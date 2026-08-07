Here's the live share price of Global Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Education
|-2.13
|1.44
|-12.58
|14.29
|56.00
|11.07
|61.22
|Physicswallah
|5.36
|-11.55
|19.69
|14.69
|-15.23
|-5.36
|-3.25
|NIIT Learning Systems
|1.24
|-0.74
|-24.46
|-36.43
|-24.80
|-14.10
|-8.71
|Crizac
|-3.66
|-5.83
|-14.56
|-21.71
|-37.51
|-15.14
|-9.38
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-1.31
|-11.43
|-1.12
|13.59
|13.59
|4.34
|2.58
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.44
|0.89
|15.78
|30.06
|9.86
|6.57
|14.47
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-2.06
|-11.10
|9.43
|-8.82
|-38.43
|-14.93
|-9.25
|S Chand & Company
|1.80
|-3.00
|-13.57
|-12.72
|-29.83
|-11.12
|2.47
|Career Point Edutech
|1.57
|5.33
|3.48
|-4.79
|-9.92
|-3.42
|-2.07
|CL Educate
|3.97
|4.43
|51.99
|0.19
|-27.96
|-8.67
|11.30
|Arihant Academy
|0.42
|6.89
|0.21
|6.89
|36.34
|48.53
|30.70
|Zee Learn
|-3.08
|-8.37
|27.51
|26.28
|-21.36
|33.66
|-11.48
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|0
|-4.07
|-24.29
|20.45
|157.28
|53.21
|27.10
|Drone Destination
|0.89
|-1.85
|-17.53
|-23.34
|-60.25
|-34.98
|-17.19
|Chetana Education
|2.72
|-0.74
|20.08
|-5.31
|-39.35
|-23.07
|-14.56
|Addictive Learning Technology
|0.50
|-2.67
|-54.27
|-61.38
|-72.50
|-48.53
|-32.87
|LCC Infotech
|-9.57
|-18.00
|-18.53
|-31.15
|-7.13
|29.27
|14.75
|DSJ Keep Learning
|2.09
|1.04
|-6.25
|-3.47
|-35.00
|-1.86
|17.02
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|-0.94
|-4.11
|-20.35
|-13.70
|-7.08
|-27.01
|-9.63
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions
|2.01
|-5.11
|-2.96
|17.76
|-4.95
|16.75
|3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Global Education has gained 56.00% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.23%), NIIT Learning Systems (-24.80%), Crizac (-37.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Education has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.25%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.08
|103.15
|10
|102.94
|102.94
|20
|102.06
|102.84
|50
|103.35
|102.87
|100
|102.56
|100.67
|200
|92.9
|93.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Global Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Global Education fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Global Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2011PLC219291 and registration number is 219291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Education is ₹101.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Global Education is ₹518.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Education are ₹102.51 and ₹100.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Education is ₹121.90 and 52-week low of Global Education is ₹55.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Education has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 1.44% for the past month, -12.58% over 3 months, 56.0% over 1 year, 11.07% across 3 years, and 61.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Education are 19.55 and 3.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global