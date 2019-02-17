Global factors, crude prices, Rupee to dictate market trend: Analysts

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 2:10 PM

With no immediate domestic trigger in sight, stock markets would look at global trends, movement of crude oil and the rupee to derive cues for further movement, according to analysts.

markets, stock market, Asian shares, US China trade talks, stock market, oil prices, dollar rate, wall street, us china trade war impactGlobal factors, crude prices, Re to dictate market trend: Analysts

With no immediate domestic trigger in sight, stock markets would look at global trends, movement of crude oil and the rupee to derive cues for further movement, according to analysts. Trade talks between the United States and China will also be eyed, they added.

“This week, there is no data on the domestic front. We may be looking crucially at the movement of crude oil, USD-INR and how global markets are behaving,” said Mustafa Nadeem, chief executive officer, Epic Research.

Investment trend by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will also influence trading sentiment. “Volatility may continue due to lack of positive triggers in the domestic market while rising oil prices will impact domestic macros in the near term,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex dropped 737.53 points, or over 2 per cent to close at 35,808.95 on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Global factors, crude prices, Rupee to dictate market trend: Analysts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition