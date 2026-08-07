Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Global Education Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL EDUCATION

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Global Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.84 Closed
1.36₹ 1.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Global Education Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.72₹102.51
₹101.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.30₹121.90
₹101.84
Open Price
₹101.45
Prev. Close
₹100.47
Volume
40,141

Source: Dion Global

Global Education Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Education		-2.131.44-12.5814.2956.0011.0761.22
Physicswallah		5.36-11.5519.6914.69-15.23-5.36-3.25
NIIT Learning Systems		1.24-0.74-24.46-36.43-24.80-14.10-8.71
Crizac		-3.66-5.83-14.56-21.71-37.51-15.14-9.38
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-1.31-11.43-1.1213.5913.594.342.58
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.440.8915.7830.069.866.5714.47
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-2.06-11.109.43-8.82-38.43-14.93-9.25
S Chand & Company		1.80-3.00-13.57-12.72-29.83-11.122.47
Career Point Edutech		1.575.333.48-4.79-9.92-3.42-2.07
CL Educate		3.974.4351.990.19-27.96-8.6711.30
Arihant Academy		0.426.890.216.8936.3448.5330.70
Zee Learn		-3.08-8.3727.5126.28-21.3633.66-11.48
Moxsh Overseas Educon		0-4.07-24.2920.45157.2853.2127.10
Drone Destination		0.89-1.85-17.53-23.34-60.25-34.98-17.19
Chetana Education		2.72-0.7420.08-5.31-39.35-23.07-14.56
Addictive Learning Technology		0.50-2.67-54.27-61.38-72.50-48.53-32.87
LCC Infotech		-9.57-18.00-18.53-31.15-7.1329.2714.75
DSJ Keep Learning		2.091.04-6.25-3.47-35.00-1.8617.02
Tree House Education & Accessories		-0.94-4.11-20.35-13.70-7.08-27.01-9.63
Usha Martin Education & Solutions		2.01-5.11-2.9617.76-4.9516.753.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Global Education has gained 56.00% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.23%), NIIT Learning Systems (-24.80%), Crizac (-37.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Education has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.25%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.71%).

Global Education Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Global Education Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.08103.15
10102.94102.94
20102.06102.84
50103.35102.87
100102.56100.67
20092.993.94

Source: Dion Global

Global Education Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Global Education Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Global Education fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Global Education

Global Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2011PLC219291 and registration number is 219291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Praneet Bhandari
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Gururaj Karajagi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Jayashri Shashibhushan Bhake
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Inder Krishen Bhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Paras Tatiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan Madhaorao Welukar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chitra Variath Ranhith
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Global Education Share Price

What is the share price of Global Education?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Education is ₹101.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Education?

The Global Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Education?

The market cap of Global Education is ₹518.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Education?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Education are ₹102.51 and ₹100.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Education?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Education is ₹121.90 and 52-week low of Global Education is ₹55.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Global Education performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Education has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 1.44% for the past month, -12.58% over 3 months, 56.0% over 1 year, 11.07% across 3 years, and 61.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Education?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Education are 19.55 and 3.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Global Education News

More Global Education News
Market Pulse