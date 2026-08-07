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dow jones Index Price

DOW JONES

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$42,216.22 Closed
-0.23+17.15
As on Oct 1, 2024, 1:39 AM IST
1W
0.22
1M
3.12
1Y
26.27
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Name
Value ($)
Chg
Chg (%)
W chg (%)
M chg (%)
Y chg (%)
M Cap (bn)
Apple
232.935.072.232.904.7034.063576.65
Microsoft
430.032.290.54-0.795.0233.633169.53
Amazon
186.28-1.57-0.84-3.925.7743.891922.7
Walmart
80.751.081.350.544.7751.31647.63
JPMorgan
210.790.350.17-0.23-4.0346.62603.72
Visa
274.73-0.55-0.20-4.82-1.1918.79551.54
UnitedHealth
584.522.810.481.93-2.2713.59538.47
P&G
173.19-0.31-0.18-0.26-0.7119.29407.9
Home Depot
4055.321.333.3311.1735.08399.24
J&J
161.810.330.20-0.72-3.034.29388.82
Coca-Cola
71.890.100.140.29-1.4729.58310.58
Merck
113.63-0.14-0.12-1.66-2.4710.80288.34
Chevron
147.261.881.29-0.111.98-11.58272.26
Salesforce
273.95-2.05-0.742.885.7634.82262.81
McDonalds
304.510.940.311.886.7418.14219.76
Cisco Systems
53.250.220.422.076.41-2.10214.77
IBM
221.110.200.091.5311.3356.17202.66
Caterpillar
390.99-0.17-0.046.0012.2141.54195.65
American Express
271.20.040.011.456.7781.43195.31
Verizon
45.090.010.021.855.1841.97189.74
Walt Disney
96.190.060.063.438.0717.78175.63
Amgen
322.2-0.71-0.22-4.51-2.1518.97172.95
Goldman Sachs
494.86-4.07-0.82-0.541.6755.37161.27
Honeywell International
206.71-0.92-0.441.440.9013.20135.18
Nike
88.44-1.18-1.322.698.80-6.47134.83
Intel
23.47-0.47-1.963.9916.53-33.81100.25
Boeing
152.04-4.08-2.61-2.68-5.57-19.0593.24
3M
136.71-0.45-0.330.754.7351.5376.21
Travelers Companies
234.19-1.95-0.83-2.202.9844.3253.76
Dow
54.66-0.39-0.715.622.167.3338.21
*This index is primarily derived from over-the-counter trading and contracts for difference indexes (CFDs)

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