Name
Value ($)
Chg
Chg (%)
W chg (%)
M chg (%)
Y chg (%)
M Cap (bn)
Apple
|232.93
|5.07
|2.23
|2.90
|4.70
|34.06
|3576.65
Microsoft
|430.03
|2.29
|0.54
|-0.79
|5.02
|33.63
|3169.53
Amazon
|186.28
|-1.57
|-0.84
|-3.92
|5.77
|43.89
|1922.7
Walmart
|80.75
|1.08
|1.35
|0.54
|4.77
|51.31
|647.63
JPMorgan
|210.79
|0.35
|0.17
|-0.23
|-4.03
|46.62
|603.72
Visa
|274.73
|-0.55
|-0.20
|-4.82
|-1.19
|18.79
|551.54
UnitedHealth
|584.52
|2.81
|0.48
|1.93
|-2.27
|13.59
|538.47
P&G
|173.19
|-0.31
|-0.18
|-0.26
|-0.71
|19.29
|407.9
Home Depot
|405
|5.32
|1.33
|3.33
|11.17
|35.08
|399.24
J&J
|161.81
|0.33
|0.20
|-0.72
|-3.03
|4.29
|388.82
Coca-Cola
|71.89
|0.10
|0.14
|0.29
|-1.47
|29.58
|310.58
Merck
|113.63
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-1.66
|-2.47
|10.80
|288.34
Chevron
|147.26
|1.88
|1.29
|-0.11
|1.98
|-11.58
|272.26
Salesforce
|273.95
|-2.05
|-0.74
|2.88
|5.76
|34.82
|262.81
McDonalds
|304.51
|0.94
|0.31
|1.88
|6.74
|18.14
|219.76
Cisco Systems
|53.25
|0.22
|0.42
|2.07
|6.41
|-2.10
|214.77
IBM
|221.11
|0.20
|0.09
|1.53
|11.33
|56.17
|202.66
Caterpillar
|390.99
|-0.17
|-0.04
|6.00
|12.21
|41.54
|195.65
American Express
|271.2
|0.04
|0.01
|1.45
|6.77
|81.43
|195.31
Verizon
|45.09
|0.01
|0.02
|1.85
|5.18
|41.97
|189.74
Walt Disney
|96.19
|0.06
|0.06
|3.43
|8.07
|17.78
|175.63
Amgen
|322.2
|-0.71
|-0.22
|-4.51
|-2.15
|18.97
|172.95
Goldman Sachs
|494.86
|-4.07
|-0.82
|-0.54
|1.67
|55.37
|161.27
Honeywell International
|206.71
|-0.92
|-0.44
|1.44
|0.90
|13.20
|135.18
Nike
|88.44
|-1.18
|-1.32
|2.69
|8.80
|-6.47
|134.83
Intel
|23.47
|-0.47
|-1.96
|3.99
|16.53
|-33.81
|100.25
Boeing
|152.04
|-4.08
|-2.61
|-2.68
|-5.57
|-19.05
|93.24
3M
|136.71
|-0.45
|-0.33
|0.75
|4.73
|51.53
|76.21
Travelers Companies
|234.19
|-1.95
|-0.83
|-2.20
|2.98
|44.32
|53.76
Dow
|54.66
|-0.39
|-0.71
|5.62
|2.16
|7.33
|38.21