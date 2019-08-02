Global funds can’t have enough of Indian debt

Global investors remained bullish towards the debt market and invested nearly .2 billion in July, making it the highest inflow in the past three months.

By Shashank Nayar

At a time when the Indian equity markets witnessed one of the biggest monthly falls in over a decade in July, global investors remained bullish towards the debt market and invested nearly $1.2 billion during the month, making it the highest inflow in the past three months.

Bond market experts believe foreign investors have invested in Indian and other emerging economy bonds as the hedging costs have become cheaper. “With the landing cost for global funds going down, emerging economies like India have witnessed increased inflows into the debt markets,” said Rajeev Pawar, fixed income strategist.

The benchmark 10-year yield (7.26% yielding paper maturing in 2029) rose by 5 basis points (bps) on Thursday, to close at 6.42%. The benchmark yield slid 51 bps in July to reach 6.37% on Wednesday, whereas major developed economies are offering a negative yield.

The quota for FPI investment in gilts is Rs 2.34 lakh crore as on 1 August 2019, according to CCIL data — the utilisation as was 74.12% for gilts. The NSDL data shows that as of July 31, the limit for FPI investments in corporate bonds is Rs 3.03 lakh crore. The utilised level is 67.67%.

Traders believe there is room for more foreign fund inflows into Indian debt markets as investors can raise money cheaper following the 25 bps rate cut by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). “Foreign inflows into Indian debt markets can witness an uptick but it will be data dependent and relative to other emerging economy yields,” Sundaram AMC chief investment officer (debt) Dwijendra Srivastava said.

FPIs invest in debt market instruments such as government bonds, state development loans and corporate bonds, but with prescribed limits and restrictions by RBI.