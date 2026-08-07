DOW JONES Add to Watchlist ＋ $42,216.22 Closed -0.23 +17.15 1W 0.22 1M 3.12 1Y 26.27

*Delayed data from stock exchanges

Name Value ($) Chg Chg (%) W chg (%) M chg (%) Y chg (%) M Cap (bn) Apple 232.93 5.07 2.23 2.90 4.70 34.06 3576.65 Microsoft 430.03 2.29 0.54 -0.79 5.02 33.63 3169.53 Amazon 186.28 -1.57 -0.84 -3.92 5.77 43.89 1922.7 Walmart 80.75 1.08 1.35 0.54 4.77 51.31 647.63 JPMorgan 210.79 0.35 0.17 -0.23 -4.03 46.62 603.72 Visa 274.73 -0.55 -0.20 -4.82 -1.19 18.79 551.54 UnitedHealth 584.52 2.81 0.48 1.93 -2.27 13.59 538.47 P&G 173.19 -0.31 -0.18 -0.26 -0.71 19.29 407.9 Home Depot 405 5.32 1.33 3.33 11.17 35.08 399.24 J&J 161.81 0.33 0.20 -0.72 -3.03 4.29 388.82 Coca-Cola 71.89 0.10 0.14 0.29 -1.47 29.58 310.58 Merck 113.63 -0.14 -0.12 -1.66 -2.47 10.80 288.34 Chevron 147.26 1.88 1.29 -0.11 1.98 -11.58 272.26 Salesforce 273.95 -2.05 -0.74 2.88 5.76 34.82 262.81 McDonalds 304.51 0.94 0.31 1.88 6.74 18.14 219.76 Cisco Systems 53.25 0.22 0.42 2.07 6.41 -2.10 214.77 IBM 221.11 0.20 0.09 1.53 11.33 56.17 202.66 Caterpillar 390.99 -0.17 -0.04 6.00 12.21 41.54 195.65 American Express 271.2 0.04 0.01 1.45 6.77 81.43 195.31 Verizon 45.09 0.01 0.02 1.85 5.18 41.97 189.74 Walt Disney 96.19 0.06 0.06 3.43 8.07 17.78 175.63 Amgen 322.2 -0.71 -0.22 -4.51 -2.15 18.97 172.95 Goldman Sachs 494.86 -4.07 -0.82 -0.54 1.67 55.37 161.27 Honeywell International 206.71 -0.92 -0.44 1.44 0.90 13.20 135.18 Nike 88.44 -1.18 -1.32 2.69 8.80 -6.47 134.83 Intel 23.47 -0.47 -1.96 3.99 16.53 -33.81 100.25 Boeing 152.04 -4.08 -2.61 -2.68 -5.57 -19.05 93.24 3M 136.71 -0.45 -0.33 0.75 4.73 51.53 76.21 Travelers Companies 234.19 -1.95 -0.83 -2.20 2.98 44.32 53.76 Dow 54.66 -0.39 -0.71 5.62 2.16 7.33 38.21

*This index is primarily derived from over-the-counter trading and contracts for difference indexes (CFDs)