Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.21
|2.20
|-4.11
|-3.12
|66.69
|690.14
|1,000.96
|0
|-6.42
|8.66
|6.37
|-37.01
|51.50
|51.50
|22.55
|37.66
|49.10
|59.86
|50.55
|289.77
|-8.09
|0.57
|1.48
|28.14
|43.64
|-13.26
|579.57
|125.55
|5.85
|12.81
|-8.00
|32.28
|60.43
|49.22
|148.70
|-22.78
|-12.86
|-4.69
|-11.59
|-56.12
|-79.67
|-92.38
|-1.41
|0.51
|44.02
|25.02
|16.49
|16.49
|16.49
|0.65
|-6.02
|-7.69
|16.42
|10.64
|116.67
|136.36
|4.82
|11.54
|3.57
|0
|-51.12
|-65.88
|-92.44
|4.87
|13.16
|3.12
|74.21
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|2.94
|-2.78
|6.06
|2.94
|-43.55
|-49.28
|-32.69
|-2.30
|26.87
|18.06
|25.00
|-7.61
|269.57
|347.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Global Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2011PLC219291 and registration number is 219291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Global Education Ltd. is ₹382.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Global Education Ltd. is 14.82 and PB ratio of Global Education Ltd. is 5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Education Ltd. is ₹187.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Education Ltd. is ₹310.35 and 52-week low of Global Education Ltd. is ₹104.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.