 833.37 -9.44 -1.12 3.61 -1.54 43.15 327.98 Netflix 708.81 2.41 0.34 0.48 5.02 86.37 313.93 Alibaba 106.27 -1.21 -1.13 18.00 29.24 22.81 278.71 Advanced Micro Devices 163.84 -0.46 -0.28 4.61 19.57 58.65 264.63 T-Mobile Us 206.12 1.30 0.63 1.83 2.92 48.01 244.53 PepsiCo 169.81 0.02 0.01 -1.27 -4.29 0.38 234.09 Adobe Systems 515.83 2.31 0.45 -2.25 -9.67 -1.02 230.81 Cisco Systems 53.25 0.22 0.42 2.07 6.41 -2.10 214.77 Qualcomm 170.05 0.19 0.11 2.42 4.12 53.06 190.28 Texas Instruments 206.67 -2.72 -1.30 1.31 2.29 29.21 188.22 PDD Holdings 134.82 -0.56 -0.41 31.79 37.92 35.27 183.8 Intuit 619.67 2.93 0.47 -3.42 -0.83 19.67 173.74 Intuitive Surgical 492.03 12.81 2.68 0.66 1.79 66.80 173.22 Amgen 322.2 -0.71 -0.22 -4.51 -2.15 18.97 172.95 Applied Materials 201.76 -3.16 -1.54 3.98 9.97 44.62 167.8 Comcast 41.77 0.11 0.26 2.48 5.77 -6.11 165.35 Booking Holdings 4,221.83 -27.19 -0.64 3.09 10.73 36.46 145.16 Honeywell International 206.71 -0.92 -0.44 1.44 0.90 13.20 135.18 Vertex Pharmaceuticals 465.48 2.63 0.57 1.25 -2.14 33.82 119.98 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1,058.28 9.70 0.93 -3.07 -9.45 29.37 115.8 Micron Technology 103.6 -3.93 -3.65 10.64 16.86 52.44 115.51 Analog Devices 231.1 -1.99 -0.86 2.19 5.54 31.73 114.12 ADP 276.67 3.88 1.42 -0.30 0.49 15.58 113.01 Palo Alto Networks 341.8 5.93 1.77 -0.68 -3.69 44.36 110.07 Starbucks 97.5 0.10 0.10 2.17 4.71 6.99 110.05 Lam Research 815 -12.26 -1.48 3.95 6.30 29.18 107.37 Fiserv 180.5 1.27 0.71 0.66 3.79 59.95 105.7 KLA-Tencor 774.41 -7.99 -1.02 1.73 4.45 68.12 104.85 Gilead Sciences 83.6 0.22 0.26 -0.49 4.92 12.82 104.71 MercadoLibre 2,051 -13.28 -0.64 -2.54 2.86 60.97 103.25 Intel 23.47 -0.47 -1.96 3.99 16.53 -33.81 100.25 Mondelez International 73.64 -0.49 -0.66 -1.25 1.98 7.52 99.06 PayPal 78.03 0.21 0.27 0.48 8.50 33.25 83.84 Cintas 205.88 3.26 1.61 0.89 3.20 70.19 83.47 Airbnb 126.86 -1.40 -1.09 -1.68 10.43 -7.10 81.81 Constellation Energy 260.05 2.83 1.10 2.07 34.12 137.88 81.46 Synopsys 506.61 -6.70 -1.31 0.16 5.28 9.23 77.51 Activision Blizzard 94.42 -0.05 -0.05 0.80 2.33 29.13 74.29 Cadence Design Systems 270.88 -3.44 -1.26 -1.15 5.67 14.54 73.69 Marriott International 248.56 -4.58 -1.81 1.66 9.38 24.56 71.7 O'Reilly Automotive 1,151.6 5.95 0.52 2.82 1.30 28.15 68.09 CrowdStrike Holdings 280.45 -1.23 -0.44 -6.45 6.21 69.71 68.01 CSX 34.53 0.03 0.09 1.56 -0.20 13.06 67.95 JD.com 39.98 0.14 0.35 34.43 49.85 37.53 64.34 Workday 244.29 0.68 0.28 -1.61 -6.23 15.66 64.02 Marvell Technology 72.1 0.97 1.36 -2.32 5.24 33.52 61.65 NXP