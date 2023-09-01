Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹187.90 Closed
-0.42-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Global Education Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹185.00₹192.75
₹187.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.50₹310.35
₹187.90
Open Price
₹189.00
Prev. Close
₹188.70
Volume
32,894

Global Education Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1192.83
  • R2195.67
  • R3198.58
  • Pivot
    189.92
  • S1187.08
  • S2184.17
  • S3181.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5248.69183.69
  • 10226179.81
  • 20204.35178.05
  • 50155.23180.29
  • 100116.89183.56
  • 20078.13177.56

Global Education Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

Global Education Ltd. Share Holdings

Global Education Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
19 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Global Education Ltd.

Global Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2011PLC219291 and registration number is 219291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Praneet Bhandari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Singh Bapna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shunali Nagarkatti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gururaj Karajagi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Inder Krishen Bhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Surekha Mulraj Thacker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Global Education Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Global Education Ltd.?

The market cap of Global Education Ltd. is ₹382.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Global Education Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Global Education Ltd. is 14.82 and PB ratio of Global Education Ltd. is 5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Global Education Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Education Ltd. is ₹187.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Education Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Education Ltd. is ₹310.35 and 52-week low of Global Education Ltd. is ₹104.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

