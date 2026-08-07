What is the share price of Global Education? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Education is ₹101.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Global Education? The Global Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Education? The market cap of Global Education is ₹518.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Education? Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Education are ₹102.51 and ₹100.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Education? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Education is ₹121.90 and 52-week low of Global Education is ₹55.30 as on .

How has the Global Education performed historically in terms of returns? The Global Education has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 1.44% for the past month, -12.58% over 3 months, 56.0% over 1 year, 11.07% across 3 years, and 61.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Education? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Education are 19.55 and 3.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global