Semiconductors 240.01 -5.11 -2.09 3.49 1.48 19.89 61.55 Fortinet 77.55 0.10 0.13 0.14 0.54 32.27 58.88 Autodesk 275.62 3.70 1.36 2.58 6.97 31.88 58.4 Monster Beverage 52.19 -0.26 -0.50 -0.32 8.04 -0.67 54.49 American Electric Power 102.58 0.79 0.77 0.47 4.07 37.37 54.05 Charter Communications 326.22 -1.99 -0.61 -1.66 -5.80 -25.61 52.5 Keurig Dr Pepper 37.48 0.06 0.16 -1.39 0.89 20.09 52.11 PACCAR 98.67 0.54 0.55 -0.12 3.25 16.41 51.72 Ross Stores 150.51 -1.04 -0.69 0.35 -0.77 31.48 50.51 Copart 52.4 0.33 0.62 1.91 -1.20 20.64 50.23 Paychex 134.19 1.33 1.00 0.13 1.81 17.94 48.27 Old Dominion Freight Line 198.64 1.99 1.01 1.36 1.94 -1.47 43.37 Microchip Technology 80.29 -0.53 -0.66 4.25 1.05 2.14 43.32 Seattle Genetics 228.74 -0.16 -0.07 6.00 6.91 73.22 43.15 Kraft Heinz 35.11 -0.26 -0.74 1.24 -1.35 6.10 42.71 Idexx Laboratories 505.22 -6.56 -1.28 -0.48 7.72 17.23 41.95 Atlassian 158.84 -4.28 -2.62 -2.69 -1.81 -19.35 41.51 Fastenal 71.46 -0.09 -0.13 1.12 5.98 28.41 40.9 Exelon 40.58 0.21 0.52 0.72 7.13 7.11 40.63 Electronic Arts EA 143.63 -1.02 -0.71 3.03 -3.79 20.52 38.48 Cognizant Technology Solutions 77.17 0.31 0.40 2.09 0.34 13.75 38.25 Verisk Analytics 267.96 3.80 1.44 1.00 -2.22 13.37 38.17 Datadog 115.09 0.86 0.75 -0.90 3.21 25.32 37.97 Baker Hughes 36.17 -0.04 -0.11 -0.92 6.49 4.66 36.21 Xcel Energy 65.3 0.75 1.16 2.13 4.47 18.66 36.14 eBay 65.16 1.16 1.80 3.82 12.79 49.28 33.52 Lululemon Athletica 271.56 -8.52 -3.04 4.55 5.30 -29.07 33.31 CoStar 75.44 0.37 0.49 -2.53 -1.39 -1.78 30.79 Diamondback Energy 172.41 1.69 0.99 -4.84 -11.46 9.71 30.59 Biogen 193.83 -0.84 -0.43 -2.72 -5.10 -24.82 28.14 Ansys 318.58 -6.59 -2.03 -0.51 0.85 6.96 27.88 Dexcom 67.03 -0.23 -0.33 -4.84 -4.90 -29.78 26.1 Moderna 66.83 1.09 1.66 4.17 -8.20 -35.31 25.85 Zscaler 170.95 -0.91 -0.53 -1.02 -11.97 13.27 25.44 Globalfoundries 40.25 -0.70 -1.71 2.29 -5.69 -30.57 22.41 Zoom 69.79 0.21 0.30 3.36 -1.28 2.14 21.44 Illumina 130.41 0.29 0.22 0.24 0.12 -4.42 20.68 Warner Bros Discovery 8.25 -0.10 -1.14 1.16 11.94 -21.50 19.87 Align Technology 254.45 -0.55 -0.22 0.45 10.15 -17.25 19.16 Enphase Energy 113.05 -1.93 -1.68 -3.37 0.13 -3.24 15.46 Dollar Tree 70.34 -2.75 -3.77 -2.00 -13.84 -32.79 15.44 Rivian Automotive 11.21 -0.40 -3.41 -5.92 -14.79 -52.64 10.96 Lucid Group 3.53 -0.06 -1.67 2.02 -7.59 -36.28 8.34 Sirius XM 23.66 -0.72 -2.97 -7.58 -24.18 -45.12 8.16 Walgreens Boots Alliance 8.96 -0.10 -1.05 4.67 0.06 -60.04 7.87

*This index is primarily derived from over-the-counter trading and contracts for difference indexes (CFDs)